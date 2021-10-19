The German Book Prize, created in 2005, honors the year's best German-language novel published in Germany, Austria or Switzerland.

On the eve of the Frankfurt Book Fair each October, the Association of the German Book Trade crowns one new novel released in the previous 12 months as the best German-language book of the year. The first-place winner receives a prize of 25,000 euros (over $28,000), while the five other finalists are awarded 2,500 euros each. The long list of 20 titles is announced in August, while the six-book short list follows in September.