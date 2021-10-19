Visit the new DW website

German Book Prize

The German Book Prize, created in 2005, honors the year's best German-language novel published in Germany, Austria or Switzerland.

On the eve of the Frankfurt Book Fair each October, the Association of the German Book Trade crowns one new novel released in the previous 12 months as the best German-language book of the year. The first-place winner receives a prize of 25,000 euros (over $28,000), while the five other finalists are awarded 2,500 euros each. The long list of 20 titles is announced in August, while the six-book short list follows in September.

Novelist Antje Ravik Strubel wins German Book Prize 19.10.2021

Novelist Antje Ravik Strubel wins German Book Prize 19.10.2021

"Blaue Frau" is a timely novel about Europe, women and men — and about the power of the past in East and West.
20 books longlisted for German Book Prize 2021 24.08.2021

20 books longlisted for German Book Prize 2021 24.08.2021

The prestigious literary award recognizes the best new novel in the German language. A record number of works were submitted for consideration this year.
Anne Weber wins the German Book Prize 2020 12.10.2020

Anne Weber wins the German Book Prize 2020 12.10.2020

As the Frankfurt Book Fair kicks off, Germany's prestigious literary prize has been awarded to Anne Weber for her novel "Annette, ein Heldinnenepos." She beat a record number of nominations to become this year's winner.
German Book Prize 2020: The 6 finalists  12.10.2020

German Book Prize 2020: The 6 finalists  12.10.2020

The prestigious literary award, which recognizes the best German-language novel of the year, is to be announced Monday. A look at the shortlisted titles for the German Book Prize — a bold selection.
Sasa Stanisic wins German Book Prize, criticizes Nobel winner Peter Handke 14.10.2019

Sasa Stanisic wins German Book Prize, criticizes Nobel winner Peter Handke 14.10.2019

Reacting to the win, the Bosnian-German author has criticized the decision to award the Nobel Prize in literature to Austrian Peter Handke. Stanisic's work describes his escape from the former Yugoslavia.
Tonio Schachinger: „Nicht wie ihr" 10.10.2019

Tonio Schachinger: „Nicht wie ihr“ 10.10.2019

What happens when you’re 28 years old, and you’ve achieved everything? Tonio Schachinger’s debut novel tells the story of a professional soccer player who’s part immature macho, part clever rebel
Norbert Scheuer: „Winterbienen" 10.10.2019

Norbert Scheuer: „Winterbienen“ 10.10.2019

An epileptic beekeeper rescues Jews from the Nazis. Norbert Scheuer’s novel tells of bees and bombers, destruction, and the longing for peace. An exciting story drawn from contemporary history.

Raphaela Edelbauer: „Das flüssige Land" 10.10.2019

Raphaela Edelbauer: „Das flüssige Land“ 10.10.2019

An idyllic community in which chasms develop. Raphaela Edelbauer’s fantastic debut novel serves as an allegory for how Austria has dealt with its Nazi past.

Miku Sophie Kühmel: „Kintsugi" 10.10.2019

Miku Sophie Kühmel: „Kintsugi“ 10.10.2019

Four people, a house on a lake, and a weekend. Miku Sophie Kühmel weaves an intricate tale of desire, love, and relationships.

Jackie Thomae: Brüder 10.10.2019

Jackie Thomae: Brüder 10.10.2019

Two brothers who could not be more different. Both were born in East Germany, both sons of a Senegalese father. A cliché-free novel about an absentee dad, origin, and non-White identity.

Saša Stanišić : Herkunft 10.10.2019

Saša Stanišić : Herkunft 10.10.2019

What role does chance play in life? Saša Stanišić addresses this question in his biography. A wise and poetic book that deals with the loss of homeland, and the start of a new life.

German Book Prize shortlist announced 17.09.2019

German Book Prize shortlist announced 17.09.2019

For English readers, Saša Stanišić is the most famous author among the six finalists for the literature award. But before they're translated from German, here's a peek at the titles that are seen as this year's best.

From bees to refugees: The German Book Prize releases its longlist 20.08.2019

From bees to refugees: The German Book Prize releases its longlist 20.08.2019

One of the most prestigious prizes for literature in German will go to one of 20 books selected for consideration. Bosnian-German author Saša Stanišić is among the listed authors.
Decorated young writer Judith Schalansky wins German literary prize 04.11.2018

Decorated young writer Judith Schalansky wins German literary prize 04.11.2018

Judith Schalansky has been awarded the prestigious Wilhelm Raabe Prize for "An Inventory of Certain Losses." At only 38, Schalansky has already been the recipient of several of Germany's top literature awards.
Inger-Maria Mahlke wins 2018 German Book Prize 08.10.2018

Inger-Maria Mahlke wins 2018 German Book Prize 08.10.2018

One of the most-coveted awards in German literature has gone to the author of Archipel. The novel tells the story of three families on the Canary Island of Tenerife from different social classes in Franco-era Spain.
Lutz Seiler: 'Kruso' 08.10.2018

Lutz Seiler: 'Kruso' 08.10.2018

Two "castaways" meet in an isolated GDR outpost in 1989 in Lutz Seiler's celebrated debut novel that questions the meaning of freedom and friendship, and that won the 2014 German Book Prize.
