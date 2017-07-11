India bans wheat exports amid severe heat wave

India has banned the export of wheat with immediate effect, just two days after announcing that it was eyeing a record push on wheat shipments this year.

The government said in a notification on Friday night that it would still allow exports backed by already issued letters of credit and to those nations that request supplies "to meet their food security needs."

The notice by the Directorate of Foreign Trade said that a rise in global prices for wheat was threatening the food security of India and neighboring and vulnerable nations.

The decision comes as India —the world's second-largest wheat producer — deals with a stunted output due to a severe heat wave and attempts to calm down skyrocketing domestic prices.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers Air conditioners and blocks of ice India is currently experiencing an exceptional heat wave. Rajgarh, a city of 1.5 million people in central India topped out at 46.5 degrees C (116 degrees F) while thermometers in nine other cities also climbed above the 45 degree mark. No wonder that anything to fight the heat is an easy sell on the streets of New Delhi.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers Heat sets garbage on fire The extremely high temperatures have even ignited a huge garbage dump in India's capital New Delhi. Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College in London, notes that such heat waves used to occur about once every 50 years before man-made climate change. Now they occur about once every four years.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers The elderly and the poor at risk According to a 2021 report in The Lancet, India's vulnerability to extreme heat increased by 15% from 1990 to 2019. It is among the top five countries where vulnerable people, such as the elderly and the poor, are most exposed to the dangers of heat waves. Along with Brazil, India has the highest heat-related mortality in the world.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers Heat — a serious threat to health Medical experts are seeing an increased incidence of heat-related illnesses and believe that the high temperatures are a greater threat than an expected fourth wave of COVID-19. But the crisis also brings out solidarity in people. This Calcutta resident is distributing cool water to passersby.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers The extreme heat threatens the wheat harvest Indian farmers are worried about their harvest — not so much because of the current record temperatures but because this March was overall the hottest March since temperature records began in 1901. Wheat grains usually ripen around that month and that's when they are particularly sensitive to heat.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers The harvest shrinks before the eyes of farmers Baldev Singh from Sangrur saw his crop shrink before his eyes as winter did not turn into a cool spring as usual but into unrelenting summer heat. The farmer from Punjab — the state known as India's breadbasket — lost about a fifth of his yield. Other farmers were hit even harder.

Record temperatures hit India's farmers Wheat exports in danger India, the world's second largest producer of wheat, traditionally exports little of it. Faced with shortages due to the Ukraine war, India planned to tap new markets and benefit from increased world prices. But going ahead with this would now create "a lot of pressure on the domestic availability of wheat," says Devinder Sharma, a Chandigarh-based agricultural expert. Author: Philipp Böll



War in Ukraine forced wheat buyers to turn to India

Global buyers were relying on wheat supplies from India as the war in Ukraine destabilized the agriculture markets.

Ukraine and Russia accounted for a third of global wheat and barley exports prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since the war, Ukraine's ports have been blocked and grain silos have been destroyed.

Before the export ban, India had set a goal of shipping a mammoth 10 million tons this year, looking to capitalize on the global disruptions to wheat supplies from the war and to find new markets for its wheat in Europe, Africa and Asia.

