Nobel Peace Prize laureates have included politicians, international organizations, peace movements and human rights advocates.

Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel specified in his will that his fortune be used to create a foundation person which every year picks a person who "shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses." Nobel's relatives were outraged, so the first prize was awarded five years after his death, in 1901. This page is a collection of recent DW content tied to the Peace Prize or to Alfred Nobel, also the inventor of dynamite.