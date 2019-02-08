 New Zealand: Gunman opens fire at Christchurch mosque | News | DW | 15.03.2019

News

New Zealand: Gunman opens fire at Christchurch mosque

Police in Christchurch are responding to a mass shooting at a mosque, with local media reporting at least one dead. Authorities have warned that the situation remains dangerous and have asked residents to stay indoors.

Armed police patrol outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand

Police in the city of Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island responded to a shooting at a local mosque on Friday.

"A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter," said Police Commissioner Mike Bush.

Bush added that the risk for residents remained high and said that schools were on lockdown until further notice.

A witness told Radio New Zealand that "there was blood everywhere."

Witness: Dozens of shots

Another witness said he saw a man dressed in black enter the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch and heard dozens of shots before fleeing. He added that he he thought saw several dead on the scene.

Police have not commented on casualties, but the New Zealand Herald reported that at least one person had been killed.

More to follow...

es/cmk (AP, dpa, Reuters)

