  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
LGBTQ rights in Africa
Lady Justice, holding scales and a sword, on top of the Central Criminal Court, also referred to as the Old Bailey
It is the first time organ harvesting conspiracy charges have been brought under the UK's 2015 Modern Slavery ActImage: Clara Molden/empics/picture alliance
CrimeUnited Kingdom

Nigerian politician found guilty in organ harvesting plot

48 minutes ago

A UK court has found a Nigerian senator and his wife guilty of trafficking a man to Britain to provide a kidney for transplant. A doctor was also found culpable of acting as a middle man.

https://p.dw.com/p/4P80G

A jury in London on Thursday delivered guilty verdicts against Nigerian senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, and a doctor for conspiring to exploit a young man from Lagos for his kidney.

The verdict is the first under the UK's modern slavery laws to convict suspects of an organ-harvesting plot.

What happened in court

London's Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, heard the couple had Ekweremadu, 60, and his wife Beatrice, 56, had brought the man to London in February last year with the promise of work in Britain.

They were said to have offered up to 3.5 million Nigerian naira (€6,900, or $7,600) to obtain the body part for their sick daughter.

The 25-year-old intended recipient of the organ, who has a serious and deteriorating renal condition and needs dialysis, was found not guilty of playing a role in the conspiracy.

Prosecutors told jurors that Ekweremadu, a former deputy senate president, and his wife came up with the plan to arrange a transplant for their daughter. They found the proposed donor in Lagos, where he worked as a market trader selling telephone parts.

The victim was described as Sonia's cousin in his UK visa application as part of the plot. The Ekweremadus also told doctors that he was a relative. 

The proposed operation last May never went ahead after a doctor at the became suspicious about the circumstances.

'Utter disregard for victim's welfare'

The man said he thought he had been going to the UK for work and had been recruited by a doctor working for the politician. He testified that the Ekweremadus flew him to Britain to harvest his kidney, but that he only realized this when he was taken to a London hospital.

The court heard that he fled and, after three days on the street, walked into a police station and said someone was trying to take one of his organs.

"The convicted defendants showed utter disregard for the victim's welfare, health and well-being and used their considerable influence to a high degree of control throughout, with the victim having limited understanding of what was really going on here," said Chief Crown Prosecutor Joanne Jakymec.

Ekweremadu, from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, has represented the Enugu West constituency in southeast Nigeria since 2003.

However, he did not contest recent National Assembly elections because he was in custody.

rc/nm (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A back view of protesters wearing the Israeli flag drapped over their shoulders

Israel's military reservists criticize judicial reform

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of men and women standing around a table

Clarifying German colonial-era atrocities in Tanzania

Clarifying German colonial-era atrocities in Tanzania

Politics22 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Vietnam Ho Chi Minh Stadt | Bierflaschen und Dosen Heineken

European beer giant Heineken fights Vietnam's alcohol tax

European beer giant Heineken fights Vietnam's alcohol tax

Health1 hour ago
More from Asia

Germany

Moro and Lina seen from behind as they raise their joint hands to the sea

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

Germany denies entry to foreign spouses

SocietyMarch 21, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Xi Jinping walks by a military band during a visit to Moscow

'Pandora's box': EU weighs changing relations with China

'Pandora's box': EU weighs changing relations with China

Politics20 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Director of the Women's Research and Training Center at Aden University Huda Ali Alawi walks on rubble of a war-destoyed building

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

Yemen prisoner swap sparks hope, but peace remains doubtful

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Los Angeles is looking into putting purified recycled water directly back into drinking water systems.

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Los Angeles looks to recycle wastewater

Nature and EnvironmentMarch 22, 202302:27 min
More from North America

Latin America

BG Erdbeben Ecuador

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

Strong Ecuador earthquake leaves trail of destruction

CatastropheMarch 20, 20236 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage