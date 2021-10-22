Visit the new DW website

Frankfurt Book Fair

Germany's biggest annual book fair.

Where thousands of deals are made - and future trends are discussed. DW coverage of the "Frankfurter Buchmesse" is collated below.

Zimbabwean author Tsitsi Dangarembga speaks at the Frankfurt book fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on October 12, 2018. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL ROLAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Tsitsi Dangarembga: 'There is no freedom of expression' in Zimbabwe 22.10.2021

The Zimbabwean author and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has received the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade. She tells DW about the issues affecting literature in her home country.

Vivek Shraya, trans-Autorin Beschreibung : Als Kanadische Autorin wird Shraya in der Frankfurter Buchmesse profiliert. Schlagworte: Vivek Shraya, transgender Autorin, Copyright: Vanessa Heins, 2020

Trans author Vivek Shraya on what she loves about being Queer 22.10.2021

Canadian author and artist Vivek Shraya speaks to DW about coming out as a trans woman and why there are no straight answers to the Queer question.
20.10.2021 «Respekt! Kein Platz für Rassismus» hängt am ersten Tag für Fachbesucher auf der Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021 an einem Stand. Im Hintergrund ist der Stand des Jungeuropa-Verlages zu sehen. Aufgrund der Teilnahme des neurechten Verlags haben einige Autorinnen ihren Besuch bei der Buchmesse abgesagt. Nach der pandemiebedingten Pause 2020 darf die Frankfurter Buchmesse in diesem Jahr wieder mit Publikum stattfinden.

Opinion: No far-right publishers at the Frankfurt Book Fair, please! 22.10.2021

Protest over far-right exhibitors at the Frankfurt Book Fair is justified, says DW's Stefan Dege. A history of racist violence in Germany makes the issue all the more pressing, he thinks.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 21.10.2021 21.10.2021

NATO-Russia relations at post-Cold War low - Assault on democracy: the murder of a British MP - Food for thought at the Frankfurt Book Fair - An apology to the Algerian auxiliaries abandoned by France - Hungary's opposition unites against Orban - How to Restore an ecosystem near you - A seasonal peek into an Italian wardrobe - Scottish climate politics as Glasgow prepares to host COP26

***ACHTUNG: Das Autorinnenfoto von Jasmina Kuhnke darf für Buchbesprechungen zu ihrem Roman “Schwarzes Herz”, sowie zur Berichterstattung für die Frankfurter Buchmesse 2021 mit dem Copyright Marvin Ruppert verwendet werden. Es darf allerdings nicht an Dritte weitergegeben werden, und Online darf das Autorinnenfoto ebenfalls nur in diesem Zusammenhang, mit dem Copyright und nicht zum Downloaden verwendet werden!*** Pressebild Jasmina Kuhnke. via Pressearchiv Rowohlt Verlag Rechte: Marvin Ruppert

Controversy over right-wing publishers at Frankfurt Book Fair 21.10.2021

"No space for Nazis," urges Jasmina Kuhnke — a Black writer who has canceled participation in the major trade event. Frankfurt Book Fair, however, insists on freedom of opinion.
Kanada, Autorin Kim Thúy.

Canada spotlights diversity at the Frankfurt Book Fair 20.10.2021

As the guest of honor at the world's largest book fair, Canada is showcasing its multicultural literature. What is driving diversity in its book industry?
Autorin Antje Rávik Strubel. Foto: Philipp von der Heydt. Das Foto ist honorarfrei zum einmaligen Gebrauch binnen eines Jahres nach Erhalt des Fotos für Pressearbeit und Werbung des S. Fischer Verlags. Bitte geben Sie den Bildnachweis an. Andere Nutzungen sind honorarpflichtig! Kein Archivrecht! Keine Weitergabe an Dritte! Falls Bilder – zum Beispiel ein Autor-Porträtfoto – als „honorarfrei“ bezeichnet werden, bedeutet dies i.d.R., dass der Verlag für bestimmte Zwecke (vor allem Presseberichterstattung, Veranstaltungshinweise o.ä., die sich ganz konkret auf Bücher unseres Hauses beziehen) ein pauschales Honorar gezahlt hat, damit den Abnehmern bei der Berichterstattung keine Kosten entstehen. Aber diese „Honorarfreiheit“ ist an diesen konkreten Zweck gebunden – honorarfrei bedeutet ausdrücklich nicht rechtefrei.

Novelist Antje Ravik Strubel wins German Book Prize 19.10.2021

"Blaue Frau" is a timely novel about Europe, women and men — and about the power of the past in East and West.
Wehende Fahnen der Buchmesse am Haupteingang der Messe Frankfurt. Frankfurter Buchmesse 2011 11.-16.10.2011 © Frankfurter Buchmesse/Fernando Baptista Copyright frei nur für journalistische Zwecke, keine Persönlichkeitsrechte oder Model-Release-Verträge der abgebildeten Personen vorhanden. The photos may be used for editorial purposes only as part of press reporting on the Frankfurt Book Fair. No other rights are available.

