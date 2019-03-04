 Nobel literature prize for 2018 and 2019 to be awarded this year | News | DW | 05.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Nobel literature prize for 2018 and 2019 to be awarded this year

The Swedish Academy refrained from handing out the top global literature prize last year after being roiled by a sex scandal. It will hand out out two prizes this year, the Nobel Foundation has announced.

The Nobel Medal for Literature

This year the Swedish Academy will give out a Nobel Prize in literature for both 2018 and 2019, the Nobel Foundation announced on Tuesday.

The two prizes will be awarded after a sex scandal at the literary academy prevented last year's honor from being bestowed

"The Nobel Prize in Literature will once again be awarded, and this autumn Laureates for both 2018 and 2019 will be announced," the foundation said in a statement.

The announcement came after the head of the Swedish Academy, Anders Olsson, reportedly met with board members of the Nobel Foundation, which administers the prizes as laid out in the will of Swedish scientist and philanthropist Alfred Nobel.

The Stockholm-based literary academy annually chooses a Nobel laureate with "outstanding work."

Scandals, rifts and resignations

In its statement, the Nobel foundation's board said it "believes that the steps that the Swedish Academy has taken and intends to take will create good opportunities for restoring trust in the Academy as a prize-awarding institution."

The Swedish Academy usually announces the Nobel literature winners in October. However, in late 2017 news surfaced that Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of academy member Katarina Frostenson, had sexually assaulted 18 women. The academy had funded his influential literary club in violation of its impartiality rules. Arnault was convicted of rape last year.

Read more: How a #MeToo scandal is rocking the Nobel literature academy

Frostenson later resigned after an inquiry found she had leaked the names of prize winners to her husband. 

The Nobel Foundation and the academy agreed to postpone the 2018 prize last May. The New Academy Prize in Literature was created as an alternative for 2018 only.

The scandals caused a rift among the academy, with several members resigning in protest, and severely damaged its reputation. Last week, Sara Danius, the academy's first female permanent secretary, stepped down entirely from the body. She had been criticized for taking insufficient action against Arnault.

Sara Danius holds a black folder in her hand (Getty Images/AFP/J. Nackstrand)

Danius (above awarding the 2017 literature prize) resigned from the academy in January

Post-scandal changes

In the aftermath of the scandals, the academy has appointed new members, changed its bylaws, and set up a new prize committee as ways to restore public confidence in what is considered the world's most important literary prize.

"Although it will take time to fully restore confidence, the Board of the Nobel Foundation believes that the prerequisites for this are now god," the Nobel Foundation's statement said. "The Swedish Academy has the opportunity not only to put the past year behind it, but also to become a better-functioning organisation in the future."

  • Sara Danius (Getty Images/AFP/J. Ekstromer)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    2018: Resignations over a #MeToo scandal

    Until this year, the Swedish Academy's 18 members technically held the position for life. That changed when three group members stepped down in protest against the Academy membership of poet Katarina Frostenson, whose husband is accused of sexual harassment. Academy secretary Sara Danius (photo) and Frostenson also left shortly afterwards, leading to the decision to postpone the 2018 award.

  • Autor Salman Rushdie (Imago/I Images/D. Haria )

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    1989: Resignations in support of Salman Rushdie

    While the famous author of "The Satanic Verses" never won the Nobel Prize in Literature, some members of the Swedish Academy felt their organization should denounce Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa calling for Salman Rushdie's assassination in 1989. The Academy refused to do so, and three members resigned in protest.

  • Bob Dylan holding a speech (picture alliance/dpa/V.Bucci)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    He didn't comment for weeks: Bob Dylan

    He became the first singer-songwriter to obtain the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, shocking quite a few literature purists. Then Dylan didn't even seem that interested by the recognition. He didn't show up at the awards ceremony and simply sent a brief thank-you speech instead of the traditional Nobel lecture. He finally collected his prize in Stockholm in March 2017.

  • Thomas Mann with a cigar (picture-alliance/dpa/Bifab)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    A late tribute to his first novel: Thomas Mann

    Thomas Mann received the prize in 1929, but it wasn't for his most recent work, "The Magic Mountain" (1924), which the jury found too tedious. The distinction instead recognized his debut novel, "Buddenbrooks" — published 28 years earlier. Time had apparently added to its value. The jury said, it "has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature."

  • Elfriede Jelinek (Imago/Leemage/S. Bassouls)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Too many people: Elfriede Jelinek

    When she was honored with the prize in 2004, Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek also refused to go to the awards ceremony. "I cannot manage being in a crowd of people. I cannot stand public attention," the reclusive playwright said. The Swedish Academy had to accept her agoraphobia, but she did, at least, hold her Nobel lecture — per video.

  • Boris Pasternak (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/Tass)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Couldn't accept the prize: Boris Pasternak

    The Soviet author, world famous for his novel "Doctor Zhivago," obtained Nobel recognition in 1958. However, Soviet authorities forced him to decline the prize; he wouldn't be able to re-enter the country if he went to the Stockholm ceremony. Even though he followed his government's orders, he was still demonized afterwards. His son picked up the award in 1989, 29 years after the author's death.

