Nobel literature prize for 2018 and 2019 to be awarded this year

This year the Swedish Academy will give out a Nobel Prize in literature for both 2018 and 2019, the Nobel Foundation announced on Tuesday.

The two prizes will be awarded after a sex scandal at the literary academy prevented last year's honor from being bestowed.

"The Nobel Prize in Literature will once again be awarded, and this autumn Laureates for both 2018 and 2019 will be announced," the foundation said in a statement.

The announcement came after the head of the Swedish Academy, Anders Olsson, reportedly met with board members of the Nobel Foundation, which administers the prizes as laid out in the will of Swedish scientist and philanthropist Alfred Nobel.

The Stockholm-based literary academy annually chooses a Nobel laureate with "outstanding work."

Scandals, rifts and resignations

In its statement, the Nobel foundation's board said it "believes that the steps that the Swedish Academy has taken and intends to take will create good opportunities for restoring trust in the Academy as a prize-awarding institution."

The Swedish Academy usually announces the Nobel literature winners in October. However, in late 2017 news surfaced that Jean-Claude Arnault, the husband of academy member Katarina Frostenson, had sexually assaulted 18 women. The academy had funded his influential literary club in violation of its impartiality rules. Arnault was convicted of rape last year.

Frostenson later resigned after an inquiry found she had leaked the names of prize winners to her husband.

The Nobel Foundation and the academy agreed to postpone the 2018 prize last May. The New Academy Prize in Literature was created as an alternative for 2018 only.

The scandals caused a rift among the academy, with several members resigning in protest, and severely damaged its reputation. Last week, Sara Danius, the academy's first female permanent secretary, stepped down entirely from the body. She had been criticized for taking insufficient action against Arnault.

Danius (above awarding the 2017 literature prize) resigned from the academy in January

Post-scandal changes

In the aftermath of the scandals, the academy has appointed new members, changed its bylaws, and set up a new prize committee as ways to restore public confidence in what is considered the world's most important literary prize.

"Although it will take time to fully restore confidence, the Board of the Nobel Foundation believes that the prerequisites for this are now god," the Nobel Foundation's statement said. "The Swedish Academy has the opportunity not only to put the past year behind it, but also to become a better-functioning organisation in the future."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 2018: Resignations over a #MeToo scandal Until this year, the Swedish Academy's 18 members technically held the position for life. That changed when three group members stepped down in protest against the Academy membership of poet Katarina Frostenson, whose husband is accused of sexual harassment. Academy secretary Sara Danius (photo) and Frostenson also left shortly afterwards, leading to the decision to postpone the 2018 award.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 1989: Resignations in support of Salman Rushdie While the famous author of "The Satanic Verses" never won the Nobel Prize in Literature, some members of the Swedish Academy felt their organization should denounce Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's fatwa calling for Salman Rushdie's assassination in 1989. The Academy refused to do so, and three members resigned in protest.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir He didn't comment for weeks: Bob Dylan He became the first singer-songwriter to obtain the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, shocking quite a few literature purists. Then Dylan didn't even seem that interested by the recognition. He didn't show up at the awards ceremony and simply sent a brief thank-you speech instead of the traditional Nobel lecture. He finally collected his prize in Stockholm in March 2017.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir A late tribute to his first novel: Thomas Mann Thomas Mann received the prize in 1929, but it wasn't for his most recent work, "The Magic Mountain" (1924), which the jury found too tedious. The distinction instead recognized his debut novel, "Buddenbrooks" — published 28 years earlier. Time had apparently added to its value. The jury said, it "has won steadily increased recognition as one of the classic works of contemporary literature."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Too many people: Elfriede Jelinek When she was honored with the prize in 2004, Austrian author Elfriede Jelinek also refused to go to the awards ceremony. "I cannot manage being in a crowd of people. I cannot stand public attention," the reclusive playwright said. The Swedish Academy had to accept her agoraphobia, but she did, at least, hold her Nobel lecture — per video.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Couldn't accept the prize: Boris Pasternak The Soviet author, world famous for his novel "Doctor Zhivago," obtained Nobel recognition in 1958. However, Soviet authorities forced him to decline the prize; he wouldn't be able to re-enter the country if he went to the Stockholm ceremony. Even though he followed his government's orders, he was still demonized afterwards. His son picked up the award in 1989, 29 years after the author's death.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir 'Not literature': Dario Fo When Italian comedian and playwright Dario Fo won the prize in 1997, the announcement came as a shock to many literary critics, who saw him as just an entertainer and not a real literary figure with an international standing. The satirist fired back with his Nobel speech, which he titled "Against jesters who defame and insult."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Literature, not Peace: Winston Churchill Although British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1945, he actually obtained the award for his written works — mostly memoirs, history volumes and speeches — in 1953. The jury praised "his mastery of historical and biographical description as well as for brilliant oratory in defending exalted human values."

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir Did he want the money?: Jean-Paul Sartre The French philosopher and playwright was awarded the 1964 Nobel Prize in Literature, but he declined it, saying that "a writer should not allow himself to be turned into an institution" by accepting official honors. It was rumored that he later asked for the prize money anyway — but that story was never confirmed.

Literature Nobel Prizes that caused a stir The youngest winner: Rudyard Kipling Winning the award in 1907 at the age of 41, British author Joseph Rudyard Kipling, best known for "The Jungle Book" (1894), remains the youngest Nobel laureate in literature to this day. However, his legacy has since been marred by the fact that Kipling, who spent his early childhood and some of his adult life in India, vehemently spoke out in defense of British colonialism. Author: Silke Wünsch (eg)



cmb/rt (EFE, Reuters)

