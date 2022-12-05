  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
China
FIFA World Cup
A North Korean village, with a flag atop a tower in the DMZ
North Korea has criticized joint drills between the US and South Korea as evidence of a hostile policy by Washington and SeoulImage: Seung-il Ryu/NurPhoto/picture alliance
ConflictsNorth Korea

North Korea fires artillery near sea border

35 minutes ago

North Korea said the artillery shells it fired was in response to "projectiles" fired in the South near their shared border. South Korea and the US are conducting joint exercises near a town close to the border.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KTi5

North Korea fired a barrage of artillery shells into waters near borders with the South, South Korea's military said.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that Pyongyang simultaneously fired around 130 artillery rounds off its east and west coasts.

Seoul's military said the barrage of artillery was a "clear violation" of a military agreement that was reached between the two Koreas to reduce tensions in 2018. 

The inter-Korean summit also established a maritime buffer zone, and some of the shells landed there Monday, the South's military said.

North Korea's military said it conducted the firings after detecting dozens of "projectiles" fired in the South neared the shared border, state news agency KCNA reported, citing a spokesperson of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army. 

Shells land on the northern side of disputed border between two Koreas

Seoul added that the barrage of shells landed on the northern side of the Northern Limit Line, the de facto border between the two nations in the Yellow Sea.

The South's military added it issued "several warnings" over the barrage of shells fired, without giving any details.

"Our military is strengthening its readiness posture in preparation for emergencies while tracking and monitoring related developments under close cooperation between South Korea and the United States," it added.

North Korea responds to military drills in the South

North Korea claimed the actions were a response to joint South Korean and US artillery exercises in Cheorwon county, near the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea, scheduled to run from Monday to Wednesday.

The firings also come days after the United States, South Korea and Japan sanctioned three North Korean individuals for their work on Pyangong's ballistic missile-related programs.

The sanctions followed renewed North Korean ballistic missile tests. Pyongyang has ramped up nuclear missile programs in violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, and this year resumed testing of its long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time since 2017.

rm/msh (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People stand around a giant peace sign with the message 'Stop Putin's Oil', put up by demonstrators ahead of an EU and NATO summit in Brussels in March.

Will EU oil embargo really hurt Russian war machine?

Business10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Container shops lined up at Mobasa port

Africa's AfCFTA free trade agreement takes baby steps

Africa's AfCFTA free trade agreement takes baby steps

Trade3 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Prison inmates wearing brown tops carry a plywood coffin

Philippines' largest prison holds mass burial for inmates

Philippines' largest prison holds mass burial for inmates

Law and JusticeDecember 4, 202201:33 min
More from Asia

Germany

Deputies sit in the Bundestag, though many chairs are left empty

German government seeks to ease citizenship rules

German government seeks to ease citizenship rules

PoliticsDecember 2, 202202:13 min
More from Germany

Europe

Oksana Melnyk, who is taking her mother out of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, has opened the hood of her car and is seen repairing it.

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Conflicts5 hours ago02:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

USMNT crash out against the Netherlands

USMNT's golden generation focus on "progress"

USMNT's golden generation focus on "progress"

SoccerDecember 3, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage