North Korea fires missile and flies warplanes near border with South

North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flown warplanes near its border with South Korea, Seoul's military said.

The move will only add to tensions in the region already heightened by the North's recent barrage of weapons tests.

Additionally, the military said South Korea had scrambled fighter jets when around 10 North Korean military aircraft flew close to the border between the two countries.

The development comes less than 24 hours after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised long-range cruise missile tests.

Kim described the tests as a demonstration of Pyongyang's readiness for "actual war."

jsi/rt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)