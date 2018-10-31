 Scientists discover water on planet outside solar system | News | DW | 11.09.2019

News

Scientists discover water on planet outside solar system

Astronomers have detected water vapor in the atmosphere of the exoplanet K2-18b. They say it is the first planet beyond earth that has the potential to support life.

Artist's rendering of the exoplanet K2-18b (picture-alliance/T. Nyhetsbyran)

Scientists from University College London announced Wednesday that they had detected water vapor in the atmosphere of an exoplanet eight times the mass of Earth and 110 light years away.

The so-called super-Earth, known as K2-18b, is twice the size of Earth and is located in the Leo constellation in the Milky Way. The scientists reported in the Nature Astronomy journal that  K2-18b is in a "Goldilocks," or habitable zone with the right proximity to its sun to make water in liquid form, and thus life, possible.

js/rt (AFP, dpa)

