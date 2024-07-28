US, Japan to boost miltary ties with new command center

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken is visiting Japan with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to discuss upgrading military cooperation between the two countries. The US already has over 50,000 soldiers stationed in Japan.

US and Japan's top defense officials and diplomats have announced plans to strengthen their military cooperation following a meeting in Tokyo on Sunday, amid bullish moves by China in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin were taking part in the two "2+2" security talks with their Japanese counterparts Yoko Kamikawa and Minoru Kihara.

"Great to be in Japan for the 2024 U.S.-Japan 2+2 meeting. Our alliance with Japan is the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific — and it is stronger than ever,” Austin posted on X on his arrival in Japan.

"We are at a turning point in history as the rules-based, free and open international order is shaken to the core," Kamikawa said.

"Now is a critical phase when our decision today determines our future."

Austin said the ministers planned to discuss "historic efforts to modernize" US and Japanese command and control structures, including for US forces in Japan.

What do we know about the plans to upgrade defense in Japan?

The two sides have confirmed plans to set up new US control and command centers and boost American-licensed missile production in Japan.

With Japan set to unroll a new joint command for its own armed forces in March, Austin is expected to announce a similar US structure for Japan, which would be headed by a three-star commander, a US military official told the AFP news agency.

"It will be one of he most significant developments in the history of our alliance," Austin said.

The US already has well above 50,000 troops stationed in Japan. However, those troops currently receive their orders from the Indo-Pacific Command in the US state of Hawaii. While the US does have a commander stationed in Tokyo, that post is focused on managing the US bases.

Now, the US is planning to deploy higher-ranking officers to streamline and improve cooperation with its closest ally in Asia.

US, Japan hit out at China, Russia

The leaders of the two countries also slammed Beijing's "destabilizing actions" in the South China Sea while also condemning Russia's growing military cooperation with China and North Korea.

Austin, in his address, said China is "engaging in coercive behavior, trying to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas, around Taiwan and throughout the region," adding that North Korea's nuclear program and its deepening cooperation with Russia "threaten regional and global security."

The US and Japanese leaders accused China, saying its "destabilizing actions in this region include unsafe encounters at sea and in the air, efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore resources exploitation, as well as the dangerous use of Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels", it said.

The allies also expressed their concern over China's "ongoing and rapid expansion of its nuclear weapons arsenal, which continues without any transparency regarding its intent and which the PRC refuses to acknowledge, despite publicly available evidence."

Japan moving away from its pacifist stance

Concerned about the rising threat posed by China and North Korea, Japan has in recent years moved away from its pacifist position and has increased its defense power to obtain "counterstrike" capabilities.

In their meeting, for the first time, US ministers also reaffirmed the US commitment to "extended deterrence," which includes atomic weapons and the so-called "nuclear umbrella" provided by the US.

This marks a shift for Japan which shied away from the subject of nuclear power as the only country to have suffered nuclear attacks.

Besides the US, Japan has also increased its cooperation with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region, including South Korea and the Philippines.

The US has also held trilateral meetings with Seoul and Manila and also signed a memorandum to increase cooperation with South Korea.

mfi/dj (AFP, AP)