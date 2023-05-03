  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
Press freedom
Nigerian health worker examines a child
An increasing number of medics in Nigeria have left the country in search of better pay and conditions in Europe and North AmericaImage: ASSOCIATED PRESS/picture alliance
SocietyNigeria

Nigeria: Doctors reject 'brain drain' bill

Ben Shemang in Abuja | Okeri Ngutjinazo in Bonn
36 minutes ago

To prevent a mass exodus of doctors and paramedics from Nigeria, the National Assembly has proposed a bill to prevent health workers from leaving from the country for five years. But it has generated a heated debate.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qnmi

Nigeria has become a major recruitment destination for health and social workers — something that concerns the Nigerian government.

Recruitment agents from overseas have turned hotels into recruitment centers, where experienced and newly-qualified doctors wait in line for job opportunities abroad. The exodus from the West African nation is known locally as "japa." 

In an attempt to block Nigerian-trained medics from leaving Nigeria, the country's National Assembly is considering imposing a five-year period of in-country practice before they are granted full licenses. 

Once the medics have received their licences, they would then be free to pursue work abroad as physicians.

Nigeria's health minister, Osagie Ehinire, said that the proposed law would help handle the country's doctor shortage.

A virtual midwife helps fight infant mortality

But what about the doctors' freedom of movement?

Nigerian Senator Danjuma Laah sympathizes with the doctors, however he feels that they have a moral obligation to remain in Nigeria.

"I see no reason why a doctor after graduating in Nigeria will leave Nigeria and go outside the country," he mused. "Who is he leaving the country for? He is supposed to be in the country to salvage his people no matter the situation."

Many doctors in Nigeria call the proposed law discriminatory and an infringement on the rights of their newly-qualified colleagues.

"Why are they allowing their own children to go abroad, why are they themselves going abroad for medical treatment and all these? Are they not public servants?" asked Dr. Ayoola Williams, a consultant physician and cardiologist at Abuja's Wuse District Hospital.

Williams added that legislating against doctors' movement would violate their human rights.

Dr. Enema Amodu, a secretary general of the Otoneurological Society of Nigeria, told DW that the government should focus on improving poor working conditions to prevent doctors from leaving.

"Government needs to first of all put their money where their mouth is," Amodu said.

"The health sector is poorly funded, personnel are poorly paid, equipment are not available for us to work. So if the government addressed these things seriously I think it will be able to reverse the brain drain and it will become brain gain."

Trading waste for health insurance

In recent years, an increasing number of doctors and nurses in Nigeria have left the country in search of better pay and conditions in Europe and North America.

According to the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), six out of ten doctors in Nigeria plan on leaving for greener pastures.

Experts say the exodus is being driven by a lack of funding and infrastructure, a shortage of medical kits, and poor logistics.

The bill passed its second reading in the House of Representatives but many medical associations have rejected the proposed law and the Nigerian Diaspora Doctors Association has sent a letter to the National Assembly opposing it. 

Edited by: Keith Walker

DW's Okeri Ngutjinazo
Okeri Ngutjinazo is a Namibian-born journalist.
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Oscar Martinez photographed, with a book case in the background

DW Freedom of Speech Award 2023 goes to Oscar Martinez

Media6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Gold mining in Senegal: A harsh way to make a living

Gold mining in Senegal: A harsh way to make a living

Human RightsMay 2, 202302:21 min
More from Africa

Asia

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan people attend Eid prayers in Kabul

Why the UN can't afford to disengage with the Taliban

Why the UN can't afford to disengage with the Taliban

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Boris Palmer holding his mouth

The rogues' gallery of German politics

The rogues' gallery of German politics

Politics23 hours ago5 images
More from Germany

Europe

Large red and white STOP sign on a barrier in the foreground. In the background, flat countryside and two men walking in camouflage uniforms and peaked caps.

Lithuania legalizes pushbacks

Lithuania legalizes pushbacks

Migration16 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

USA New York Met Gala 2023 Metropolitan Museum

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

New York Met Gala: Celebrities remember Karl Lagerfeld

Arts24 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Protests in May 2017 at the Villa Baviera

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

Remembering the horrors of Colonia Dignidad in Chile

CrimeMay 1, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage