Nations League: Germany impress against England, but Flick awaits statement win

Germany 1-1 England
(Hofmann 50' - Kane pen 88')
Allianz Arena
Hansi Flick's Germany showed flashes of what they're capable of, but ultimately failed to hold on for a 1-0 victory as a win against a top nation awaits them under Flick.
Germany started this Nations League match with energy and zip, creating a flurry of chances in the first half and keeping England quiet.
A lively sell-out crowd erupted in the 50th minute when Jonas Hofmann's opener put Germany aheading, with the Borussia Mönchengladbach forward reapying the faith put in him by Flick, who has depth to spare in his ranks.
England's Harry Kane, left, as both teams took a knee before kickoff.
But Germany couldn’t get their first win against quality opposition, as a late Harry Kane penalty - won after a tangle between him and Nico Schlotterbeck - arrowed past Manuel Neuer. It was the England captain's 50th goal for his country.
"The way we played today is exactly how we want to and it is great to watch for the fans too," Flick said after the game. "It's a shame we couldn't get the result though and that the penalty cost us the win."
Germany wear women's shirt
Munich’s Allianz Arena provided an imposing backdrop to this storied clash. It was a warm and friendly atmosphere as the rivals locked horns for a 34th time and the hosts took the knee alongside the Three Lions ahead of kick off.
Germany also wore the women's national team kit in a show of unity ahead of the women’s Euros this summer in England. The stadium was lit up in rainbow colors too, in support of LGBTQ rights.
Shuffling the deck showed Flick some aces
Only Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rüdiger, Joshua Kimmich, and Thomas Müller kept their spots, as Flick reshuffled the deck following the disappointing draw away to a second-string Italy side. It was a much livelier start on a night where several players had a point to prove, with few positions left in which Flick does not have a standout candidate.
Kai Havertz, playing as number nine, and Ilkay Gündogan, who replaced Leon Goretzka in midfield, stand the biggest chance of still claiming a starting spot ahead of Qatar - with Flick praising Havertz's improvement under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.
"Kai Havertz played three different positions today," Flick said. "You see what an amazing player he is. Under Thomas Tuchel he has made amazing improvements and also has grown physically in the Premier League."
With his club teammate Timo Werner leading the line, Havertz had the first chance of the match and looked comfortable running at the familiar opposition he faces in the Premier League. But Werner, coming on as a substitute, stretches defences more with his runs in behind and still looks to be first choice.
Ilkay Gündogan showed his silk in midfield, here with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham in pursuit
Gündogan shows his class
Meanwhile, Gündogan did exactly what Hansi Flick had expected him to do. In his prematch comments, the coach lauded the City player saying “He showed after his substitution (in the Italy match) that he brings a calmness to the game that was really good for us. I appreciate him as a person and a player.”
That calmness was on show against England, as Gündogan put in a composed passing performance. Breaking up the Bayern duo of Kimmich and Goretzka in Flick’s 4-2-3-1 has seemed unlikely given a recent vote of confidence from their coach. But this performance threw that into doubt, with Gündogan’s silk complimenting Kimmich’s steel to great effect.
Of the players on the periphery, it was the goalscorer Hofmann who did the most to convince his coach. Having come on as right-back against Italy and playing further forward on that flank against England, Hofmann was the most lively attacker until his substitution. While not a regular starter, the Gladbacher boasts the versatility to offer Flick options in Qatar.
Flick feel-good football banishing history
Last time the sides met in Munich back in 2001 it ended 5-1 in England's favor. The most recent clash between the sides was also Germany’s last loss. It saw England win 2-0 in the Euros last 16, which prematurely ended Joachim Low's reign.
Flick was always the logical candidate to replace him. Tasked with replicating his Bayern success and clearly defining Germany’s style on and off the ball, he convinced early with attacking football and eight straight wins but fell short of expectations in 1-1 draws away to Netherlands and most recently Italy.
The major fault in Munich was the failure to score more, as the hosts had plenty of chances to put the game to bed. However, this performance showed a glimpse of the Flick football so many had hoped for and demonstrated the depth at his disposal, as he aims to form Germany into a world-beater once more.
