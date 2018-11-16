 New Hitler biography looks into dictator′s personality | Books | DW | 21.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Books

New Hitler biography looks into dictator's personality

A new biography on Adolf Hitler by Volker Ullrich shows how easily a democracy can be destroyed, and portrays the Führer behind the atrocities of World War II and the Holocaust as a master of seduction.

Hitler in Nuremberg (Museen der Stadt Nürnberg/Dokumentationszentrum Reichsparteitagsgelände)

In recent months, right-wing extremists in Germany have shown no restraint in attacking the country's culture of remembrance, aiming to end the way Germany recognizes and deals with its Nazi past. 

Far-right nationalists downplay the horrors of the Third Reich as just a short chapter in an otherwise glorious history, or as leader of the Alternative for Germany party  Alexander Gauland put it, "Hitler and the Nazis are just bird shit in more than 1,000 years of successful German history." 

Such statements are dangerous, believes historian and journalist Volker Ullrich: "Anyone who decides to patch together such a euphemistic account of history," he said, "is agitating the foundations of this republic."

Ullrich has now completed his two-volume biography on Adolf Hitler. The author sees Hitler's rise to power as a cautionary tale on how fast a democracy can unhinge, and on the fine line separating civilization and barbarism.

The Führer's personality

The first volume of Ullrich's biography was already published five years ago; its English translation, Hitler: A Biography: Ascent 1889-1939, came out in it 2016 (it was translated by Jefferson Chase, who is also a DW reporter).

It depicts the years leading up to World War II. Ullrich's analysis focuses on Hitler's personality — in stark contrast to recent research trends in Nazi history, as scholars in Germany rather look into the structural conditions that allowed the Nazis and Hitler to create a dictatorship based on broad consent.

While Ullrich does not ignore these questions, he underscores the personality traits Hitler had that made him attractive to the Germans. He emphasizes that the Führer's knack for acting, his talent as an orator and organizer and his sly instincts for shifting gears politically sold him to the masses. 

Book cover Volker Ullrich - Adolf Hitler, Die Jahre des Untergangs

The English version of the book is set to come out in 2020

The face of the Holocaust

The second volume of Volker Ullrich's analysis now examines Hitler's role as commander-in-chief as well as the part he played in the Holocaust. The book highlights that while thousands of helpers were required to execute the mass-murder of millions of European Jews, the events could never have unfolded without Hitler's presence.

Ullrich shows that even before the war broke out in 1939, the dictator was always the last authority involved in each plan of action as Jews in Germany were increasingly being ostracized and victimized.

In many instances, Hitler had to personally approve actions such as forcing Jews to wear the Star of David badge or deporting them from Germany into Eastern Europe. These actions would ultimately culminate in Hitler's general declaration of intent to systematically destroy European Jews.

The commander-in-chief as a failed mastermind

The weaknesses of Hitler's personality became clear through his role as commander-in-chief, according to Ullrich. Not only did he overestimate the power of the German military compared to the armies he was fighting, but he also had a fatal tendency to risk everything at once.

After initial losses on the Eastern front, Hitler burst out into angry tirades, trusting no one's judgment more than his own while pulling high-ranking military officials from the theater of war. He even stopped shaking hands with his generals during briefings and for a while he even avoided sharing meals with them.

But Ullrich says this wasn't only to express resentment towards his commanders and generals. "It also had a lot to do with the fact that Hitler could suddenly no longer present himself as this superior war mastermind."

Hitler Reichskanzler Machtergreifung 30.01.1933 (General Photographic Agency/Getty Images)

Marching to the Reichstag in Berlin on the day Hitler took his seat as Chancellor of the Reich, on January 30, 1933

Hitler not an excuse for atrocities

After 1945, military generals notably tried to downplay their respective roles in the Holocaust by deferring moral and military responsibility to Hitler. Germans in general also claimed after the war that they didn't know anything about what was happening to the Jews.

Volker Ullrich, whose astute depiction of Hitler builds on a great deal of archival research, stresses that his portrayal of the dictator is meant in no way to justify any of the atrocities committed during World War II.

