 Booker Prize 2022: Shortest books make shortlist | Books | DW | 07.09.2022

Books

Booker Prize 2022: Shortest books make shortlist

88-year-old Englishman Alan Garner, who wrote "Treacle Walker," is the oldest author to make the shortlist that includes entries from Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Elderly gentleman with greying hair looking into the camera

Alan Garner: Oldest Booker nominee with shortest book by word count

Britain's prestigious Booker Prize for fiction has revealed the six shortlisted books for this year's award — with the shortlist including two books that are the shortest ever in terms of word and page count.

If Englishman Alan Garner were to win for his novel "Treacle Walker," about a young boy who is visited by a wandering healer, he will receive the award on his 88th birthday and thus become the oldest winner of the prize. 

Cover of Treacle Walker written by Alan Garner.

The book that reduced some judges to tears

Related in around 15,000 words, the judges described Garner's book as a "mysterious, beautifully written and affecting glimpse into the deep work of being human," adding that it reduced some of the jury members to tears.

Zimbabwean author NoViolet Bulawayo was first shortlisted in 2013 for her debut, "We Need New Names." Now, her second entry to make the shortlist is an "Animal Farm"-inspired political satire titled "Glory." Narrated by a chorus of animals, the judges called it "a magical crossing of the African continent, in its political excesses and its wacky characters."  

Portrait of Zimbabwean author NoViolet Bulawayo.

NoViolet Bulawayo's story is narrated by animals

Shehan Karunatilaka is the second Sri Lankan author to make the Booker shortlist in two years. "The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida" is the second novel he has written and it tells the story of a photographer caught up in the horrors of civil war, which the judges described as "full of ghosts, gags and a deep humanity."

Americans Percival Everett and Elizabeth Strout were shortlisted for "Trees" and "Oh William!," respectively, while Irish author Claire Keegan bookends the shortlist with "Small Things Like These." At 116 pages, Keegan's is the shortest finalist by the number of pages in the Booker prize's 53-year history.

'Age is irrelevant'

Alan Garner, who gained fame through his children's fantasy titles and folk retellings, was nominated after six decades in print.

Commenting on being the oldest ever to be nominated for the prize, he told the BBC, "Age, in itself, is irrelevant. However, as with all skills, an apprenticeship has to be served with practice, and experience".

Cover of The Seven Moons of Maali by Shehan Karunatilaka.

Shehan Karunatilaka is the second Sri Lankan to make the Booker shortlist

The shortlist features an equal number of male and female finalists for whom a win could provide a career-changing boost in sales and public profile.

"These are, above all, books that we have enjoyed," said judging chair, historian Neil MacGregor, when he revealed the shortlist in central London on September 7, 2022.

"They're books that we want to recommend to others. They're not too long and that's maybe evidence that we're looking at not just great writing, but also some great editing," he added.

MacGregor noted most of the novels tackled "serious, sometimes tragic subjects" but all of them also featured "moments of high humor." 

The 2022 winner will be announced on Monday, October 17, in an awards ceremony held at the Roundhouse in London. The six shortlisted authors will each receive £2,500 (€2,900) and a specially bound edition of their book. The winner will receive £50,000 (€58,000).

Cover of Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo.

Animal Farm-inspired political satire focusing on African continent

The Booker is Britain's foremost literary award for novels written in English. Previous winners include Salman Rushdie, Margaret Atwood and Hilary Mantel.

 

Edited by: Louisa Schaefer

