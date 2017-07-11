North Korea warns of 'arms race' in France-Australia submarine row

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Pyongyang has said it would take action if a new Indo-Pacific alliance between the US, Australia and the UK had "even the smallest negative effect" on North Korea's security.
North Korea said Monday that a US-Australia submarine deal, coupled with the new Indo-Pacific defense pact between the US, Australia and United Kingdom, could cause an "arms race."
State media quoted a foreign ministry official as saying: "These are extremely undesirable and dangerous acts which will upset the strategic balance in the Asia-Pacific region and trigger off a chain of nuclear arms race."
Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the US and Australia, after the decision from Canberra to purchase nuclear-powered submarines from the US.
More to follow...
kb/rt (AFP, AP)