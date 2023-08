Oreyeni-Oti Odunayo

Although education is a fundamental human right, it’s often out of reach for women, girls, and people living in low-income communities. The RecyclesPay Educational Project in Lagos, Nigeria, ensures that children from these communities remain in school while promoting plastic recycling. The initiative allows parents or guardians to pay their ward’s school fees using plastic bottles and cans.