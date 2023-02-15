  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
NATO
War in Ukraine
click here to watch live
click here to watch liveImage: Johanna Geron/REUTERS
PoliticsUkraine

NATO plans to increase ammunition-making capacity

47 minutes ago

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said alliance members had agreed to ramp up industrial capacity to replenish NATO and Ukraine's stockpiles.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NUVQ

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg appeared before the press after the alliance's defense ministers gathered in Brussels for a second day on Wednesday.

The gathering included discussions on Finland and Sweden's membership bids, support for Ukraine and NATO's attempts to stock up on weapons and ammunition.

What the NATO chief said

"It is almost one year since Russia launched its full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, the biggest conflict in Europe since World War II," said Stoltenberg. "We see no signs that Russia is preparing for peace, on the contrary, Russia is launching new offensives."

He welcomed new pledges of support from NATO allies, including heavy hardware and training, citing this as critical.

"Ukraine has a window of opportunity to tip the balance and time is of the essence."

Stoltenberg said the ministers had talked about ways to boost industrial capacity and replenish stockpiles of armaments and munitions.

"NATO allies are providing unprecedented support to help Ukraine push back against Russia's aggression," he said.

"At the same time, this is consuming an enormous quantity of allied ammunition and depleting our stockpiles. Allies agree on the need to work hand-in-hand with the defense industry to ramp up our industrial capacity."

Ahead of the NATO allies' second day of talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had urged quicker arms deliveries. He said Russia seeking to maximize its gains on the battlefield before Ukraine could be resupplied.

"That is why speed is of the essence," Zelenskyy said. "Speed in everything — adopting decisions, carrying out decisions, shipping supplies, training. Speed saves people's lives."

What was discussed in Brussels?

NATO defense ministers were debating how to adapt the 2% spending target, and whether it was sufficient given the war raging in Ukraine.

Heads of government were expected to make that decision at a NATO summit in Lithuania in July.

Germany's Boris Pistorius earlier said NATO countries should consider going above the defense spending threshold of 2% of gross domestic product (GDP).

"Just spending 2% will not be enough. It must be the basis for everything that follows," Pistorius told reporters.

Pistorius was sharing the assessment of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg — that 2% should be a "lower limit" in the future. However, the defense minister said this had yet to be fully agreed upon as Berlin's official position. 

"The German government is debating that right now and will soon reach an agreement," Pistorius said.

NATO: Ukraine offensive likely in spring

The ministers also discuss membership bids by Finland and Sweden and the protection of critical underwater infrastructure after the alleged acts of sabotage on the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines.

Germany's position on military spending

Germany spends significantly less than 2% on defense, with the figure for 2022 placed at 1.44%. Germany has long resisted pressure from the United States and other allies to raise its defense spending to 2% of GDP per year on defense, a commitment to which all NATO members agreed in 2006 but which Germany has yet to honor.

At their Wales summit in 2014,  NATO leaders had further agreed to spend at least 2% of their GDP within a decade, in reaction to Russia's annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula Crimea.

The coalition leading center-left Social Democrats — to which both Pistorius and  Chancellor Olaf Scholz belong — have long been opposed to higher defense spending in Germany. The position was informed in large part by Germany's history of aggression during the 20th century.

However, Scholz pledged to increase resources to the military in response to the Russian attack on Ukraine in February last year.

rc/fb (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and European Council President Charles Michel

Zelenskyy optimistic Ukraine will get European fighter jets

Zelenskyy optimistic Ukraine will get European fighter jets

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy had a few key asks on his European tour this week. On one — a call for allies to send fighter jets — he claimed to see progress, but had little to show on the spot.
PoliticsFebruary 9, 2023
www.youtube.com
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Civilians spend time at a humanitarian aid center in Bakhmut, Donetsk

Ukraine updates: UN seeks $5.6 billion in humanitarian aid

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man walks past posters of election candidates on a wall in Lagos

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

Nigeria's election: Insecurity, inflation are key concerns

PoliticsFebruary 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Air India aircraft on an airport tarmac

Air India's Airbus deal set to revive airline's fortunes

Air India's Airbus deal set to revive airline's fortunes

Business20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

An LNG tanker at sea

LNG for Germany: UAE delivers first shipment

LNG for Germany: UAE delivers first shipment

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Polish and Ukrainian soldiers train on a Leopard 2 tank at a military base in western Poland.

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

Poland: First Ukrainian soldiers training on Leopard tanks

ConflictsFebruary 14, 202302:12 min
More from Europe

Middle East

An aerial view of Israelis waving national flags during a rally against plans to overhaul the judicial system

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

Israel: Protesters criticize judicial reform plans

PoliticsFebruary 13, 202302:23 min
More from Middle East

North America

A view of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery in Baton Rouge

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

China's oil demand could push Exxon, Chevron profits further

BusinessFebruary 12, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Goods on supermarket shelves in Buenos Aires

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Business4 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage