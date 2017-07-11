Nord Stream 2: US announces more sanctions over pipeline

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The penalties do not target the main company finishing the project but rather a shipping company and two vessels. The US fears the project could give Russia added influence in Europe.
The gas pipeline between Germany and Russia has been completed — but German officials have blocked its certification process
The United States on Monday imposed fresh sanctions on a company involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the latest sanctions would be directed at a shipping company called Transadria and two vessels linked to the controversial project.
jc/rt (AFP, Reuters)