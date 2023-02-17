  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Munich Security Conference
NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana addresses a press conference, Rukla, Lithuania, February 9, 2022
NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana says NATO will 'continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes'Image: Petras Malukas/AFP
PoliticsEurope

'NATO is determined to make sure that Ukraine wins this war'

Dora Diseri
42 minutes ago

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana told DW that the alliance is determined to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Neyu

DW: One year ago, Russian President Putin started his war against Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has just ruled out giving up any of his country's territory in a potential peace deal with Russia. But what about NATO? Will the alliance support Ukraine as long as Russian troops are controlling parts of the country, including Crimea?

Mircea Geoana: We are determined to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes and also make sure that Ukraine wins this war. So Mr. Putin can stop this war any second. If he decides to stop the war, there will be no more war. There will be peace discussions.

And I believe that Ukrainians are the ones who need to define what victory represents and what the preconditions for a political solution will be. So, we are helping Ukraine, and by helping Ukraine we help ourselves. And we are here to stay for the long run with the Ukrainians.

Mircea Geoana: 'By helping Ukraine we help ourselves'

NATO has significantly boosted its presence on its eastern flank. What will the alliance do to protect the Black Sea region (including your home country, Romania) and why is this region so important in the context of Russia's war in Ukraine?

Let me give you just a small historical reminder. You remember 2008 in Georgia — it was on the Black Sea. You remember Crimea in 2014 – it is in the Black Sea. So you see how Russia is using the Black Sea military capabilities to project power all the way to Africa and the Mediterranean. So that's also the Black Sea.

That's why in the strategic concept of NATO that our leaders approved in Madrid, we consider and we recognize the Black Sea as a strategic region, of strategic relevance to us. Not the only one: the Baltic Sea is important, the Adriatic Sea is important, the North Sea is important, the North Atlantic is important. But the Black Sea has a specificity with so much Russian presence, with so much pressure that they're putting on Ukraine. And also we have Ukraine and Georgia and the Republic of Moldova, who are partners of NATO's.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Chisinau, Moldova, Friday, February 10, 2023
With her country facing massive pressure from Russia, Moldovan President Maia Sandu has said that being neutral doesn't mean a country is weak in terms of defenseImage: Aurel Obreja/AP Photo/picture alliance

So the Black Sea is very important. And we take specific steps. In my home country, Romania, France is leading the battle group. In the neighboring country, Bulgaria, Italy is leading the battle group. So we are paying attention and we are investing in the deterrence and defense of the Black Sea countries.

The pressure on Moldova is growing, and Russian missile strikes on Ukraine are a direct threat to Moldova's security. How can NATO help the country guarantee its independence and sovereignty?

Moldova is a partner of NATO. For three decades now, we've been assisting Moldova in many ways. Of course, we know that the Republic of Moldova is a neutral country by constitution and we respect that. But we see an intensification of the partnership between the Republic of Moldova and NATO. We are responding to the requests that the government and the president of Moldova are making to us, both to NATO as an organization and to individual allies.

(Moldovan) President Maia Sandu is right: Being neutral doesn't mean you are weak in terms of defense. There is something interesting about the Republic of Moldova: The country is a joint partner of both NATO and the European Union. The fact that the EU has given to Ukraine, but also to Moldova, a clear path towards EU membership is, in a way, helping Moldova to resist this huge pressure from Russia. Because against the Republic of Moldova, Russia has waged its whole arsenal of hybrid war.

From left: Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Anne Linde give a press conference after the signing of the accession protocols of Finland and Sweden at NATO headquarters in Brussels, July 5, 2022
Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO last summer, but NATO members Turkey and Hungary have not yet ratified their accessionImage: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP

It's not an open war like in Ukraine, but nonetheless, the pressure on Moldova is immense, as the pressure on Georgia is very high, or on Bosnia-Herzegovina. That's why we are helping even more these partners that are under big pressure from Russia.

The accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO has been prepared ,but some member states are still delaying the ratification of the accession protocol — like Hungary. What do you think is behind this?

First of all, the process of getting these two new members into NATO has been the most compressed and the most accelerated of all the other enlargements of NATO after the Cold War. So that's fast by any standard. Secondly, they're already invitees in NATO, so they take part in many, many things, including in NATO defense planning and exercising. So they are basically around the table most of the time.

We are confident that the two national parliaments that are still to ratify the accession protocols of Sweden and Finland — which is the Hungarian parliament and the Turkish parliament — will do this expeditiously. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was in Ankara just a few hours back, and he again made the point to President Erdogan. We are also making the point to our Swedish future allies.

So we are optimistic that even these two countries will be full members of NATO. And we are also confident that the two remaining parliaments will expedite the process of ratifying them. And then, without any other decision, the moment the two remaining allies will ratify, the instrument of membership will be presented to the State Department in Washington. That's the rule.

And we will become, hopefully, on the way to Vilnius [NATO summit, July 11–12, 2023 – Editor's Note], an alliance of 32 nations, the most powerful and the most relevant alliance in human history. Finland and Sweden will add a great deal of sophistication, of democratic and military and resilience, and added value to us.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana, a former head of the Social Democratic Party in Romania, has served as Romanian minister of foreign affairs (2000–2004) and president of the Romanian Senate (2008–2011).

 

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean kneels down in front of a state flag as President Maia Sandu stands nearby during an inauguration ceremony in Chisinau, Moldova

Moldova swears in new government amid Russia tensions

Moldova swears in new government amid Russia tensions

The parliament in the front line state voted in a new, pro-Western government with Prime Minister Dorin Recean at the helm. Last week, the former prime minister resigned citing a dearth of support within her own party.
Politics22 hours ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and Poland's President Andrzej Duda shake hands in front of Turkish and Polish flags, Warsaw, October 17, 2017

Poland-Turkey relations: Cordial and growing ever closer

Poland-Turkey relations: Cordial and growing ever closer

Turkey is unilaterally blocking Sweden's accession to NATO. Can Poland use its close relationship with Turkey to end the impasse? DW takes a closer look at the history of the relations between these two countries.
PoliticsFebruary 15, 2023
Ukrainian soldiers outdoors, military vehicle

Ukraine war: Is the army running out of ammunition?

Ukraine war: Is the army running out of ammunition?

The political debate in recent weeks has focused mainly on tanks, but Ukraine faces another urgent problem — a shortage of ammunition.
PoliticsFebruary 15, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link to the 2023 Munich Security Conference

Zelenskyy, Scholz and Macron open Munich Security Conference

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Nigerian soldier holds a grenade launcher

Nigeria's election: Security concerns stand out for voters

Nigeria's election: Security concerns stand out for voters

PoliticsFebruary 16, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

external

China exporting military gear to Russia despite sanctions

China exporting military gear to Russia despite sanctions

BusinessFebruary 16, 202302:29 min
More from Asia

Germany

Wind turbines in the Reinhardswald in Hessen, Germany

Germany's wind energy: Conservationists fear for forests

Germany's wind energy: Conservationists fear for forests

Business6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

DW chief political correspondent Nina Haase reports from the 2023 Munich Security Conference.

What's ahead at the Munich Security Conference?

What's ahead at the Munich Security Conference?

Conflicts7 hours ago04:04 min
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in Cairo walks past a foreign exchange office with a huge dollar note poster

Egypt: President El-Sissi's difficult economic makeover

Egypt: President El-Sissi's difficult economic makeover

PoliticsFebruary 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Nikki Haley on stage speaking into a microphone

US: What does Trump's first opponent Nikki Haley stand for?

US: What does Trump's first opponent Nikki Haley stand for?

Politics5 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Goods on supermarket shelves in Buenos Aires

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

BusinessFebruary 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage