North Korea fires shells as 'warning' to South Korea

The artillery shells fell into the maritime buffer zone separating the two Koreas, the South's military said. Seoul has just started its annual military drills to better counter provocations from the North.

North Korea fired artillery shells in waters near South Korea late Tuesday, South Korea's Chief of Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

South Korea's military said the shells didn't land in South Korean territorial waters but fell into buffer zones separating North and South Korea.

Tensions between the two Koreas escalated last week, after the North fired a barrage of artillery shells and flew warplanes near the border area.

Seoul condemned Pyongyang and imposed its first unilateral sanctions in nearly five years.

South Korea kicks off military training, angers Pyongyang

South Korean troops kicked off their annual Hoguk defense drills on Monday, designed to boost their ability to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

The drills, due to end on Saturday, are the latest in a series of military exercises by South Korea in recent weeks, inlcuding joint activties with the United States and Japan.

The latest field training came as North Korea has been carrying out weapons tests at an unprecedented pace this year, firing a short-range ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery rounds near the heavily armed inter-Korean border on Friday.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said North Korean military fired roughly 250 rounds of artillery, calling it a "clear violation" of the 2018 military agreement which created buffer zones along land and sea boundaries to reduce tensions.

"We strongly urge North Korea to immediately halt its actions," the South Korean military JCS said.

"North Korea's continued provocations are actions that undermine peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and the international community," it added.