"It is true that only few Germans knew everything about the 'Final Solution,'" says Ullrich, "but very few knew nothing at all either."

Historian and journalist Volker Ullrich, born in 1943, was the chief editor of Politics at the Hamburg-based weekly newspaper "Die Zeit" from 1990 to 2009. Volume II of his Adolf Hitler biography has just come out in German and is expected to be published in English in 2020, by Bodley Head (Penguin Random House UK).

  • Deutschland Drittes Reich Reichsminister für Volksaufklärung und Propaganda Joseph Goebbels (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Joseph Goebbels (1897-1945)

    As Hitler's Propaganda Minister, the virulently anti-Semitic Goebbels was responsible for making sure a single, iron-clad Nazi message reached every citizen of the Third Reich. He strangled freedom of the press, controlled all media, arts, and information, and pushed Hitler to declare "Total War." He and his wife committed suicide in 1945, after poisoning their six children.

  • Hitler in Bayreuth (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Adolf Hitler (1889-1945)

    The leader of the German National Socialist Workers' Party (Nazi) developed his anti-Semitic, anti-communist and racist ideology well before coming to power as Chancellor in 1933. He undermined political institutions to transform Germany into a totalitarian state. From 1939 to 1945, he led Germany in World War II while overseeing the Holocaust. He committed suicide in April 1945.

  • Heinrich Himmler Deutschland SS (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Heinrich Himmler (1900-1945)

    As leader of the Nazi paramilitary SS ("Schutzstaffel"), Himmler was one of the Nazi party members most directly responsible for the Holocaust. He also served as Chief of Police and Minister of the Interior, thereby controlling all of the Third Reich's security forces. He oversaw the construction and operations of all extermination camps, in which more than 6 million Jews were murdered.

  • German politician and wartime deputy of Adolf Hitler, during a public speech.

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Rudolf Hess (1894-1987)

    Hess joined the Nazi party in 1920 and took part in the 1923 Beer Hall Putsch, a failed Nazi attempt to gain power. While in prison, he helped Hitler write "Mein Kampf." Hess flew to Scotland in 1941 to attempt a peace negotiation, where he was arrested and held until the war's end. In 1946, he stood trial in Nuremberg and was sentenced to life in prison, where he died.

  • Adolf Eichmann (AP/dapd)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Adolf Eichmann (1906-1962)

    Alongside Himmler, Eichmann was one of the chief organizers of the Holocaust. As an SS Lieutenant colonel, he managed the mass deportations of Jews to Nazi extermination camps in Eastern Europe. After Germany's defeat, Eichmann fled to Austria and then to Argentina, where he was captured by the Israeli Mossad in 1960. Tried and found guilty of crimes against humanity, he was executed in 1962.

  • Hermann Göring hält eine Rede (Three Lions/Getty Images)

    The men who led Nazi Germany

    Hermann Göring (1893-1946)

    A participant in the failed Beer Hall Putsch, Göring became the second-most powerful man in Germany once the Nazis took power. He founded the Gestapo, the Secret State Police, and served as Luftwaffe commander until just before the war's end, though he increasingly lost favor with Hitler. Göring was sentenced to death at Nuremberg but committed suicide the night before it was enacted.

    Author: Cristina Burack


 

DW recommends

AfD's Gauland plays down Nazi era as a 'bird shit' in German history

The co-leader of Germany's far-right AfD party has been accused of playing down the crimes of Nazi Germany. Diminishing the crimes of Nazi atrocities is extremely offensive in Germany. (02.06.2018)  

Hitler teeth test dispels myths of Nazi leader's survival

An examination of Adolf Hitler's dental remains has removed any doubt that he did indeed die in 1945. The tale of the Führer's teeth is a story not only of the top Nazi's demise, but of Cold War propaganda and cruelty. (20.05.2018)  

How Nazi policies of expansion led to World War II

On September 1, 1939, the Wehrmacht invaded neighboring Poland without warning. Hitler had been planning the Blitzkrieg since 1933. DW takes a look at the events leading up to WWII. (01.09.2014)  

