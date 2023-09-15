PoliticsRussian Federation
North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits Russian fighter jet plant
September 15, 2023
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday visited an aeronautics factory in the far-eastern Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, according to local media.
RIA Novosti news agency published footage of Kim's train arriving in the city, with a ramp and red carpet prepared for his arrival.
Russia's state-owned TASS news agency said that shortly after arriving in the city, Kim went to a plant which produces various fighter aircraft.
Kim's visit has led to concern that the countries are looking to expand military cooperation with speculation North Korea could provide arms in return for technology.
More to follow…
kb/rt (AFP,AP)