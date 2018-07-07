 NATO summit: Poland pins its hopes on the USA | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 10.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

NATO summit: Poland pins its hopes on the USA

Poland is expected to use the Brussels meeting to urge a greater presence in Eastern Europe. Warsaw is also lobbying for what it regards to be a key guarantor for stability: a permanent US troop presence in the country.

NATO soldiers performing a maneuver in Poland (Imago/Zumapress)

NATO is currently debating plans to expand its rapid deployment forces, but that in itself is not a true safety guarantee for Warsaw.

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak welcomes the new "4 x 30" NATO initiative that aims to significantly raise the troops' preparedness by 2020 but he only sees "real military potential" on the US side, and not among European NATO partners.

"We're striving for a permanent US troop presence," Blaszczak said, arguing that this is important for Poland and the Polish people. Thousands of US soldiers have been stationed in Poland since 2017 in the framework of the "Enhanced Forward Presence" NATO initiative.

These troops rotate every few months, and their numbers are not set. As far as the Polish government is concerned, only permanent military bases equal security.

Read more: NATO desperate to avoid rerun of disastrous G7 summit

A billion-dollar deal

And Warsaw is prepared to pay. A document entitled "Proposal for a US Permanent Presence in Poland" surfaced in the media in May, with the Polish government urging permanent deployment of a US armored division in the country. The Poland government will offer significant funding for this action, about $1.5 billion to $2 billion, "as it is important to share the burden of defense spending," according to the document.

The Polish Defense Ministry confirmed the document, which was not kept secret but sent to various institutions and think tanks, as real. The government argues it feels threatened by Russia. The US Senate Defense Committee has suggested the Pentagon assess the Polish proposal.

Watch video 05:18
Now live
05:18 mins.

Jens Stoltenberg: "European military cooperation no alternative to NATO"

Treaties? What treaties?

Recent media reports about US President Donald Trump's alleged plans to withdraw troops from Germany and move them to Poland raised hopes in Poland. The reports were denied, but a new debate about a permanent US military presence in Poland was already underway.

No matter their political convictions, most Poles – and not just supporters of the national-conservative PiS (Law and Justice party) government – are in favor of the plan. According to a recent opinion poll by the CBOS polling institute, 67 percent of Poles are in favor of stationing US soldiers permanently in the country.

The 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act forbids stationing troops permanently on the alliance's eastern flank, but Warsaw doesn't see that as a problem.

The Act also obligates Russia to limit troop deployment in Europe. Polish experts argue Russia breached the Act four years ago when it annexed Crimea.

US military vehicles in Germany convoying to Poland (picture-alliance/dpa-Zentralbild/R. Hirschberger)

For many Poles, US military vehicles like these are a welcome sight

NATO model member state fears Russia

Poland would also regard a permanent US presence as a reward. The country has long been a model NATO member state because it is one of the few states that actually spend the required 2 percent of the GDP on defense.

At a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Washington in April, Trump sharply criticized an imbalance in payments in the alliance, while he praised Poland for its NATO commitment. "We appreciate it," he said. The NATO states' financial readiness is one of the issues sure to be addressed at the NATO summit in Brussels.

Poland also plans to shine a light on the entire region at the summit. A statement by the Bucharest Nine states last month stressed the importance of "further strengthening of the Alliance, most notably its deterrence and defense posture," as the countries "remain fully committed to implementing all the initiatives developed as part of NATO's forward presence on the Eastern flank."  

The group that has since 2015 been trying to heighten awareness within NATO of the threat posed by Russia includes Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and the Baltic States, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia. 

  • Trump speaks into a microphone (picture-alliance/Zumapress/J. Torres)

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    Trump on NATO: A war of words

    Even before taking office, US President Donald Trump's relationship with NATO has been a tumultuous one, to say the least. He has disparaged the trans-Atlantic alliance, once describing it as "obsolete" and a relic of the Cold War. Here are Trump's most memorable quotes about the military alliance, even if they are at times false.

  • Fighter jets from Portugal and Canada take part in a policing mission in Lithuanian airspace

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Days of the Soviet Union'

    While on the campaign trail in 2016, Trump made clear that he saw NATO as a relic of the Cold War. "You know, we're dealing with NATO from the days of the Soviet Union, which no longer exists. We need to either transition into terror or we need something else." But his remarks didn't account for how the alliance backed the US well after the collapse of the Soviet Union, especially in Afghanistan.

  • US President Donald Trump passes German Chancellor Angela Merkel

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Germany owes vast sums'

    Trump has made defense spending his main talking point on NATO. But he has falsely accused member states of owing money to Washington, saying: "Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO, and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany." The problem is NATO doesn't work like that. No money is owed to the alliance for defense or otherwise.

