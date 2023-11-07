  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
Migration
ConflictsEurope

NATO suspends key Cold War treaty after Russia pulls out

November 7, 2023

The treaty was designed to reduce tensions between Cold War rivals by curbing military buildups on borders in Europe. But Russia's exit, along with its war in Ukraine, have made the treaty "unsustainable," NATO said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YU8z
NATO troops point weapons during a training exercise in Lithuania in May 2022
With Russia no longer participating in the treaty, NATO said that it would be 'unsustainable' for its members to still take partImage: REMO CASILLI/REUTERS

NATO announced on Tuesday that it would suspend the operation of a Cold War-era security treaty after Russia formally exited the agreement.

It's the latest in a series of rising tensions between NATO and Russia after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), which was signed in 1990 and ratified two years later, sought to prevent Cold War rivals from building up military forces and equipment near their mutual borders.

Russia previously suspended its participation in the pact in 2007 and announced its intent to completely withdraw in 2015. Russia's exit from the agreement was finalized earlier on Tuesday.

Why did NATO suspend the treaty?

In a statement, NATO said that "a situation whereby Allied State Parties abide by the Treaty, while Russia does not, would be unsustainable."

The trans-Atlantic military alliance added that its members would halt their participation in the act "for as long as necessary."

A majority of NATO's 31 members signed the CFE.

The statement added that Russia's move to invade Ukraine and its ongoing war in the country were also "contrary to the [CFE] Treaty's objectives."

While Ukraine is not yet a member of NATO, several neighboring countries are in the military alliance — including Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

The NATO statement added that its members are still committed to "reduce military risk, and prevent misperceptions and conflicts."

How Russia could cut NATO off from the Baltic states

How has Russia responded?

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry announced that the formal procedure to withdraw from the CFE was completed.

"Thus, the international legal document, the validity of which was suspended by our country back in 2007, has finally become history for us," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia said the actions of the United States, as well as efforts to expand NATO members, were to blame for Moscow's exit from the agreement.

"The CFE Treaty in its original form lost touch with reality," Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

In May this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that denounced the treaty, which drew swift condemnation from NATO.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the ongoing war have brought relations between the US and Russia to lows not seen since the Cold War.

rs/sms (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Sept. 12, 2023

Ex-general: NATO has to be prepared to fight Russia

Ex-general: NATO has to be prepared to fight Russia

Former NATO Deputy Commander General Richard Sherriff tells DW the alliance should get everything possible to Ukraine and prepare for a long-term struggle to deter Russia.
PoliticsSeptember 13, 202326:06 min
Xi Jinping and Vladmir Putin shaking hands

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: The empires strike back

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping: The empires strike back

As the leaders of China and Russia prepare to meet in Beijing, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping look like men on a mission. How did they get so close, and what are they trying to achieve?
PoliticsSeptember 29, 2023
Dokus KW 35 | Aufrüsten gegen Putin - Die Nato in der Ostsee

Arming against Putin - NATO in the Baltic Sea

Arming against Putin - NATO in the Baltic Sea

The Baltic Sea was thrust into the center of geopolitics after Russia's invasion into Ukraine. Feeling the threat from Russia, Finland joined NATO and Sweden is on the path to be next. That would put the Baltic Sea almost entirely under NATO control.
ConflictsAugust 30, 202342:36 min