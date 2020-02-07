Opinion: Let's show solidarity with China!

In China, the number of fatalities claimed by the coronavirus is rising continuously. More and more people get infected on a daily basis in the city of Wuhan where the virus first broke out. A new 1,000-bed hospital, built by the government from scratch within ten days, is now operational. A second, 1,500-bed hospital will follow soon. At the same time, doctors and paramedics are reaching their psysical limits and running out of protective face masks and other medical equipment. China is a country in a state of emergency: people quarantined, schools and universities closed. China now needs international support and solidarity.
Instead, here in the US and elsewhere we see the opposite: racist slurs targeting people of eastern Asian complexion are on the rise, both on Social Media and out in the streets. Twitter statements of that kind are also reaching the president of the US, Donald Trump, whose uninhibited and disdainful speech against people of color and women encourages many of his supporters to join him in stirring up sordid resentment against others, publicly and unashamedly.
On the subway here in New York City, I recently overheard a passenger explaining to his female companion that "the Chinese eat rats" and that this was the only reason why they were afflicted by the virus. This was then "topped" with a reference to people in Africa who, according to that passenger, had similar habits.
Read more: From bats to pangolins, how do viruses reach us?
Esteem only based on market value?
In times of economic and political confrontation with the People's Republic of China it is therefore all the more required to remind everyone that we are talking about fellow human beings who are plagued by a serious epidemic. These days, the people of Wuhan deserve our human compassion. When we invoke international regulations China must adhere to, do we really only refer to rule-based trade? Is our esteem of China only based on the value of its markets where we can sell our goods, and that's the end of it? We are touting our Western values so frequently — is empathy not one of them?
Alexander Görlach is a guest columnist for The New York Times, Swiss daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung and business magazine Wirtschaftswoche
Or do we want to give the people of China a taste of the same medicine used by the communist rulers to torment both its own people and the neighboring countries? The People's Republic bullies its neighbor Taiwan and blocks its access to the World Health Organization although people on the island were contaminated by Wuhan travellers? A whistleblower from the People's Republic has leaked hundreds of pages to The New York Times which reveal that President Xi and his ruling elite are calling for "absolutely no mercy" toward the people in Xinjiang.
In China's northwestern province, up to one million people of the mostly Muslim ethnic Uighur minority are detained in "re-education" camps with the aim of dissuading them from their culture and religion. Do we want to show the same lack of compassion the Chinese leadership exhibits toward the Uighur? Or do we want to show genuine and deeply human empathy towards the people who are dying in Wuhan?
Read more: Did China's authoritarianism help spread coronavirus?
Ethical chauvinism finds acceptance again
I hope we will achieve the latter. It has become increasingly difficult to call for solidarity with the people of China at a time when supporters of right-wing populist parties and movements gather on market squares in Germany, chanting slogans in which they express their hope that as many refugees as possible will drown in the Mediterranean. In many parts of the world, ethical chauvinism has become acceptable again. Societies afflicted by that virus are running the risk of becoming sedated, paralyzed and unable to take action. It is now up to those who don't share that sinister world view to promote solidarity with Wuhan and the people of China.
Alexander Görlach is a senior fellow with the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs and a senior research associate at the Cambridge Institute on Religion & International Studies. He has also held a number of scholarly and advisory positions at Harvard University. He holds doctorate degrees in comparative religion and linguistics and is a guest columnist for several publications, including The New York Times, Swiss daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung and business magazine Wirtschaftswoche.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan
On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
New strain of coronavirus identified
Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
First death in China
On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Virus reaches neighboring countries
In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Transmission unclear
Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Millions under lockdown
China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
A global health emergency?
More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Coronavirus reaches Europe
On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Lunar New Year holiday extended
The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, are in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays are extended by three days to limit population flows.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Borders with Mongolia, Hong Kong, eastern Russia close
Cambodia confirms its first case, while Mongolia shuts its border with China for cars and Russia closes its borders in three regions in the Far East. The cost to global tourism is put in the billions and oil prices also plummet. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Germany braces for virus
On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Germany is considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reaches 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
First cases confirmed in Germany
On January 27, Germany announces its first known case of the virus — a 33-year-old in Bavaria who contracted it during a workplace training with a visiting Chinese colleague. He is put under quarantine and observation at a Munich hospital. The following day, three of his colleagues are confirmed infected. The death toll in China reaches 132, with around 6,000 infected worldwide.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
International evacuations begin
On January 28, Japan and the US are the first countries to evacuate some of their citizens from Wuhan. Four of the Japanese passengers are taken to the hospital with fevers on arrival. Australia and New Zealand say they will also send planes to bring their citizens home. Global cases mount to nearly 6,000 infections, more than the 2002-03 SARS outbreak that killed roughly 800 people.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
WHO declares global health emergency
On January 30, the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern in a bid to protect countries with "weaker health systems." However, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not recommend trade and travel restrictions, saying these would be "an unnecessary disruption."
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
Wuhan evacuees arrive in Germany
On February 1, 124 people including 102 Germans arrived at Frankfurt airport after being evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, on a German Air Force flight. The evacuees were taken to military barracks in Germersheim where they were set to be quarantined for 14 days. At least two of the evacuees were said to be infected with the new virus.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
First death outside China
The first death linked to the novel coronavirus outside of China was reported in the Philippines on February 2. A 44-year-old Chinese man had traveled from Wuhan to Manila before falling ill and being taken to hospital, where he later died of pneumonia.
-
Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide
New coronavirus hospital in just 10 days
The Huoshenshan (Fire God Mountain) Hospital in Wuhan, built in just over a week, opened on February 3. The hospital aimed to use a mix of both Western and traditional Chinese medicine to treat those infected with the coronavirus.
Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas, Dave Raish, Kate Martyr