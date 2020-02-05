Coronavirus latest: More than 30,000 infected in China

— The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in mainland has risen to 636, with the majority in central Hubei province, where the illness was first detected.

— One of the doctors who raised the alarm on the coronavirus died of the disease early on Friday morning.

— A 36-hour-old baby became the youngest person to be diagnosed with the infection.

— The new virus has infected more than 31,161 people globally, with new cases in Germany, the UK and Italy.

Below are Friday's latest developments.

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

01:30 More than two dozen trade fairs and industry conferences in Asia have been canceled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. In Hong Kong a major international art show has been canceled. The city saw its first death this week and there are fears that the contagion will spread further.

01:20 A cruise ship off the coast of Japan has been quarantined, after 61 passengers were diagnosed with the virus. The Diamond Princess is moored in the Cruise Terminal in Yokohama.

A woman holds a sign that reads "shortage of medicine" off the Diamond Princess

01:00 The number of total confirmed infections in China from the coronavirus epidemic has climbed to 31,161, the government said on Friday.

The number grew after 3,143 new infections were reported, the National Health Commission said in its daily update.

