 Nazi crimes prosecutor: ′Time is running out′ | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 01.12.2018

Germany

Nazi crimes prosecutor: 'Time is running out'

December 1 marks exactly 60 years since Germany established an office to prosecute Nazi criminals. Chief Prosecutor Jens Rommel tells DW that generations after WWII, much remains to be done to bring Nazis to justice.

Arrival of Hungarian Jews at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, 1944 (imago/Reinhard Schultz)

Deutsche Welle: The Second World War ended 73 years ago. The age of remaining suspected perpetrators is correspondingly high. How much work do you still have?

Jens Rommel: The Central Office in Ludwigsburg currently has more work than it has had for many years. The fact is that the courts' approach has changed, most recently in proceedings against "the bookkeeper of Auschwitz," Oskar Gröning. Today, we can prosecute people even if they were carrying out their general duties and, for example, kept the extermination machinery running in a camp. [Editor's note: Previously, the principle had been that direct involvement in the crime had to be proven.] 

This broad approach theoretically meant that a very large number of people have come under consideration. Unfortunately, in almost all cases we have found that the person is no longer alive or capable of standing trial.

Watch video 01:41
Now live
01:41 mins.

Former Nazi concentration camp guard pleads not guilty

How many more suspected perpetrators are you expecting to find?

In recent years, the Central Office has handed over an average of almost 30 proceedings per year to the public prosecutor. These are proceedings in which we can describe the suspicion of murder or involvement in a murder and in which the accused is still alive.

Time is against you, so to speak. Is that frustrating?

For my colleagues and myself, it is sometimes frustrating to see how many cases we can no longer investigate. However, we are not motivated by the number of cases we can solve, we also believe that the effort itself is a meaningful response to these national mass crimes.

Read more: Germany failing 'moral obligation' to return Nazi-looted art

Jens Rommel, chief prosecutor for Nazi crimes (picture alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

Jens Rommel: Every year we lose a cohort of Nazi perpetrators who have not answered for their crimes

If the possible circle of perpetrators had been broadened earlier, more people could probably have been held accountable. Do you think the judiciary should be held responsible for the fact that the legal position changed so late?

I find it difficult to simply pillory entire generations of lawyers or the judiciary as an institution. Ultimately, as part of society, in each generation the judiciary must find answers to the questions with which these state mass crimes confront us.

It is true, however, that if the broad approach is correct, a great many people escaped who deserved to be brought to justice, much more than the people we can now prosecute.

Read more: New Hitler biography examines Nazi dictator's personality

An elderly defendant in a Nazi crimes trial (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner)

Bringing suspected participants in the Nazi regime to justice is "a meaningful response to these national mass crimes," says the chief prosecutor

Read more: Ex-SS guard, 94, expresses regret at Nazi crimes trial

The Central Office has been around for 60 years. Especially in the early years, it was partly criticized for running the country down. Later, there was criticism to the contrary that the center was not doing enough. Looking back, what is your conclusion about your office's work?

The results are mixed. You have already mentioned the difficulties associated with the legal tools and, of course, with society as a whole. In the 1950s and 1960s, it was more a question of integrating guilty individuals than of comprehensively dealing with them. What can be depressing is that after 60 years of the Central Office, not everything has yet been cleared up and certainly not everyone has been held accountable.

Can everything ever truly be cleared up?

Like public prosecutors' offices and courts, the Central Office can only work as long as defendants are still alive and able to stand trial. We do not have a comprehensive historical mandate to solve crimes. And I am sure that in the remaining years we will not be able to process everything by legal means.

Read more: German CDU youth wing filmed singing Nazi-era military song

Watch video 03:18
Now live
03:18 mins.

Survivor tells story of forgotten concentration camp

Do you think the office will be around to celebrate its 70th anniversary?

The defendants are currently between 91 and 99 years old. Every year we lose a cohort, so to speak, that we could still prosecute.

I don't have a crystal ball and I think that we can prepare useful preliminary investigations for some more years here. But when exactly it will be transformed into a place of research and information will ultimately be up to the justice ministers, who are responsible for the office, to decide politically.

Since 2015, Senior Prosecutor Jens Rommel has run the Central Office of the State Judicial Administration for the Investigation of National Socialist Crimes, based in the southwestern city of Ludwigsburg. After preliminary investigations, the office forwards processed cases to the corresponding public prosecutor's offices. It has been operating since December 1, 1958.

  • Deutschland Drittes Reich Reichsminister für Volksaufklärung und Propaganda Joseph Goebbels (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Joseph Goebbels (1897-1945)

    As Hitler's Propaganda Minister, the virulently anti-Semitic Goebbels was responsible for making sure a single, iron-clad Nazi message reached every citizen of the Third Reich. He strangled freedom of the press, controlled all media, arts, and information, and pushed Hitler to declare "Total War." He and his wife committed suicide in 1945, after poisoning their six children.

  • Hitler in Bayreuth (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)

    The leader of the German National Socialist Workers' Party (Nazi) developed his anti-Semitic, anti-communist and racist ideology well before coming to power as Chancellor in 1933. He undermined political institutions to transform Germany into a totalitarian state. From 1939 to 1945, he led Germany in World War II while overseeing the Holocaust. He committed suicide in April 1945.

  • Heinrich Himmler Deutschland SS (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Heinrich Himmler (1900-1945)

    As leader of the Nazi paramilitary SS ("Schutzstaffel"), Himmler was one of the Nazi party members most directly responsible for the Holocaust. He also served as Chief of Police and Minister of the Interior, thereby controlling all of the Third Reich's security forces. He oversaw the construction and operations of all extermination camps, in which more than 6 million Jews were murdered.

  • German politician and wartime deputy of Adolf Hitler, during a public speech.

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Rudolf Hess (1894-1987)

    Hess joined the Nazi party in 1920 and took part in the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch, a failed Nazi attempt to gain power. While in prison, he helped Hitler write "Mein Kampf." Hess flew to Scotland in 1941 to attempt a peace negotiation, where he was arrested and held until the war's end. In 1946, he stood trial in Nuremberg and was sentenced to life in prison, where he died.

  • Adolf Eichmann (AP/dapd)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Adolf Eichmann (1906-1962)

    Alongside Himmler, Eichmann was one of the chief organizers of the Holocaust. As an SS Lieutenant colonel, he managed the mass deportations of Jews to Nazi extermination camps in Eastern Europe. After Germany's defeat, Eichmann fled to Austria and then to Argentina, where he was captured by the Israeli Mossad in 1960. Tried and found guilty of crimes against humanity, he was executed in 1962.

  • Hermann Göring hält eine Rede (Three Lions/Getty Images)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Hermann Göring (1893-1946)

    A participant in the failed Beer Hall Putsch, Göring became the second-most powerful man in Germany once the Nazis took power. He founded the Gestapo, the Secret State Police, and served as Luftwaffe commander until just before the war's end, though he increasingly lost favor with Hitler. Göring was sentenced to death at Nuremberg but committed suicide the night before it was enacted.

    Author: Cristina Burack


