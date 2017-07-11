 Opinion: A healthy planet for all starts with an end to fossil fuels | Opinion | DW | 02.06.2022

Opinion: A healthy planet for all starts with an end to fossil fuels

If leaders at the Stockholm +50 summit want to make good on its theme of a "healthy planet for the prosperity of all," they need to swap fossil fuels for clean energy, says Bhavreen Kandhari.

Children walking through smog

Research show as many as one third of children in Delhi have damaged lungs

Fifty years ago, when scientific consensus on man-made pollution was just forming, the world came together to set out a bold ambition to preserve the environment and the wellbeing of all people. It became the Stockholm Declaration. But unfortunately, it has failed to deliver.

My 18-year-old twin daughters have grown up with pollution. They are strong, athletic national basketball players, yet by the time they reached their teens they had the lungs of lifetime smokers. They cough, sniffle and have a high susceptibility to respiratory infections just because we live where we do. In Delhi — the most polluted capital in the world.

So as I attend the UN's Stockholm +50 summit, I am angry and disappointed. Inaction has cost my daughters their fundamental right to a healthy life. And their experience is far from unique. In Delhi, every third child has damaged lungs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nine out of 10 people globally breathe toxic air, and Harvard University research says the burning of fossil fuels causes one in five premature deaths.

A cloud of heavy smog hangs over a street of motorists, cyclists and motorcyclists

No other capital in the world has the levels of air pollution that hang over Delhi

What would you do if someone was poisoning your child? I would spring up and kill that person. Yet, our children are absorbing poisonous fumes with every breath, and we're not doing anything about it.

Renewables are the solution, fossil fuels the past

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently set out five critical actions needed to catch the "lifeline" offered by renewable energy sources. They include treating renewables like an essential and global public good, shifting subsidies from fossil fuels to renewables, and tripling investment in renewables to $4.2 trillion (€3.9 trillion) by 2030. That's small compared to the $5.9 trillion spent subsidizing coal, oil and gas in 2020 and the health care costs incurred from their pollution.

Bhavreen Kandhari of Warrior Moms India

Bhavreen Kandhari of Warrior Moms India

The WHO strengthened its air quality guidelines in September 2021, based on the latest science showing how best to protect human health. Meeting those guidelines would save 80% of lives lost from breathing PM2.5 — which are the fumes emitted from burning coal, oil, gas and wood.

The benefits of moving as quickly as possible to end new fossil fuels and follow the WHO's air quality guidelines will lead to cleaner air and greater public health as well as improving our chances of reaching net-zero emissions before 2050.

The far-reaching impacts of extreme heat

We're already suffering from the climate crisis. India's recent torturous heat wave of 49°C (120 degrees Fahrenheit) and above caused laborers to fall sick and lose income, and the government to cut harvest prospects and ban wheat exports.

Yet, absurdly, we are still chopping down the forests and trees that store carbon, clean the air, and provide shade, shelter and food. In India, for example, deforestation started in April in the Hasdeo Aranya Forest for an opencast coal mine.

A girl selling bottled water from a coolbox sits under an umbrella,

Over the past weeks, India and Pakistan have been hit by extreme heat made 30 times more likely by climate change

How will people survive if the recent heat becomes the norm? How will manufacturing plants, farms, power grids and global supply chains run if people are too sick and it's too hot to work?

These are the questions leaders must tackle if they really want to achieve a healthy planet for the prosperity of all.

In some ways, much has changed in 50 years. The science on pollution, climate change and health is now vast and irrefutable, the solutions are readily available, and people around the world are rising up and calling for a healthier, cleaner way of living.

Yet, we are still poisoning our children. It's time for urgent action. 

Bhavreen Kandhari is co-founder of Warrior Moms India which is part of the Parents For Future environmental movement.

This year's Stockholm+50 conference refers to the 1972 United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm, the first major international meeting on global environmental issues. It started the dialogue between industrialized and developing countries on the link between economic growth and pollution, helped to establish the concept of sustainable development and led to the foundation of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

  • A schoolgirl holds an umbrella and covers herself with a scarf as protection from the sun

    In pictures: India swelters as severe heat wave sweeps region

    Skyrocketing temperatures sweep country

    A girl uses sunglasses, a mask, a long cloth and an umbrella to protect herself from the sun on her way to school in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In April, northwest and central India recorded average maximum temperatures of 35.9 and 37.78 Celsius (96.6 and 100 Fahrenheit) respectively, the highest since the Indian Meteorological Department began keeping records 122 years ago.

  • A boy jumps in a river near a large steel frame bridge

    In pictures: India swelters as severe heat wave sweeps region

    Splashing in the Ganges

    A boy jumps into the Ganges river under Kolkata's Howrah Bridge to beat the heat. Experts say the heat wave could intensify in the days to come as temperatures could cross the 50-degree mark in north India. Weather trends show that May is usually the "hottest month" of the year in these parts.

  • A boy is seen sitting outside a juice shop

    In pictures: India swelters as severe heat wave sweeps region

    Long power cuts make life difficult

    A boy sits outside a juice shop as he waits for a customer. The long spell of unusually hot temperatures has been accompanied by a power crisis in India, subjecting millions of people to hourslong power cuts. While critics have accused the government of mismanagement, the steep rise in prices of imported coal due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict has also had an impact.

  • People are seen filling water from a municipal tanker

    In pictures: India swelters as severe heat wave sweeps region

    Sign of changing weather

    In this photo, people are seen struggling to fill water from a municipal tanker in the city of Kolkata. India's summer season typically starts in April and continues until early July, regularly claiming scores of lives due to heatstroke and gastrointestinal infections. However, experts say that this year, the heat wave arrived by early March, in line with rise of average summer temperatures.

  • People enjoy roadside popsicles during a heat wave in Amritsar

    In pictures: India swelters as severe heat wave sweeps region

    No escape from the heat

    Here, several women savor a milk-based frozen delicacy called "kulfi" on the streets of Punjab's Amritsar. The state's chief minister has advanced summer vacations in all schools as the intense heat wave lashes the border state. Across the border, Pakistan is also struggling with a pattern of increased temperatures.

  • A vendor serves cold sugarcane juice to customers

    In pictures: India swelters as severe heat wave sweeps region

    Return to tested remedies

    These mean are drinking cold sugarcane juice at a roadside stand in the northern city of Amritsar. As long power cuts affect their daily lives, many people are returning to tried and tested methods of staying cool, like drinking cooling drinks with sugarcane and khus, or using earthen pots to store water.

  • A man sleeps in the shade of a tree on a hot summer afternoon

    In pictures: India swelters as severe heat wave sweeps region

    No respite for days to come

    A man rests under the shade of a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. April ended with temperatures shooting past 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) in several places. The country's hottest place was Banda in Uttar Pradesh, which recorded a temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius (117.32 degrees Fahrenheit).


