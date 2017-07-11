 Nord Stream 2: US announces more sanctions over pipeline | News | DW | 22.11.2021

News

Nord Stream 2: US announces more sanctions over pipeline

The penalties do not target the main company finishing the project but rather a shipping company and two vessels. The US fears the project could give Russia added influence in Europe.

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia

The gas pipeline between Germany and Russia has been completed — but German officials have blocked its certification process

The United States on Monday imposed fresh sanctions on a company involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the latest sanctions would be directed at a shipping company called Transadria and two vessels linked to the controversial project.

more to come...

jc/rt (AFP, Reuters)

