Nations League: Germany impress against England, but Flick awaits statement win

Germany 1-1 England

(Hofmann 50' - Kane pen 88')

Allianz Arena

Hansi Flick's Germany showed flashes of what they're capable of, but ultimately failed to hold on for a 1-0 victory as a win against a top nation awaits them under Flick.

Germany started this Nations League match with energy and zip, creating a flurry of chances in the first half and keeping England quiet.

A lively sell-out crowd erupted in the 50th minute when Jonas Hofmann's opener put Germany aheading, with the Borussia Mönchengladbach forward reapying the faith put in him by Flick, who has depth to spare in his ranks.

England's Harry Kane, left, as both teams took a knee before kickoff.

But Germany couldn’t get their first win against quality opposition, as a late Harry Kane penalty - won after a tangle between him and Nico Schlotterbeck - arrowed past Manuel Neuer. It was the England captain's 50th goal for his country.

"The way we played today is exactly how we want to and it is great to watch for the fans too," Flick said after the game. "It's a shame we couldn't get the result though and that the penalty cost us the win."

Germany wear women's shirt

Munich’s Allianz Arena provided an imposing backdrop to this storied clash. It was a warm and friendly atmosphere as the rivals locked horns for a 34th time and the hosts took the knee alongside the Three Lions ahead of kick off.

Germany also wore the women's national team kit in a show of unity ahead of the women’s Euros this summer in England. The stadium was lit up in rainbow colors too, in support of LGBTQ rights.

Shuffling the deck showed Flick some aces

Only Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rüdiger, Joshua Kimmich, and Thomas Müller kept their spots, as Flick reshuffled the deck following the disappointing draw away to a second-string Italy side. It was a much livelier start on a night where several players had a point to prove, with few positions left in which Flick does not have a standout candidate.

Kai Havertz, playing as number nine, and Ilkay Gündogan, who replaced Leon Goretzka in midfield, stand the biggest chance of still claiming a starting spot ahead of Qatar - with Flick praising Havertz's improvement under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea.

"Kai Havertz played three different positions today," Flick said. "You see what an amazing player he is. Under Thomas Tuchel he has made amazing improvements and also has grown physically in the Premier League."

With his club teammate Timo Werner leading the line, Havertz had the first chance of the match and looked comfortable running at the familiar opposition he faces in the Premier League. But Werner, coming on as a substitute, stretches defences more with his runs in behind and still looks to be first choice.

Ilkay Gündogan showed his silk in midfield, here with Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham in pursuit

Gündogan shows his class

Meanwhile, Gündogan did exactly what Hansi Flick had expected him to do. In his prematch comments, the coach lauded the City player saying “He showed after his substitution (in the Italy match) that he brings a calmness to the game that was really good for us. I appreciate him as a person and a player.”

That calmness was on show against England, as Gündogan put in a composed passing performance. Breaking up the Bayern duo of Kimmich and Goretzka in Flick’s 4-2-3-1 has seemed unlikely given a recent vote of confidence from their coach. But this performance threw that into doubt, with Gündogan’s silk complimenting Kimmich’s steel to great effect.

Of the players on the periphery, it was the goalscorer Hofmann who did the most to convince his coach. Having come on as right-back against Italy and playing further forward on that flank against England, Hofmann was the most lively attacker until his substitution. While not a regular starter, the Gladbacher boasts the versatility to offer Flick options in Qatar.

Flick feel-good football banishing history

Last time the sides met in Munich back in 2001 it ended 5-1 in England's favor. The most recent clash between the sides was also Germany’s last loss. It saw England win 2-0 in the Euros last 16, which prematurely ended Joachim Low's reign.

Flick was always the logical candidate to replace him. Tasked with replicating his Bayern success and clearly defining Germany’s style on and off the ball, he convinced early with attacking football and eight straight wins but fell short of expectations in 1-1 draws away to Netherlands and most recently Italy.

The major fault in Munich was the failure to score more, as the hosts had plenty of chances to put the game to bed. However, this performance showed a glimpse of the Flick football so many had hoped for and demonstrated the depth at his disposal, as he aims to form Germany into a world-beater once more.

Edited by: Michael Da Silva