Earth

This great blue-green ball.

We live on it, and it sustains us: The Earth. It's impressive and inspiring - and not without threats.

In this photo provided by NASA, from left to right, European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA astronauts Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide gesture inside the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator recovery ship shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The astronauts returned to Earth on Monday to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP)

ISS astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule 09.11.2021

The spacecraft's return flight was delayed by bad weather, which also forced the four crew members to leave before their replacements arrived.
Handout photo dated April 15, 2011 of NASA engineer Ernie Wright looks on as the first six flight ready James Webb Space Telescope's primary mirror segments are prepped to begin final cryogenic testing at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center. Last summer, NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) set an October 31, 2021, launch date for the $ 10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, but it's having to delay the science observatory's trip into space once again. Thankfully, the launch might take place just a few weeks later, in November or early December. A rescheduled date is unlikely to be confirmed until later this summer or perhaps in the fall. The instrument, successor to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, which is the largest science observatory ever placed into space, will launch on a European Ariane 5 rocket from a spaceport in French Guiana. Photo by NASA via ABACAPRESS.COM

James Webb: Our best-ever space telescope is set for launch 03.11.2021

With the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, we might be getting closer to answering many questions. "What did the early universe look like?" is just one of them.
xmhx, Reise, Peru, Blick über Machu Picchu, Machu Picchu (Quechua Machu Pikchu, deutsch alter Gipfel) ist eine gut erhaltene Ruinenstadt in Peru. Uebersicht, Ruinen, Stadt, Steinbloecke, Panorama Reise, Natur *** xmhx trip Peru view over Machu Picchu Machu Picchu Quechua Machu Pikchu German old peak is a well preserved ruin city in Peru overview ruins town city stone blocks panorama trip nature

Rapping to revive the ancient Quechua language 27.10.2021

A young Peruvian musician singing and rapping about current topics like taking care of the earth in the ancient Quechua language is among a growing number of people driving a revival for indigenous culture. Once the lingua franca in the Inca empire, Quechua is sitll spoken by several million people, but has long been considered backward in mainstream society. Thats changing now.

The Soyuz MS-18 space capsule, carrying the International Space Station (ISS) crew members Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko, descends beneath a parachute before landing in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan October 17, 2021, in this still image taken from video. Roscosmos/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Russian movie crew returns after shooting aboard space station 17.10.2021

A Russian film crew has landed on Earth after filming scenes for the world's first feature movie shot in space.
Ein Bild, das im Pekinger Raumfahrtkontrollzentrum in der chinesischen Hauptstadt Peking aufgenommen wurde, zeigt das Andocken des chinesischen Raumschiffs Shenzhou-13 an die radiale Öffnung des Kernmoduls der Raumstation Tianhe. Chinas bemanntes Raumschiff Shenzhou-13 hat am Samstag erfolgreich an den radialen Anschluss des Kernmoduls der Raumstation Tianhe angedockt, wie die chinesische Raumfahrtbehörde mitteilte. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

China's Shenzhou-13 capsule docks with space station 16.10.2021

The spacecraft reached the under-construction Tiangong space station hours after blasting off from Earth. Three astronauts will live there for around six months in China's longest space mission to date.

++++NUR zur ABGESPROCHENEN BERICHTERSTATTUNG++++++ Netflix l The Billion Dollar Code, Serie Deutschland, Drama Kyoto: Bei einer Demonstration auf einer Telekommunikationsmesse versetzt Terra Vision das Publikum in Erstaunen

'The Billion Dollar Code': The battle over Google Earth 07.10.2021

Netflix's new miniseries fictionalizes the story of two Berlin internet pioneers who attempt to prove that Google stole their idea, worth billions.

