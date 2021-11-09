Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
This great blue-green ball.
We live on it, and it sustains us: The Earth. It's impressive and inspiring - and not without threats.
A young Peruvian musician singing and rapping about current topics like taking care of the earth in the ancient Quechua language is among a growing number of people driving a revival for indigenous culture. Once the lingua franca in the Inca empire, Quechua is sitll spoken by several million people, but has long been considered backward in mainstream society. Thats changing now.
Most religions have a connection to the Earth – stories of creation or spiritual practices tied to nature. We take a look at how religion and spirituality influence how we treat the environment. From beliefs steeped in the forest to religious leaders motivating their congregants to take care of the planet. And what happens when holy sites are threatened by climate change and too many visitors?