  • Dario Fo (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    'Not literature': Dario Fo

    When Italian comedian and playwright Dario Fo won the prize in 1997, the announcement came as a shock to many literary critics, who saw him as just an entertainer and not a real literary figure with an international standing. The satirist fired back with his Nobel speech, which he titled "Against jesters who defame and insult."

  • Sir Winston Churchill with cigar and dog (picture-alliance/AP-Photo)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Literature, not Peace: Winston Churchill

    Although British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945, he actually obtained the award for his written works — mostly memoirs, history volumes and speeches — in 1953. The jury praised "his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values."

  • Frankreich Jean-Paul Sartre Philosoph (picture alliance/AP Images)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    Did he want the money?: Jean-Paul Sartre

    The French philosopher and playwright was awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature, but he declined it, saying that "a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution" by accepting official honors. It was rumored that he later asked for the prize money anyway — but that story was never confirmed.

  • Joseph Rudyard Kipling ca. 1905 (Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

    Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

    The youngest winner: Rudyard Kipling

    Winning the award in 1907 at the age of 41, British author Joseph Rudyard Kipling, best known for "The Jungle Book" (1894), remains the youngest Nobel laureate in literature to this day. However, his legacy has since been marred by the fact that Kipling, who spent his early childhood and some of his adult life in India, vehemently spoke out in defense of British colonialism.

    Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)


cmb/rt (EFE, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Nobel Prize in literature will not be awarded in 2018: Swedish Academy

The Swedish Academy has said it will postpone this year's Nobel Prize in Literature but plans to award it next year. The decision makers cited the "crisis" around sex abuse that has caused some Academy members to resign. (04.05.2018)  

Opinion: Literature Nobel Prize delay gives Swedish Academy time to think

The Swedish Academy's hands were tied: It had to postpone the 2018 Nobel Prize in Literature. But can the academy win back the trust it squandered away through a sex and corruption scandal? DW's Sabine Peschel thinks so. (04.05.2018)  

Maryse Conde wins alternative award to Nobel literature prize

The New Academy selected the writer from Guadeloupe as the winner of its New Prize in Literature. The global literary award was created in reaction to this year's absent Nobel Prize, hit by a #MeToo-related scandal. (12.10.2018)  

Nobel Prize scandal: Prosecutor demands 3 years in prison for Jean-Claude Arnault

The photographer and husband of Swedish Academy member Katarina Frostenson is on trial for two counts of rape dating to 2011. Earlier this year, the scandal led to the postponement of the Nobel Prize for Literature. (24.09.2018)  

German publisher: Postponing Nobel Literature Prize the right decision

Writer Jo Lendle is head of Carl Hanser, the German publishing house whose authors have received 17 Nobel Prizes for Literature over the years. He told DW the decision to postpone the award saves its dignity. (04.05.2018)  

Arnault, the Frenchman at the center of the Nobel Prize scandal, found guilty of rape

Jean-Claude Arnault has been accused of harassing at least 18 women, including Sweden's heir to the throne. He is also suspected of leaking the names of Nobel Prize winners. (01.10.2018)  

Head of Swedish Academy resigns amid row over sex abuse suspect

Sara Danius has resigned from her position as the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy. The institution, which awards the Nobel Prize for Literature, has come under fire for its handling of a sex abuse scandal. (13.04.2018)  

How a #MeToo scandal is rocking the Nobel literature academy

A sexual abuse scandal has led to resignations at the Swedish Academy, which awards the Nobel Prize in Literature. The Nobel board and the Swedish king slam the turmoil that's damaging the reputation of the prize. (09.04.2018)  

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir

One of the most important awards in literature, the Nobel Prize was first given out in 1901. Now the 2018 honor will be postponed. It wasn't the only controversy in the award's history. (04.05.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Nobel Prize in Literature to be awarded again

Nobel Prize in Literature press statement

Audios and videos on the topic

Swedish Academy postpones Literature Nobel amid turmoil  

DW correspondent Jefferson Chase on the Swedish Academy's postponement of the literature Nobel Prize.  

'Confidence in the Academy is so low'  

Related content

Nobelpreis - Medaille für Literatur, Physik, Chemie und Medizin

Nobel Prize in literature will not be awarded in 2018: Swedish Academy 04.05.2018

The Swedish Academy has said it will postpone this year's Nobel Prize in Literature but plans to award it next year. The decision makers cited the "crisis" around sex abuse that has caused some Academy members to resign.

Jean-Claude Arnault und Ehefrau Katarina Frostenson (Ausschnitt)

Nobel Prize scandal: Prosecutor demands 3 years in prison for Jean-Claude Arnault 24.09.2018

The photographer and husband of Swedish Academy member Katarina Frostenson is on trial for two counts of rape dating to 2011. Earlier this year, the scandal led to the postponement of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Deutschland | Enthüllung des Gedichts avenidas an Hauswand in Rehau

Provocative moments in culture in 2018 27.12.2018

In 2018, the cultural scene has been tumultuous: What happens to looted art? Is anti-Semitism award-worthy? How should Germany deal with the Israel boycott movement? And why does an artist shred his work?

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 