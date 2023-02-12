NATO chief has 'no intention' of extending tenure

Jens Stoltenberg — the alliance's top civilian official — is set to leave his post as planned later this year.

NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg, has no plans to extend his mandate for a fourth time, the military alliance said Sunday.

"The mandate of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has been extended three times, and he has served for a total of almost nine years," spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.

"The Secretary-General's term comes to an end in October of this year, and he has no intention to seek another extension of his mandate."

It follows a report by the German newspaper, Welt am Sonntag, that reported member states wanted him to stay on while Russia wages war in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg's record

The former Norwegian prime minister took office at NATO's Brussels headquarters in October 2014.

Diplomats from several NATO allies had also speculated that Stoltenberg's mandate could be extended again until a summit next year to mark 75 years of the alliance.

Stoltenberg is currently NATO's second-longest serving secretary-general, eclipsed only by Joseph Luns of the Netherlands who held the post from 1971 to 1984.

He is particularly credited with moderating in a dispute between former US President Donald Trump and European allies over defense spending.

The last NATO personnel and US forces left Afghanistan in August 2021, and Stoltenberg has also overseen NATO's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war.

NATO leaders are expected to name a new secretary-general by July when they gather for a summit in Vilnius.

lo/kb (AFP, dpa, Reuters)