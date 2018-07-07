Neo-Nazi NSU member Beate Zschäpe found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison

Beate Zschäpe, member of the neo-Nazi terrorist group the National Socialist Underground (NSU), was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the murder of ten people between 2000 and 2007, two bombings, and several counts of attempted murder and robbery. She was also found guilty of the membership and foundation of a terrorist organization.

The judge Manfred Götzl also attributed Zschäpe with serious culpability, which means the 43-year-old is likely to serve more than the minimum of 15 years.

Her accomplice Ralf Wohlleben, who was found to have supplied the group the gun with which all the murders were carried out, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Two other accomplices, Holger G. and Carsten S., were sentenced to three years in prison each for supporting a terrorist organization and accessory to nine murders, while a third man, Andre E., was sentenced to two years and six months for supporting the group.

The Munich state court ruling marks the end of one of the most important trials in Germany's post-war history. It was also one of the most complex, covering five years — more than 430 trial days — and featuring the testimonies of several hundred witnesses. Nine of the NSU's victims were of immigrant background, while the tenth was a police officer.

Trusting the German authorities

Almost as soon as the verdict was released, a number of community organizations, opposition political parties, and lawyers released statements saying the verdict should not be seen as a conclusion of the NSU case and calling for more investigations into Germany's neo-Nazi terrorist network.

"Angela Merkel and many others promised the victims a complete investigation. That promise was broken," said Gökay Sofuoglu, chairman of the Turkish community organization TGD, in a statement.

The socialist Left party said that the verdict had failed to shed light on the NSU network. "There is a lot of evidence that the NSU consisted of more than three neo-Nazis," the party tweeted.

Heiko Maas, Germany's former justice minister and now foreign minister, tweeted, "We will not only confront racist violence with the power of the law. We need the diversity of our open societies against intolerance. What the perpetrators did cannot be atoned for. The victims will not be forgotten." He added a hashtag meaning "no conclusion."

The proceedings took place amid suspicion about the failures of German security forces to capture the NSU while it was active. Several lawyers representing the families' victims have accused Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the Bundesverfassungsschutz (BfV), of destroying files and protecting informants in the neo-Nazi scene. These failings sparked several parliamentary inquiries at both federal and state level.

Many observers have also accused the police who originally investigated the murders of institutional racism for ruling out neo-Nazi motives. For several years, detectives worked on the assumption that the killings were related to Turkish organized crime.

Ahead of the verdict, Sofuoglu said that the Turkish community's trust in the security forces was "deeply shaken." He accused state prosecutors of sticking rigidly to the theory that the three members of the NSU had worked in isolation.

The NSU was only discovered on November 4, 2011, after the bodies of its two other members, Uwe Böhnhardt and Uwe Mundlos, were found in a burned-out motorhome following a failed bank robbery in Eisenach, having committed suicide. Zschäpe turned herself in to police four days later, but not before setting fire to the trio's shared apartment in Zwickau, destroying evidence. She was also found guilty of arson on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had demanded a life sentence for Zschäpe and prison terms of three to 12 years for the four people accused of helping the group. Her own attorneys had called for her release, arguing that she had not been an accessory to the crimes, had not committed any of the killings herself, and had only found out about them afterwards.