Living Planet 1. Teaser DW.com Titel: 210318 DW Living Planet Picture Teaser.png

Sacred forests, a destructive pilgrimage and religious leaders speak out 30.09.2021

Most religions have a connection to the Earth – stories of creation or spiritual practices tied to nature. We take a look at how religion and spirituality influence how we treat the environment. From beliefs steeped in the forest to religious leaders motivating their congregants to take care of the planet. And what happens when holy sites are threatened by climate change and too many visitors?
Lava and smoke rise following the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at El Paso, on the Canary Island of La Palma, September 19, 2021. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Spain: La Palma volcano erupts — in pictures 19.09.2021

A volcano has erupted on La Palma, the fifth-largest of Spain's Canary Islands, after several days of earth tremors.
In this image taken provided by SpaceX, a capsule carrying four people parachutes into the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. The all-amateur crew was the first to circle the world without a professional astronaut. (SpaceX via AP)

SpaceX: First tourist mission to orbit Earth splashes down 18.09.2021

The all-civilian crew aboard the SpaceX Inspiration4 flight mission returned safely to Earth. Their return comes after spending three days in Earth's orbit, in a pioneering mission for space tourism.
15.07.2021 Nzinga Tull, Hubble systems anomaly response manager at NASAs Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, USA, works in the control room July 15, 2021, to restore Hubble to full science operations. The team proceeded carefully and systematically from there. Over the following two weeks, more than 50 people worked to review, update, and vet the procedures to switch to backup hardware, testing them on a high-fidelity simulator and holding a formal review of the proposed plan. Editorial Use Only. Handout Photo by Rebecca Roth/GSFC NASA/ABACAPRESS.COM

Retired NASA engineers help fix Hubble space telescope 17.09.2021

Hubble has orbited Earth for three decades. When one of its computers failed, NASA had to call in former engineers still familiar with its technology.
(210623) -- BEIJING, June 23, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, holds a conversation at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center with three astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo stationed in the country's space station core module Tianhe, on June 23, 2021. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

Chinese astronauts return to Earth from months-long space trip 17.09.2021

A trio of Chinese astronauts returned from their country's longest-ever space mission spanning three months. While in orbit, the three men worked on China's uncompleted Tiangong space station.
PAJU, SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 30: South Korean soldiers stand guard next to the rails which leads to North Korea, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas on November 30, 2018 in Paju, South Korea. South Korea sent rail cars and dozens of officials to North Korea on Friday for joint surveys on northern railway sections the countries hope someday to connect with the South. (Photo by Kim Hong-Ji-Pool/Getty Images)

Japanese escapee sues North Korea for decades of misery 07.09.2021

North Korea escapee Hiroko Saito says she and 97,000 others were deceived into relocating to the North in the 1960s with promises of "paradise on Earth." Instead, she suffered starvation, repression and loss.
A man and two children plant trees in the Scottish Highlands

Rewilding success stories 03.09.2021

Over the past decade, rewilding has had a beneficial impact on landscapes and lives across the world. Here are some milestone moments that have helped rewild the Earth, stabilize the climate and halt mass extinction.
In this image acquired on August 6, 2021 (Sol 164) and released by NASA, the shadow of the Perseverance Mars rover is cast next to its first hole drilled in a rock. - The rover has begun to collect rock samples, NASA announced on August 6, 2021, the first of thirty samples that will, in several years, be brought back to Earth to be analyzed. In total, the process of collecting a sample -- the size of chalk and sealed hermetically ia a tube -- is expected to take 11 days. The goal: to look for signs of ancient life, such as traces of fossilized microbial life in rocks, but also to better understand the Martian geology. (Photo by Handout / NASA/JPL-Caltech / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / NASA/JPL-Caltech - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

NASA's Perseverance rover succeeds in Mars rock collection 03.09.2021

NASA's Perseverance rover succeeded on its second try to scoop up rocks on Mars. While the first effort failed, this second attempt has excited Earth-based scientists.
New Horizons scientists made this false color image of Pluto using a technique called principal component analysis to highlight the many subtle color differences between Pluto's distinct regions.

Why we fly by planets, moons and asteroids 24.08.2021

We've sent probes to fly by planets and moons for decades. Some have flown so far they've left the solar system. But why?
A security guard keeps watch at Kotal-e-Kherskhan in Wardak province on September 25, 2010. The Afghan government invited bids from international mining firms to develop an iron ore deposit said to be one of the world's richest, Afghan Mining Minister Wahidullah Shahrani said. The Hajigak iron ore mine in central Bamiyan province is believed to hold up to two billion tonnes of high-grade iron ore, the main raw material used in making steel. AFP PHOTO/SHAH Marai (Photo credit should read SHAH MARAI/AFP/Getty Images)

What next for Afghanistan's economy? 18.08.2021

Afghanistan was already one of the poorest countries on earth. Now fears are growing the Taliban will drive the country deeper into poverty. Can the Islamist group untap the country's rich mineral wealth?
