  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
the mosque in Erfurt under construction
The minaret of the new mosque in Erfurt has finally been set upImage: Christoph Strack/DW
SocietyGermany

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

Christoph Strack
45 minutes ago

March 15 is the UN's International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Many of the 5.5 million Muslims in Germany say they experience discrimination every day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OfbU

The sky over the eastern city of Erfurt was bright blue; the windy air was cold. The day, in early March, was a day of celebration for Suleman Malik. The new Ahmadiyya mosque in Erfurt-Marbach finally had a minaret. It towers 9 meters (30 feet) high. It is part of what will be the first new building of a Muslim place of worship on the territory of the former socialist GDR.

A crane was necessary to piece together the five round elements that make up the minaret. Every one of them weighs several tons and they had to be fitted together with utmost precision. 

Malik said it took months to contract a crane for such heavy lifting on such muddy ground. He said construction companies that were ready to do the job then backed out again, intimidated by racism, right-wing radicalism, and Islamophobia. The company that finally agreed to take it on, Malik said, contacted him at midnight before work was set to start, asking for cash payment, and insisting that no one film or photograph the building procedure. 

Malik stands in front of the construction site of the mosque wearing a hat and coat
Malik speaks fluent German and is the deputy mayor of the district of Erfurt-RiethImage: Christoph Strack/DW

Malik is 34 years old. He has lived in Germany for 18 years. A Muslim born in Pakistan, he now speaks fluent German, works as a personnel consultant, and is the deputy mayor of the district of Erfurt-Rieth. But the building process for the small mosque in a small industrial park was hampered not only by the many building regulations. 

Malik has found pig carcasses that had been thrown onto the property. He said often cars drive by with their drivers shouting abuse out of the window. "Protesters" regularly gather on the other side of the street from the building site, for "Catholic prayer services." The premier of the state of Thuringia, where Erfurt is located, Bodo Ramelow, has often been derided on social media for backing the construction project.

Combating Islamophobia 

On March 15, 2019, a white supremacist killed 51 people and injured about 50 others in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The United Nations has declared March 15 the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.  

 

prayer at the burial of the Hanau victims
Nine people were killed in the racist attack in Hanau; the gunman later killed his motherImage: DW/L. Hänel

Germany guarantees freedom of religion in its constitution, the Basic Law. However, according to a survey by the German Council of Experts on Integration and Migration presented in the fall of 2022, one-third to one-half of the 15,000 respondents to the survey expressed anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic attitudes. 

Almost every week, damage to property or graffiti at a mosque is reported somewhere in Germany. In February 2020, a 43-year-old white man killed nine people at a shisha bar, a bar and a kiosk and then his other and then himself in the city of Hanau, in the central state of Hesse.

Islamophobia "is a form of misanthropy that has entered the mainstream," Abdassamad El Yazidi, the secretary general of Germany's Central Council of Muslims, told DW. "It has become acceptable and can be expressed openly."

The 47-year-old El Yazidi said Islamophobia was "common in the Bundestag, as well as the state parliaments, for fascists, but increasingly also for representatives of the so-called established democratic parties who are fishing in murky waters aiming to catch votes on the right-wing fringe."

El Yazidi, a native of Hesse, has long been involved in interfaith dialogue. He said Muslims in Germany were "stigmatized." The Central Council, he said, has asked the federal government several times to appoint a commissioner for Muslim life, just as there is a commissioner for Jewish life and a commissioner against antiziganism. "There are very many commissioners, about 35, who fulfill very important functions," El Yazidi said. "But this is being denied to Muslims, with hypocritical arguments." He said people don't want to admit that there is a problem with anti-Muslim racism, "and Muslims feel that."

Such officials exist in other countries and institutions. Canada's head of government, Justin Trudeau, appointed the first commissioner to combat Islamophobia in January. The EU created the post of a coordinator for combating anti-Muslim hostility in 2015. 

El Yazidi, the secretary general of Germany's Central Council of Muslims, wears glasses
Abdassamad El Yazidi says Islamophobia sentiment has become acceptable in GermanyImage: picture alliance/AA/A. Hosbas

Open Mosque Day 

Malik said he was aware that some Muslims had perpetrated hate crimes in Germany. Eighteen years ago, his father, an established merchant, fled with his family from Pakistan to Germany. The Maliks are Ahmadis, members of the Ahmadiyya, a persecuted Islamic community. Tens of thousands of community members live in Germany; this year they are celebrating "100 years of Ahmadiyya in Germany." 

It will take a while to finish the mosque building in Erfurt, especially to design the exterior. "October 3 is Open Mosque Day in Germany," Malik said. "We already want to invite people here then."

There are no plans to have a muezzin call from the minaret, but it will be something like a lighthouse, which should point to the Islamic house of worship.

This article was originally written in German.

While you're here: Every Tuesday, DW editors round up what is happening in German politics and society. You can sign up here for the weekly email newsletter Berlin Briefing.

Deutsche Welle Strack Christoph Portrait
Christoph Strack Christoph Strack is a senior author writing about religious affairs.@Strack_C
Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

People gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Cologne Central Mosque in Cologne

Germany: Cologne mega mosque started calling Muslims to prayer

Germany: Cologne mega mosque started calling Muslims to prayer

Cologne's mayor said allowing the muezzin call to be heard was "a sign of respect." But some are concerned over the involvement of Turkish Islamists at the mosque.
ReligionOctober 13, 2022
A black gravestone with Arabic writing on it

Germany sees shortage of graves for Muslim immigrants

Germany sees shortage of graves for Muslim immigrants

More than 5 million Muslims live in Germany, and one day many of them will die here. But suitable resting places are in short supply.
SocietyFebruary 12, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian servicemen fire an artillery cannon aiming to Russian positions nearby Bakhmut frontline

Ukraine updates: Kyiv adamant about defense of Bakhmut

Conflicts5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Abrehet Hagos with pictures of her massacred kin and neighbors

In Tigray, evidence of a massacre by Eritrean soldiers

In Tigray, evidence of a massacre by Eritrean soldiers

ConflictsMarch 13, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Girl reads aloud as teacher looks; other girls in the classroom follow along in their books

Delhi school helps Afghan girls pursue their dreams

Delhi school helps Afghan girls pursue their dreams

Education16 hours ago03:19 min
More from Asia

Germany

the mosque in Erfurt under construction

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

The daily experience of Islamophobia in Germany

Society45 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters take part in a demonstration in Thessaloniki following the fatal collision of two trains near the city of Larissa, March 8, 2023

Greece train crash: Protesters rage at political system

Greece train crash: Protesters rage at political system

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Wang Yi, Ali Shamkhani and Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban pose for pictures during a meeting in Beijing.

What to expect from Iran-Saudi Arabia relationship refresh

What to expect from Iran-Saudi Arabia relationship refresh

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Made Chips

The future of the microchip industry

The future of the microchip industry

Business13 hours ago02:25 min
More from North America

Latin America

external

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

Indigenous ecosystem at risk in Brazil

BusinessMarch 13, 202302:46 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage