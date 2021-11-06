Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Nobel Peace Prize laureates have included politicians, international organizations, peace movements and human rights advocates.
Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel specified in his will that his fortune be used to create a foundation person which every year picks a person who "shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses." Nobel's relatives were outraged, so the first prize was awarded five years after his death, in 1901. This page is a collection of recent DW content tied to the Peace Prize or to Alfred Nobel, also the inventor of dynamite.
Advocates have praised the award to Ressa for drawing global attention to the Philippines' struggle for press freedom and human rights. It also marks the first time the prize has been handed to a journalist.
A Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Hathloul was arrested just before the ban on female driving was lifted. She had also protested against the male guardianship system, in which women have limited rights without male consent.
Before Ethiopia was led by Nobel Peace Prize winner, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, it was ruled by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front for nearly three decades. In November, fighting erupted between the TPLF and the central government, forcing millions to flee their homes. We take a look at the backstory to these divisions, and find out more about Ethiopia's central government under Ahmed.