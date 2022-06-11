 Nations League: Jonas Hofmann and Manuel Neuer shine for tired Germany | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.06.2022

Nations League: Jonas Hofmann and Manuel Neuer shine for tired Germany

Jonas Hofmann scored again for Germany, who drew a fourth straight game 1-1, this time in Budapest against Hungary. The game ends Germany's end-of-season Nations League fixtures third in Group 3.

Timo Werner and Jonas Hofmann celebrate Hofmann's goal in Budapest for Germany against Hungary

Jonas Hofmann's goal in Budapest was his second in as many games for Germany

Hungary 1-1 Germany
(Nagy 6' - Hofmann 9')
Puskas Arena

Germany rounded off their end-of-season internationals with another 1-1 draw, this time in the Hungarian capital against Hungary.

Hungary's team is littered with Bundesliga talent - Peter Gulacsi, Willi Orban, Dominik Szoboszlai, Rolland Sallai all play their football in Germany - but it was Zsolt Nagy with the early goal.

Germany hit back within three minutes. A beautiful, sweeping pass by Nico Schlotterbeck was met by Jonas Hofmann, whose control and finish built on his goal against England, as he continues to repay coach Hansi Flick's trust.

More to follow.