North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits Russian fighter jet plant

September 15, 2023

Kim's days-long trip to Russia has led to concern that Pyongyang and Moscow are looking to expand military cooperation.

Members of the North Korean delegation board a train
Kim arrived in Russia by armoured train earlier this weekImage: Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday visited an aeronautics factory in the far-eastern Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur, according to local media.

RIA Novosti news agency published footage of Kim's train arriving in the city, with a ramp and red carpet prepared  for his arrival.

Russia's state-owned TASS news agency said that shortly after arriving in the city, Kim went to a plant which produces various fighter aircraft.

Kim's visit has led to concern that the countries are looking to expand military cooperation with speculation North Korea could provide arms in return for technology.

Kim Jong Un in Russia for talks with Putin

More to follow…

kb/rt (AFP,AP)

