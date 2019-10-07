 Nobel Prize for Physics awarded for groundbreaking space discovery | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 08.10.2019

Science

Nobel Prize for Physics awarded for groundbreaking space discovery

James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz and have been awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics for their research on exoplanets and cosmology.

The Nobel Prize medal

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics is to be shared between James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for their research into the history of the universe and its structure, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm announced on Tuesday.

The Academy said the trio received the award for their "new understanding of the universe's structure and history."

Read more: Scientists discover water on planet outside solar system

A screen displays the portraits of the laureates of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics (L-R): James Peebles, Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz

One-half of the prize went to James Peebles, a dual Canadian-US citizen, "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology. The other half of the award was jointly given to Swiss scientists Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star," Goran Hansson, secretary-general of the Academy, said. 

An exoplanet is a planet outside our solar system.

"This year's laureates have contributed to answering fundamental questions about our existence," Hansson added.

Infographic showing the top 11 countries with Nobel Prize laureates in physics 1901-2019


Tuesday's announcement was the 113th Nobel Prize in Physics awarded since 1901.

Only three women have won the award. Marie Curie in 1903, Maria Goeppert-Mayer in 1963 and Donna Strickland in 2018.

Infographic showing winners of the Physics Nobel Prize by gender

Looking ahead

The Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine was awarded by the Karolinska Institute on Monday to US-born scientists William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza, along with British scientist Peter Ratcliffe, for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to the availability of oxygen.

On Wednesday, the prize for chemistry is awarded.

The 2018 and 2019 prizes for literature will be announced on Thursday. For the first time in 70 years, last year's award was postponed as the institution found itself without a quorum to decide the winner.

Read moreBoson predictor Peter Higgs: A fundamentally modest physicist

On Friday, the scene moves to Oslo, Norway, where the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been tipped as a possible winner of this year's peace prize.

The 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel will be announced on October 14.

The prizes in each category carry a purse of 9 million kroner ($918,00, €813,151) for each full Nobel award, a gold medal and a diploma. The medals will be presented at a ceremony on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.

More to come...

jlw/dr (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1901: When bones became visible

    The first Noble Prize in Physics was awarded to a German, Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen, for the discovery of x-rays. To this day, his discovery continues to bring broken bones to light or to root out painful tooth inflammations. The energy-rich rays can even identify cancer. Röntgen himself christened his discovery "x-rays," but in German, they're known today as "Röntgen rays."

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1903: Decaying atoms

    Frenchman Antoine Henri Becquerel figured out that the atomic nuclei of certain heavy metals - like uranium pictured here - spontaneously decayed, thereby releasing energy-rich rays. What Becquerel had discovered was radioactivity. Marie Curie and her husband Pierre delved further into the phenomenon, with the Nobel Prize later being awarded to all three.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1921: Beams of light

    Amazingly, light is capable of dislodging tiny particles of metal. It was this photo-electric effect that Albert Einstein decided to look into further. Light and matter, he later said, are two sides of the same coin - and can even change from one to the other. Photons, in other words, can modify metal. Modern solar panels employ the same principle.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1956: The origin of modern computing

    Owners of smartphones, laptops and iPads can tip their caps to three Americans: William Shockley, John Bardeen and Walter Brattain. They built the first transistors: electronic circuits capable of lightning-quick changes from one condition to another. Computer processors such as this one here are comprised of millions of such circuits.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1964: Bundling light

    Aim a cluster of similar light rays in one direction and - voilà! - you've got a laser. Beyond light shows, lasers can cut metal and burn off skin lesions. For their contributions to laser technology, American Charles Townes and Russians Nikolai Bassov and Alexander Prokhorov received the Nobel Prize.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1967: Star fire

    Why do stars actually produce as much heat as they do? American Hans Bethe, originally born in Strasbourg, France, took a look at our own sun to answer that question. What he found was that stars "melt" hydrogen atoms into larger helium atoms. Atomic fusion, as it's known, releases huge amounts of energy - bathing our planet, for example, in sunlight.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1971: Three-dimensional images

    Holograms were the brainchild of a Hungarian engineer named Dennis Gábor. For the first time, he constructed images in three dimensions. The pictures appear to float in space and to change form at the blink of an eye. But they're not just beautiful to look at. They're a useful anti-counterfeiting measure on modern currencies.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1986: Rendering the tiny visible

    Glimpses into the realm of the teeny-tiny are thanks to Ernst Ruska of Germany, the inventor of the electron microscope. His microscope is what makes shots like this one (a flea) so vivid. The resolution is 1,000 times higher than that of a comparable light microscope.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1988: Lightweight elementary particles

    Yes, neutrinos exist. And with the help of a particle accelerator, Americans Leon Max Lederman, Melvin Schwartz and Jack Steinberger found evidence that proved the existence of these extremely light buildings blocks of matter. Neutrinos almost never interact with particles on planet earth, making their experimental detection costly.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    1989: Do you know exactly what time it is?

    The foundation for extreme time-telling was laid by American Norman Ramsey. He helped to create the world's most exact time-piece: the atomic clock. Over the course of one year, such a clock's accuracy is compromised by only 25 billionths of a second. Four atomic clocks are located in Braunschweig, Germany, together setting the country's official time.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2007: Big hard drives in small places

    Hard drives on laptops are getting smaller and smaller and smaller - and yet they manage to pack in ever-increasing data. The reason? Tremendous magnetic resistance. The effect was discovered by Peter Grünberg of Germany and Albert Fert of France, both of whom were awarded the Nobel Prize for it.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2009: No more dial-up modems

    Charles Kuen Kao, an American physicist of Chinese descent, developed the fiber optic cable. Information from a website or a telephone conversation is converted into ultra-short flashes of light, which are then deciphered back into electric impulses on the other end. Kao's cables deliver information quickly and, crucially, do not bleed data along the way.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2011: Our faster-expanding universe

    That the universe will grow ever larger, ever faster was demonstrated by Americans Saul Perlmutter, Brian Schmidt and Adam Riess. The three scientists can't say why the universe will do so. But whoever manages to answer that question will surely have a good shot at the next Nobel Prize in Physics.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2013: The origins of mass

    Theoretical physicists François Englert of Belgium and Peter Higgs of Britain received the 2013 Nobel Prize in Physics for their contributions to particle physics. Theories they proposed independently of one other in the 1960s were confirmed in 2012 at the Large Hadron Collider. The Higgs boson particle explains the origin of mass and fills a hole in the Standard Model of particle physics.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2014: Let there be (blue) light!

    Isamu Akasaki, Hiroshi Amano and Shuji Nakamura were awarded the Physics Nobel for their development of blue light-emitting diodes (LEDs). This made white LEDs possible as bright and above all energy-saving light sources.

    Nobel Prize in Physics: Extraordinary phenomena

    2018: Ultra-short laser pulses and optical tweezers

    Lasers have become an indispensable part of our lives. With their research, Donna Strickland and Gerard Mourou laid the foundation for ultra-short pulse lasers. This allows materials to be processed more finely than with any other tool. The two shared the Nobel Prize for Physics with Arthur Ashkin, who had developed optical tweezers for investigating biological samples.

    Author: Brigitte Osterath


 

Advertisement