AfD figure sparks backlash for calling failed Hitler assassin von Stauffenberg 'traitor'

An AfD state youth leader called the German officer who attempted to assassinate Hitler a "coward" and "traitor." The Facebook post has landed him in hot water within the right-wing populist party. (02.08.2018)  

Hitler and 'his Volkswagen': Tracing the 80-year history of the Beetle

The VW Beetle has the Nazis to thank for its existence. Adolf Hitler laid the cornerstone of the Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg 80 years ago. Here, a critical retrospective of a German success story. (26.05.2018)  

Hitler and the opera: Staging epic works to showcase power

A new exhibition looks at how the Nazis used opera as a powerful tool of propaganda, especially during the Nuremberg Rallies. Hitler was personally involved in the staging of some epic Wagner productions. (15.06.2018)  

Chemnitz protester convicted over Hitler salute

A 33-year-old has been convicted of hate speech and assault after displaying a banned Nazi greeting at a far-right rally. The district court in Chemnitz is fast-tracking trials related to the recent unrest in the city. (13.09.2018)  

German civil servant, former soldier fired for wishing Adolf Hitler happy birthday on Facebook

The former soldier wrote the well-wishes on the anniversary of Hitler's birthday in 2016, calling the Nazi leader a "hero to many Germans." He was still in his probation period in the state civil service at the time. (29.10.2018)  

The men who led Nazi Germany

The German National Socialist Workers' party profoundly affected the course of 20th-century world history with their ideology, propaganda and crimes. Who were the key leaders of the movement? (30.01.2017)  

Related content

Ausstellung Bestandsaufnahme Gurlitt, Bundeskunsthalle Bonn

Germany dragging heels over Nazi looted art: World Jewish Congress 18.11.2018

Twenty years after signing a global agreement to return art looted by the Nazis, Germany is accused of doing "far too little." The Berlin government recently tripled its funding for the ownership analysis of paintings.

Kanada | Premierminister Trudeau bedauert die Abweisung der mit jüdischen Flüchtlingen besetzte MS St. Louis Gordon im Jahr 1939

Justin Trudeau apologizes for Canada's refusal of German Jewish refugees before World War II 08.11.2018

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apologized for Canada's refusal to allow Jewish refugees to seek asylum before World War II. More than 900 German Jews set sail for the Americas to escape Nazi persecution in 1939.

DW Kultur 100 gute Bücher | 100 German must-reads | The Seventh Cross, by Anna Seghers

DW book expert David Levitz on 'The Seventh Cross' by Anna Seghers 05.10.2018

See no evil, hear no evil?  After World War II, many Germans claimed not to have known about the crimes of the Nazis. "The Seventh Cross" by Anna Seghers highlights how much people could have known early on about what was happening in Nazi Germany.

Advertisement

Kino

HBO-Serie Big Little Lies (HBO)

Window on the World - International Series

International streaming platforms compete for the biggest stars and most exciting series. KINO looks at series trends from Eastern Europe and Scandinavia to Los Angeles: What's hot in the global TV village. 

Books

A demonstrator wearing a mask (Getty Images/AFP/O. Kose)

PEN addresses the plight of writers in prison

Dictators are afraid of people with a voice speaking uncomfortable truths, says Ralf Nestmeyer, the coordinator of PEN Germany's Writers in Prison Committee. 

Popxport

Pressefotos Popstar Namika 2018 (Sony Music)

Respect! - Women in Pop: Namika

#MeToo came to Germany one year ago, women’s suffrage 100 years ago. We ask how feminine the German pop music is and why the share of women in the charts is falling. PopXport features strong musicians. This time: Namika. 

Arts

hand holding cellphone that reads #metooo (picture alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

#MeToo included in Power 100 ranking of influential figures in the arts

Who tops British magazine ArtReview's annual ranking of the most influential players in the art world? This year, it's an art dealer, followed by a painter and, for the first time, a movement.  

Digital Culture

Band BTS Bangtan Boys (Getty Images/K. Winter)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Now performing in Berlin, the South Korean Bangtan Boys, or BTS, with Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, not only top worldwide album charts, but also social media trends. What's behind the K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  