Frankfurt Book Fair to allow 25,000 visitors daily 01.09.2021

Organizers of the world's largest book trade fair say that their hygiene plan has been accepted, allowing the event to receive a large number of participants.
TOPSHOT - An illustration taken on December 30, 2020 in Budapest shows the numbers of the year 2021 painted with light in front of an illuminated Christmas tree. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP) (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

Pandemic woes: which cultural events can we look forward to in 2021? 01.01.2021

Cancellations, delays, extensions: the COVID pandemic still promises to overshadow events in the near future to come. Regardless, here are some cultural highlights to look forward to in the New Year.
CORRECTION - Police push back pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (C) as he protests for 12 Hong Kong residents, who were intercepted by the Chinese coastguard and detained on the mainland in August after they were caught trying to flee Hong Kong for Taiwan on speedboat for serious protest-linked prosecutions, outside the Government Flying Service headquarters in Hong Kong on October 8, 2020 against the service's alleged role in the dozen's interception at sea. (Photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE / AFP) / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by ISAAC LAWRENCE has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [October 8] instead of [October 10]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.”

Joshua Wong on Hong Kong: 'The situation is a nightmare' 20.10.2020

Amid a growing crackdown on opposition to Chinese rule, the leading activist is counting on international support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement.
18.10.2020, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Amartya Sen, indischer Wirtschaftswissenschaftler, Philosoph und Nobelpreisträger, ist zur Verleihung des Friedenspreis des Deutschen Buchhandels in die Frankfurter Paulskirche zugeschaltet. Wegen der Corona-Pandemie nimmt der 86-jährige Sen die Auszeichnung nicht persönlich entgegen, sondern wird trotz der Zeitverschiebung live aus den USA zugeschaltet. Der Friedenspreis wird seit 1950 vergeben und ist mit 25.000 Euro dotiert. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa/POOL/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Amartya Sen wins Peace Prize of the German Book Trade 19.10.2020

How can the world become more socially just? Indian scholar and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen was awarded the German Book Trade's annual peace prize for his work combating social inequality.
Autorin Tanya Tagaq -- Zulieferung durch E. Grenier

Indigenous voices add diversity to Canadian literature 14.10.2020

In focus at the Frankfurt Book Fair, Canada showcases the "singular plurality" of its literature — a diversity indigenous authors definitely contribute to.
13.10.2020, Hessen, Frankfurt/Main: Juergen Boos, Direktor der Frankfurter Buchmesse, sitzt bei der Eröffnungspressekonferenz der Frankfurter Buchmesse in der Festhalle vor einer LED-Wand mit mit Buchmessen-Motto Signals of Hope. Die corona-bedingte Sonderausgabe 2020 der Buchmesse findet vom 14. bis 18. Oktober statt. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa pool/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Challenges and opportunities at the Frankfurt Book Fair 14.10.2020

With most offerings online, this year's fair is defying the coronavirus pandemic. It's also more inclusive than ever.

27.08.2020, Hessen, Bergen-Enkheim: Die Autorin und Übersetzerin Anne Weber, neue Stadtschreiberin von Bergen-Enkheim, nimmt an einem Pressetermin teil. Das symbolische Amt ist mit dem Wohnrecht im Stadtschreiberhaus sowie einem Preisgeld in Höhe von 20 000 Euro verbunden. Weber ist seit 1974 die 47. Amtsinhaberin. Der Literaturpreis wird am 30. August 2020 von der Kulturgesellschaft Bergen-Enkheim verliehen. Foto: Arne Dedert/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Anne Weber wins the German Book Prize 2020 12.10.2020

As the Frankfurt Book Fair kicks off, Germany's prestigious literary prize has been awarded to Anne Weber for her novel "Annette, ein Heldinnenepos." She beat a record number of nominations to become this year's winner.
Juergen Boos, the Director of the Frankfurt Book Fair, is pictured at a photo call at the Frankfurt Book Fair. The 71th Frankfurt Book Fair 2019 is the world largest book fair with over 7,500 exhibitors and over 285,000 expected visitors. The Guest of Honour for the 2019 fair is Norway. (Photo by Michael Debets/Pacific Press) | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Can the Frankfurt Book Fair inspire digitally? 12.10.2020

As the 2020 Frankfurt Book Fair kicks off, its president and CEO, Juergen Boos, spoke to DW about the coronavirus-caused new format and why it's important to talk politics.
BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 09: Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa speaks during the opening of the 20th International Literature Festival Berlin (ILB) at the Berliner Philharmonie on September 9, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. The 20th International Literature Festival Berlin will take place from September 9 to 19, 2020. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Literature Festival Berlin: Mario Vargas Llosa on the power of literature 10.09.2020

Nobel Prize laureate Mario Vargas Llosa opened the 20th International Literature Festival Berlin, live and in person. He wants to "saturate society with literature," he said.