Edited by: Michael Da Silva
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1909: England's amateurs on cloud nine
Some claim this 1909 game to be England's biggest ever win over Germany, although it doesn't exist in the official record books because of its amateur status. Hat tricks from Thomas C. Porter and Cyril E Dunning helped England to an emphatic 9-0 win at the long-since-demolished Oxford City ground.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1966: Goal controversy
Probably the most famous of all the meetings between the sides. Played at Wembley, the 1966 World Cup final was a thriller settled in extra time by one of the most controversial goals ever. More than 50 years have passed since England's 4-2 win and still the debate rages about whether England's third goal – the second of Geoff Hurst's hat trick – actually crossed the line.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1968: A measure of revenge for West Germany
With several players remaining from the 1966 World Cup final lineups, this friendly –played in Hanover – was seen as a chance for the West Germans to get their own back. A scrappy and overly physical encounter was settled in the 80th minute when Franz Beckenbauer's effort was deflected past England keeper Gordon Banks. It was England's first loss in continental Europe since 1963.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1970: West Germany stage Mexican comeback
The sides were drawn together in the quarterfinals of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. England took a 2-0 lead but soon capitulated without goalkeeper Gordon Banks. Goals from Franz Beckenbauer and Uwe Seeler drew the Germans level before Gerd Müller settled the game in extra time for a 3-2 win. Four days later, British Prime Minister Harold Wilson blamed Labour's election loss on the defeat.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1972: West Germany outclass England twice
Another year, another quarterfinal meeting, this time at the European Championship. At the time knockouts were played over two legs, home and away. West Germany won 3-1 at Wembley thanks to a 26th Minute strike from Uli Hoeness and late goals from Günter Netzer and Gerd Müller. The sides drew 0-0 in the second leg in West Berlin and West Germany would go on to win the tournament.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1982: Knockout blow for England
In a tournament that employed a format with two separate group stages, a 0-0 draw was enough to knock England out and see West Germany through to the semis. They defeated France on penalties to make the final, but would fail to lift the trophy. West Germany would lose 3-1 to Italy at the Bernabeu in a final best remembered for Marco Tardelli's passionate celebration.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1990: Penalties, tension and tears in Turin
England's first semifinal since their triumph in 1966 saw them produce their best performance of Italia '90. Andreas Brehme put Germany ahead before Gary Lineker leveled for England late on. Then came Paul Gascoigne's tears after a yellow card that meant he would have missed the final. It went to penalties, and misses from Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce (pictured) fatefully sent England home.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
1996: It's coming home... to Germany
In their first home tournament since 1966, England met their rivals in the semifinal having seemingly exorcised their penalty demons against Spain in the previous round. An entertaining and even game, featuring the likes of Matthias Sammer and the imperious Germany captain Andreas Möller, somewhat inevitably came down to penalties. This time Gareth Southgate was the Englishman who missed.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2000: Didi's farewell gift to Wembley
England had grand plans to mark the last game at their famous old stadium. The scene was a qualifying match for the 2002 World Cup, but it turned into a miserable farewell. A long-range strike from Dietmar Hamann was the only goal of a drab game. The defeat had far-reaching consequences for the hosts, with coach Kevin Keegan resigning immediately afterwards.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2001: The miracle of Munich?
After the misery of their Wembley display earlier in the same qualifying group, England produced arguably their finest performance of the 21st century under Sven-Goran Eriksson in Munich. After Carsten Jancker opened the scoring, the visitors roared back into the game. Michael Owen (l.) bagged a hat trick while Steven Gerrard (r.) and Emile Heskey also notched goals in a 5-1 wolloping.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2010: Crossbar controversy reigns again
A young and skillful Germany side overran England in this World Cup last-16 game in Bloemfontein, South Africa, but only led 2-1 heading towards halftime. Frank Lampard then unleashed a strike from distance that struck the underside of the bar and seemed to bounce down at least a meter over the line. But Uruguayan referee Jorge Larrionda failed to award the goal. Germany went on to win 4-1.
-
Germany vs. England: A football rivalry in pictures
2016: Comeback Lions hit three
It was only a friendly, but ahead of Euro 2016 a new-look England team came from two goals down to defeat Germany in Berlin. Deli Alli, aged just 19, stole the show as Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, and an injury-time winner from Erik Dier sealed a 3-2 win. England would crash out to Iceland in the round of 16 at the European Championship, Germany would lose to hosts France in the semifinal.
Author: Matt Pearson, Janek Speight