North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, says Seoul

Japan's Coast Guard also said North Korea had fired what seemed to be a ballistic missile.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the North's eastern waters, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Thursday.

The reported launch came a day after South Korea's military intelligence agency told lawmakers that North Korea has likely completed preparations for its seventh nuclear test. The intelligence said the North was close to testing a long-range missile capable of reaching the United States.

The Japanese Coast Guard also said North Korea had fired what appeared to be a ballistic missile.

North Korea ramps up weapons program

Since 2022, Pyongyang has sharply increased the pace of its weapons tests.

In September 2023, North Korea enshrined nuclear weapons in its constitution, with the motion unanimously rubber-stamped in parliament.

Kim added that it was "very important" to "accelerate the modernization of nuclear weapons in order to hold the definite edge of strategic deterrence."

Last month, North Korea said its leader, Kim Jong Un, had supervised the testing of two different missiles, including one that would carry a "super-large conventional warhead."

The other missile tested was referred to as a "strategic" cruise missile, indicating that it could have been testing nuclear capacity.

US and South Korea wary of North Korean troops in Russia

Thursday's development came just a few hours after US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin alleged that North Korean troops wearing Russian uniforms and carrying Russian equipment, were en route to the Russian region of Kursk, near Ukraine.

Speaking alongside South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun, Austin said "the likelihood is pretty high" that Moscow will deploy North Korean troops in combat.

Concerns are grow over North Korea's deployment of as many as 12,000 troops to aid Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

jsi/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)