  • Military helicopters operate during a NATO drill

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Obsolete'

    Days before his inauguration, Trump caught NATO members off guard when he claimed the alliance was "obsolete" and threatened to withdraw support. "I said a long time ago that NATO had problems: Number one, it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago." Months later, he retracted his statement, citing changes within the alliance. "Now they fight terrorism," he said.

  • US President Donald Trump pouts

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'Doesn't sound very smart'

    Trump had tended to lump trade between US allies with how much Washington spends on defense. "We are spending a fortune on military in order to lose $800 billion (in trade losses). That doesn't sound very smart to me," Trump said. The problem is that while NATO members have agreed to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense, the alliance has nothing to do with international trade.

  • US Army soldiers in NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo

    Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

    'We are the schmucks'

    During a 2018 rally in Montana, Trump hit out at European allies, saying: "They want (us) to protect against Russia, and yet they pay billions of dollars to Russia, and we're the schmucks paying for the whole thing." Trump was referring to Russia as Europe's primary source for oil and natural gas, but he created a false dichotomy between energy reliance and NATO's defense spending goal.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Polish people love America

Poland wouldn't mind seeing Trump as the advocate of Eastern European interests in Brussels. It's not just about a stronger NATO presence, but also about history and shared values. Many Poles see it as a given that the US should be responsible for their security as the country suffered at the hands of neighboring Germany and Russia in the past and felt cheated by other European states.

The PiS government agrees wholeheartedly with Trump's climate and migration policies, as well as criticism of the German-Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. And there are concrete economic interests, too: Poland buys US aircraft interceptor systems and liquefied natural gas, the latter in hopes to decrease its dependency on shipments from Russia.

There is a bit of uneasiness with regard to the fact that during the election campaign Trump called NATO obsolete, and the sure knowledge that the US president meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin right after the NATO summit. But it doesn't shake Poland's great sympathy for the US and the people's belief that America represents safety and stability.

Watch video 00:31
Now live
00:31 mins.

Trump blasts Germany on NATO contributions

DW recommends

Opinion: Brace yourselves, NATO — Donald Trump is coming

NATO members are worried that US President Donald Trump could cause serious damage to the alliance. These are testing times for the trans-Atlantic relationship, DW's Bernd Riegert writes. (08.07.2018)  

NATO desperate to avoid rerun of disastrous G7 summit

NATO leaders gather this week for a summit aimed at beefing up responses to global threats. But the alliance's biggest crisis may be the divisiveness of Donald Trump, with Germany his prime target. (10.07.2018)  

NATO chief: Germany must increase defense spending

Germany spends 1.24 percent of its GDP on defense and has promised to increase that figure to 1.5 percent by 2024. But Jens Stoltenberg, the head of the NATO alliance, says Berlin needs to spend much more than that. (08.07.2018)  

Donald Trump calls out Germany, EU allies on NATO defense spending ahead of summit

Belgium's prime minister was "unimpressed" after receiving a letter from Trump about sticking to NATO pledges. With less than two weeks until the alliance summit in Brussels, Trump also said Germany needs to up spending. (30.06.2018)  

Ex-US NATO commander Breedlove: 'We need more force in Europe, not less'

The US troop presence in Germany is well placed and should not be reduced, NATO's former commander, Philip Breedlove, told DW. He also shared his view about the upcoming NATO meeting and the Trump-Putin summit. (06.07.2018)  

Donald Trump on NATO: Top quotes

From disparaging NATO member states to calling it "obsolete," US President Donald Trump has rarely said something positive about the decades-old military alliance. DW looks at the US president's most memorable quotes. (09.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump blasts Germany on NATO contributions  

Jens Stoltenberg: "European military cooperation no alternative to NATO"  

Related content

Deutschland US-Soldaten in den Storck-Barracks in Illesheim

Ex-US NATO commander Breedlove: 'We need more force in Europe, not less' 06.07.2018

The US troop presence in Germany is well placed and should not be reduced, NATO's former commander, Philip Breedlove, told DW. He also shared his view about the upcoming NATO meeting and the Trump-Putin summit.

Großbritannien, London: Kommunalwahlen Boris Johnson

Opinion: Chaos reigns supreme in London 09.07.2018

As long as the UK fails to clarify who's calling the shots when it comes to Brexit, Brussels will be condemned to idly wait. The power struggle in London brings the country closer to a precipice, says DW's Barbara Wesel.

Washington Oval Office Trump

Donald Trump calls out Germany, EU allies on NATO defense spending ahead of summit 29.06.2018

Belgium's prime minister was "unimpressed" after receiving a letter from Trump about sticking to NATO pledges. With less than two weeks until the alliance summit in Brussels, Trump also said Germany needs to up spending.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Novichok nerve agent victim regains consciousness

NATO summit: Poland pins its hopes on the USA

Swiss priest who lost more than €1 million gambling to enter rehab after World Cup

West Balkan leaders, Chancellor Angela Merkel to attend London summit