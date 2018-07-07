 Neo-Nazi NSU member Beate Zschäpe found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 11.07.2018

Germany

Neo-Nazi NSU member Beate Zschäpe found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison

The surviving member of the neo-Nazi terrorist group the National Socialist Underground (NSU), Beate Zschäpe, has been found guilty of ten counts of murder. The trial was one of the biggest in post-war German history.

Neo-Nazi NSU member Beate Zschäpe found guilty of murder (Reuters/M. Rehle)

Beate Zschäpe, member of the neo-Nazi terrorist group the National Socialist Underground (NSU), was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the murder of ten people between 2000 and 2007, two bombings, and several counts of attempted murder and robbery. She was also found guilty of the membership and foundation of a terrorist organization.

The judge Manfred Götzl also attributed Zschäpe with serious culpability, which means the 43-year-old is likely to serve more than the minimum of 15 years. 

Her accomplice Ralf Wohlleben, who was found to have supplied the group the gun with which all the murders were carried out, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Two other accomplices, Holger G. and Carsten S., were sentenced to three years in prison each for supporting a terrorist organization and accessory to nine murders, while a third man, Andre E., was sentenced to two years and six months for supporting the group. 

German court hands down life sentence in neo-Nazi murder trial – DW's Frank Hofmann reports

The Munich state court ruling marks the end of one of the most important trials in Germany's post-war history. It was also one of the most complex, covering five years — more than 430 trial days — and featuring the testimonies of several hundred witnesses. Nine of the NSU's victims were of immigrant background, while the tenth was a police officer.

Read more: The NSU crime scenes

Trusting the German authorities

Almost as soon as the verdict was released, a number of community organizations, opposition political parties, and lawyers released statements saying the verdict should not be seen as a conclusion of the NSU case and calling for more investigations into Germany's neo-Nazi terrorist network. 

"Angela Merkel and many others promised the victims a complete investigation. That promise was broken," said Gökay Sofuoglu, chairman of the Turkish community organization TGD, in a statement.

The socialist Left party said that the verdict had failed to shed light on the NSU network. "There is a lot of evidence that the NSU consisted of more than three neo-Nazis," the party tweeted.

Heiko Maas, Germany's former justice minister and now foreign minister, tweeted, "We will not only confront racist violence with the power of the law. We need the diversity of our open societies against intolerance. What the perpetrators did cannot be atoned for. The victims will not be forgotten." He added a hashtag meaning "no conclusion."

The proceedings took place amid suspicion about the failures of German security forces to capture the NSU while it was active. Several lawyers representing the families' victims have accused Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the Bundesverfassungsschutz (BfV), of destroying files and protecting informants in the neo-Nazi scene. These failings sparked several parliamentary inquiries at both federal and state level.

Many observers have also accused the police who originally investigated the murders of institutional racism for ruling out neo-Nazi motives. For several years, detectives worked on the assumption that the killings were related to Turkish organized crime.

Ahead of the verdict, Sofuoglu said that the Turkish community's trust in the security forces was "deeply shaken." He accused state prosecutors of sticking rigidly to the theory that the three members of the NSU had worked in isolation. 

Victims' families dissatisfied with neo-Nazi murder trial

The NSU was only discovered on November 4, 2011, after the bodies of its two other members, Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos, were found in a burned-out motorhome following a failed bank robbery in Eisenach, having committed suicide. Zschäpe turned herself in to police four days later, but not before setting fire to the trio's shared apartment in Zwickau, destroying evidence. She was also found guilty of arson on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had demanded a life sentence for Zschäpe and prison terms of three to 12 years for the four people accused of helping the group. Her own attorneys had called for her release, arguing that she had not been an accessory to the crimes, had not committed any of the killings herself, and had only found out about them afterwards.

bk/rc (dpa, AFP)

  • NSU murder victims

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    10 victims, 10 tragedies

    Nine of the 10 victims were of foreign heritage, but they had all made Germany their home when they were killed. The 10th victim was a German police officer. Every one of them was shot in cold blood.

  • Enver Simsek and his wife (Foto: privat)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Enver Simsek

    On September 9, 2000, the florist Enver Simsek, pictured with his wife, was shot eight times. The 38-year-old father of two sold flowers near a small parking lot in the southern city of Nuremberg. Simsek, who migrated from Turkey to Germany in 1986, is believed to be the first murder victim in the NSU series of racially motivated killings.

  • Abdurrahim Ozudogru (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Abdurrahim Ozudogru

    Also in Nuremberg, Turkish-born tailor Abdurrahim Ozudogru was shot on June 13, 2001 in his alteration shop. He was 49 years old with a daughter who was 19 at the time of his murder.

  • Suleyman Taskopru (Foto: Axel Heimken/dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Suleyman Taskopru

    Later that month, on June 27, 2001 Suleyman Taskopru was shot dead in his father's fruit and vegetable shop in Hamburg. He was 31 years old and had a three-year-old daughter.

  • Habil Kilic (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Habil Kilic

    On August 29 of the same year, 38-year-old Habil Kilic, who was also a fruit and vegetable grocer, was killed in his shop in Munich. Like Taskopru, he was shot in the head. His wife and his 12-year-old daughter later left Germany.

  • Mehmet Turgut (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Mehmet Turgut

    Mehmet Turgut lived in Hamburg, but was visiting a friend in the eastern German city of Rostock and helping out at a Doner kebab fast food restaurant when he was shot on February 25, 2004. He was killed by three bullets to the head.

  • Ismail Yasar (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Ismail Yasar

    Ismail Yasar was shot five times in his doner kebab restaurant in Nuremberg on June 9, 2005. A customer found him behind the counter. The 50-year-old had three children.

  • Theodoros Boulgarides. (Foto: DW/ I. Anastassopoulou)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Theodoros Boulgarides

    Just a few days later, on June 15, 2005, Theodoros Boulgarides was shot dead in Munich in his lock and key service shop. He was the only victim with Greek heritage. The 41-year-old father of two was the NSU's seventh murder victim.

  • Mehmet Kubasik (Foto: dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Mehmet Kubasik

    On a busy street at noon on April 4, 2006 in the western city of Dortmund, Turkish-born Mehmet Kubasik was killed by several shots to the head in his small convenience store. The 39-year-old left behind a wife and three children.

  • Halit Yozgat (Foto: BKA/dpa)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Halit Yozgat

    In Kassel on April 6, 2006, Halit Yozgat was also shot in the head. He was killed in the internet cafe he ran with his father. Twenty-one years old, Turkish-born but with a German passport, Yozgat was taking night school classes to graduate from high school.

  • Flowers and a photo of Michele Kiesewetter (Foto: Norbert Försterling dpa/lsw)

    The victims of the neo-Nazi NSU murder spree

    Michele Kiesewetter

    Michele Kiesewetter, a 22-year-old police officer, was shot dead on April 25, 2007 in the southwestern city of Heilbronn. She was the NSU's 10th and final murder victim.

    Author: Iveta Ondruskova


