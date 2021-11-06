Visit the new DW website

Nobel Peace Prize

Nobel Peace Prize laureates have included politicians, international organizations, peace movements and human rights advocates.

Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel specified in his will that his fortune be used to create a foundation person which every year picks a person who "shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses." Nobel's relatives were outraged, so the first prize was awarded five years after his death, in 1901. This page is a collection of recent DW content tied to the Peace Prize or to Alfred Nobel, also the inventor of dynamite.

13.10.21+++Ethiopian army special force & Militias in Afar region, zone 4 Iwa distict (c) Seyoum Getu / DW

What are the chances for peace in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict? 06.11.2021

As the war in Ethiopia comes to a head, opponents of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed are forging an alliance for a "safe transition." A national dialogue to provide a way out of the crisis appears to be a distant prospect.
Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road leading to Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Opinion: Ethiopia at risk of Balkanization 04.11.2021

Two years after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, his country is engulfed in a war with the potential to destabilize the whole region for decades to come, says DW's Ludger Schadomsky.
Captured Ethiopian government soldiers and allied militia members sit in rows after being paraded by Tigray forces through the streets in open-top trucks, as they arrived to be taken to a detention center in Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in Mekele, aid workers said, and a government spokesman said authorities were aware of the inbound flight. (AP Photo)

Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed talks tough as Tigray forces claim gains 02.11.2021

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has gone from Nobel Peace Prize laureate to a leader caught up in a domestic conflict in the space of two years, pledged victory but also asked the public to take up arms.
Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa gestures during an interview at a restaurant in Taguig city, Philippines on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia for their fight for freedom of expression. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Nobel-winning journalist Ressa: 'Tech tearing apart shared reality' 19.10.2021

DW spoke with Maria Ressa about journalism, facts and democracy. The Philippines-based journalist warned that tech companies are grabbing power and money while abdicating responsibility.
Dimitry Muratov, Redakteur der russischen Zeitung „Nowaya Gazeta“ und russische Journalisten. Improvisierte Presse Konferenz nach der Bekanntmachung über Friedensnobelpreis. Oktober 2021

Russia: Putin issues veiled threat to Nobel Peace Prize winner Muratov 13.10.2021

The Russian leader has finally broken his silence on Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov. But Muratov has shown himself to be unimpressed by what seems like a warning.
18 January 2020, Bavaria, Munich: Maria Ressa (CEO and Executive Editor of Rappler) closeup at DLD Munich Conference 2020, Europes big innovation conference, Alte Kongresshalle, Munich, January 18 20, 2020 | Verwendung weltweit

Philippines: What does Maria Ressa's Nobel Peace Prize mean for the rights movement? 11.10.2021

Advocates have praised the award to Ressa for drawing global attention to the Philippines' struggle for press freedom and human rights. It also marks the first time the prize has been handed to a journalist.
18 January 2020, Bavaria, Munich: (l.-r.) Peter Sunde Kolmisoppi (Co-Founder Pirate Bay) & Maria Ressa (CEO and Executive Editor of Rappler) closeups at DLD Munich Conference 2020, Europes big innovation conference, Alte Kongresshalle, Munich, January 18 20, 2020 Picture Alliance for DLD / Hubert Burda Media | Verwendung weltweit

Philippines: Duterte's office 'happy' about Ressa's Nobel Prize 11.10.2021

The office of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, despite taking steps to shut down her news site, Rappler.
3022766 02/07/2017 Moscow, Russia. Novaya Gazeta Editor in Chief Dmitry Muratov attends first meeting of the Russian Interior Ministry's Public Council of the third convocation. Evgeny Biyatov/Sputnik |

Who is Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov? 08.10.2021

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov is one of this year's Nobel Peace Prize winners. His story has been marked by the fight for freedom of opinion — one that has seen the loss of many companions.
Maria Ressa

Who is Maria Ressa, journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate? 08.10.2021

Ressa received the award for "efforts to safeguard freedom of expression," primarily with her news outlet Rappler, and during a decadeslong career in investigative and broadcast journalism in Southeast Asia.

8.10.2021. Bildkombo, die Portraits der beinden Nobelpreis-Gewinner Maria Ressa und Dmitry Muratov zeigt

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize 08.10.2021

The critics of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Russia's Vladimir Putin have been chosen "for their courageous fight for freedom of expression" in the face of authoritarian crackdowns.
Andrei Sakharov.URSS - 1975.

Andrei Sakharov's path from bombmaker to human rights icon 21.05.2021

Celebrations for the 100th birthday of Nobel Peace Prize winner and Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov will mainly be in the West. In Russia, his fame has faded even as his experiences are increasingly relevant today.
This undated handout picture released on the Facebook page of Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul shows her posing for the camera. (Photo by - / AFP) / XGTY / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / FACEBOOK ACCOUNT OF SAUDI ACTIVIST LOUJAIN AL-HATHLOUL - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia: Women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul released from prison 10.02.2021

A Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Hathloul was arrested just before the ban on female driving was lifted. She had also protested against the male guardianship system, in which women have limited rights without male consent.
Supporters of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party cheer holding a portrait of Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they watch increasing votes on a screen at the roof of the NLD office in Yangon April 1, 2012. Myanmar voted on Sunday in its third election in half a century. REUTERS/Staff (MYANMAR - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) // Eingestellt von wa

Who is Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi? 01.02.2021

A Nobel Peace Prize laureate whose political rise gave hope for democracy in Myanmar, Aung San Suu Kyi has been considered both a savior and a disappointment.
Youngsters walk next to an abandoned tank belonging to Tigrayan forces south of the town of Mehoni, Ethiopia, on December 11, 2020. The town of Mehoni, located in Southern Tigray, experienced shelling resulting in civilian deaths and injured people. (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS / AFP) (Photo by EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images)

World in Progress: Divisions deepen in Ethiopia 06.01.2021

Before Ethiopia was led by Nobel Peace Prize winner, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, it was ruled by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front for nearly three decades. In November, fighting erupted between the TPLF and the central government, forcing millions to flee their homes. We take a look at the backstory to these divisions, and find out more about Ethiopia's central government under Ahmed.
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, center, arrives for the opening session of the 33rd African Union (AU) Summit at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Ethiopia's prime minister on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 ordered the military to confront the Tigray regional government after he said it attacked a military base overnight, citing months of provocation and incitement and declaring that the last red line has been crossed. (AP Photo, File) |

Ethiopia: PM Abiy Ahmed mobilizes military in Tigray region 04.11.2020

Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed, who won last year's Nobel Peace Prize, has declared a state of emergency in the Tigray region, where he accuses the regional government of attacking an army base.
Fotoaktion von ICAN, IPPNW und DFG-VK vor der Nordkorea-Botschaft gegen nukleares Säbelrasseln. Foto: Regine Ratke/IPPNW Quelle: https://www.flickr.com/photos/ican_de/

Nuclear weapons ban to enter into force despite US opposition 24.10.2020

The UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons needed a minimum of 50 states to ratify it. The 75th anniversary of Nagasaki and Hiroshima atomic bomb attacks prompted a wave of countries sign up.
