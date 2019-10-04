Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded for discovery of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen

This year's winner of the Nobel Prize for physiology or medicine has been announced in Stockholm, Sweden.

On Tuesday, the prize for physics is awarded, followed by chemistry on Wednesday.

The 2018 and 2019 prizes for literature will be announced on Thursday. For the first time in 70 years, last year's award was postponed as the institution found itself without a quorum to decide the winner.

Read more: 3 things we can do with the 2018 medicine Nobel Prize

On Friday, the scene moves to Oslo, Norway, where the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has been tipped as a possible winner of this year's peace prize.

The 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel will be announced on October 14.

The prizes in each category carry a purse of 9 million kroner ($918,00, €813,151) for each full Nobel award, a gold medal and a diploma. The medals will be presented at a ceremony on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death in 1896.

More to come...

jlw/cs