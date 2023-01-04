  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pope Benedict XVI
War in Ukraine
Israel
Doctor Bukar M. Galtimar, right, examines a malnourished child at the Inpatients Therapeutic Feeding Center in Maiduguri, Nigeria
A 'brain drain' has left Nigeria without enough qualified doctors to support its populationImage: Nasir Ghafoor/AP/picture alliance
HealthNigeria

Nigeria: Authorities crack down on 'quack doctors'

Isaac Mugabi
36 minutes ago

Authorities in Kano state in northwestern Nigeria, are worried that a surge in 'fake' doctors has led to deaths and crippled the health sector. Security agencies are now cracking down on unlicensed medics and clinics.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ljbv

Authorities in Kano State in Nigeria's North West region are attempting to weed out an unknown number of unlicensed doctors and pharmacists, raising fears that impostors may have infiltrated the country's healthcare system. 

An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact figure of unlicensed individuals in Kano State. The quack doctors allegedly operate in unregistered private clinics where they often prescribe medicine and even attend to patients.

Fatima Nuhu Umar, an unlicensed doctor who was recently arrested and swiftly paraded before the media, admitted to attending to patients and begged for leniency.

"It is true that I'm not a trained health practitioner," Umar said. "I administer drips, blood, drugs, and injections to patients. I'm begging for mercy."

According to local media outlet The Daily Post, up to 130 hospitals, and pharmacies — which in Nigeria includes all health facilities, such as clinics — were being run by unlicensed doctors. In one case, an unqualified individual allegedly carried out a blood transfusion infected with HIV while attempting to treat a malaria patient.

The lack of health facilities in Nigeria's rural regions often leaves patients with few options, making them more likely to unwittingly seek treatment at unlicensed clinics.

Saving lives amid Nigeria's health crisis

Nigeria suffering 'brain drain' of medics

In recent years, an increasing number of doctors and nurses in Nigeria have left the country in search of better pay and conditions in Europe and North America. According to the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), six out of ten doctors in Nigeria plan on leaving for greener pastures.

Experts say the exodus is being driven by a lack of funding and infrastructure, a shortage in medical kids and poor logistics.

Yarma Ahmad Adamu, a senior lecturer at the College of Medical Sciences at Gombe State University, believes the resulting void has made it easier for unscrupulous individuals to set up unlicensed clinics and make quick money.  

"Many people use this title (Dr.) that they didn't earn through training and they commit many terrible activities that result in deaths," he told DW. 

"The government is only after the revenue, but the monitoring is not being done."

Medics in rural Nigeria prepare to attend to patients
Medics in rural parts of Nigeria often work under challenging conditions without proper infrastructure or medical kitsImage: CHARLES BOUESSEL/AFP

Adamu stressed that the federal government needs to urgently step up inspections at hospitals and other medical facilities.

"Before a license is issued to any hospital, authorities have to verify the academic qualifications of the doctors," he said. 

According to the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), only 24,000 licensed medical doctors are currently available in Nigeria. However, the country needs at least 363,000 doctors to cover its entire population, the Premium Times, ones of Nigeria's leading online media outlets reported.

Nigeria is Africa's most populous country by a wide margin, with approximately 220 million inhabitants. NMA says the country requires a pool of 23 doctors, nurses and midwives per 10,000 people in order to deliver essential health services, as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Despair looms high

As more arrests of unlicensed doctors and nurses hit the headlines in Nigeria, many have lost confidence in the already-struggling health sector — particularly in northern Nigeria where the Boko Haram insurgency has wreaked havoc since 2009, killing thousands, including medical doctors,  and displacing over 3 million. 

Fadila Kabiru, a resident of Maiduguri in Nigeria's north, said the issue of unlicensed clinics has led to anxiety among residents over where to seek medical attention and whether or not to trust local medics. 

"Seriously, these days, we don't have professional doctors," he told DW.

"All of our doctors are just doctors by name but not by qualification. So, I'm afraid of seeing a doctor at any hospital or clinic."

In an attempt to address the situation, Isah Isiyaku, the director of operations at the Private Health Institution Management Agency (PHIMA) in Kano State, said a new law is in the pipeline which would allow the state prosecutor to take on cases of unlicensed doctors. 

"There will be a bill called the 'Anti-Quackery Bill'," he told DW. "It will help us to apprehend and prosecute such people quickly."

Al-Amin Muhammad contributed to this report

Edited by: Ineke Mules

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Zentralafrikanische Republik | Naturschutz in Krisengebieten | Agnieska Bylicka

The Central African Republic's rainforest hospital

The Central African Republic's rainforest hospital

Many indigenous BaAka and Sangha-Sangha live in remote rainforest villages. They rely heavily on doctors from abroad for medical care.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 13, 201801:11 min

130 hospitals and pharmacies run by fake doctors

Investigations are underway in Nigeria after it was discovered that 130 hospitals are run by fake doctors.
dailypost.ng

Brain Drain: Nigeria needs 363,000 doctors but has only 24,000

According to the Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA), currently there are only 24,000 licensed medical doctors available in Africa’s most populous country, yet the country needs 363,000 doctors, according to the Nigerian Medical Association
www.premiumtimesng.com
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian drone seen during a drone strike

Russia steps up use of kamikaze drones in Ukraine

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

United Nations peacekeepers stand outside of a truck and guard an area in Nyiragongo, North Kivu province

DR Congo: UN mission moves to protect civilians

DR Congo: UN mission moves to protect civilians

ConflictsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Healthcare workers participate in a mock drill for COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai, India

Should India be worried about China's COVID explosion?

Should India be worried about China's COVID explosion?

Health5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Till Lindemann singing during the Rammstein Stadium Tour 2022 in Mexico. He is painted red and wearing a conductor-style hat.

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann turns 60

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann turns 60

Lifestyle6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Lucie Fukova (left) speaks into a microphone at a meeting on Roma at the OSCE

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Czech Republic appoints its first Roma commissioner

Politics2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iran's supreme leader standing in front of a microphone and looking out of the frame

Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons

Iran protests Charlie Hebdo's Khamenei cartoons

Politics27 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

A couple on a luxury vacation at a beachfront hotel resort

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

How can we stop the super-rich from polluting the planet?

Nature and EnvironmentJanuary 2, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Aerial view of deforested area of Amazon rainforest

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

Climate protection in Brazil: Can Lula save the rainforest?

PoliticsJanuary 3, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage