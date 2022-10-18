Nonbinary author wins German Book Prize

Kim de l'Horizon shaved their head during the award ceremony in Frankfurt and dedicated their prize to trans people — and women in Iran.

Kim de l'Horizon: 'Blutbuch' (Blood Book) To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The prestigious German Book Prize (Deutscher Buchpreis), which recognizes the best new German-language novel of the year, was awarded on Monday to Kim de l'Horizon for their debut novel, "Blutbuch" (Blood Book), lauded by the jury for its "sense of urgency and literary innovation."

"What language is there for a body that defies conventional gender categories?" the jury asks in its statement. "Blutbuch" offers some clues.

At the beginning of their acceptance speech, Kim de l'Horizon put on their glasses — even though they hadn't planned to, as they said while putting them on, "out of vanity."

While still on the podium, de l'Horizon took out a hair clipper and shaved off their hair.

"This award is not just for me," said the author, who identifies as nonbinary. "I think the jury also chose this text to make a statement against hate, for love, for the struggle of all people who are oppressed because of their bodies."

De l'Horizon also dedicated the prize to the women in Iran who are currently fighting for their rights, risking their lives by protesting against the violence of the Iranian government.

Kim de l'Horizon shaved their hair off at the awards ceremony Image: Arne Dedert/dpa/picture alliance

What is the book about?

The nonbinary narrator of "Blutbuch" lives in Zurich, having fled the small, conservative village in Switzerland where they grew up. In the big city, they can freely express their gender-fluid identity and lead a satisfying life.

When their grandmother falls ill with dementia, the narrator begins to reflect on their relationship with their "grandmeer" (a play on word of "grandma" and "meer," German for "sea"). They address their grandmother directly in the novel, starting with a list of all the things they never talked about, including the protagonist's fluid gender identity and their grandmother's racism.

"Blutbuch" offers a new variation on the timeless literary theme of family secrets and traumatic taboos. It also tackles a topic that is now being discussed on a political level in Germany, as the country aims to review its gender change law.

'Blutbuch' is set in Switzerland, where the author was born Image: Dumont

Book prize boosts sales

The German Book Prize is not only one of the most important literary prizes in Germany, Austria and Switzerland; it often gives a noticeable boost to the sales of the prize-winners' books. Internationally, too, awardees receive a great deal of attention, sometimes leading to translations into other languages.

The winner is awarded €25,000 ($24,625). The five other shortlisted authors — Fatma Aydemir, Kristine Bilkau, Daniela Dröscher, Jan Faktor and Eckhart Nickel — were also at the ceremony in Frankfurt.

The German Book Prize is awarded as part of the Frankfurt Book Fair, which opens this week. It is modeled after the British Booker Prize and was awarded for the first time in 2005.

Last year, author Antje Ravik-Struble won the prize for her European novel "Blaue Stunde" (Blue Hour).

This article was originally written in German.