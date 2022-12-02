The controversial rapper has returned with further anti-semetic comments praising Hitler and NazisImage: Evan Vucci/AP Photo/picture alliance
SocietyUnited States of America
Musk suspends Kanye West's Twitter after Hitler comments
11 hours ago
Rapper Kanye West posted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David as he doubled down on antisemitic comments. Musk had earlier reinstated West's account in a bid to strengthen "free speech."
Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk suspended Kanye West's account on Friday after the controversial US musician doubled down on antisemitic comments.
Musk in a tweet said, ''I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.''
The South African-born billionaire, who is also the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, purchased Twitter earlier this year and pledged to strengthen "free speech" on the platform. He reinstated a number of banned profile's, including West's. Musk also previously described himself as a "free-speech absolutist."
Why was Kanye West's account suspended?
West, who currently goes by the name Ye, gave an interview to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on the far-right blog "Infowars," with his face completely covered with a balaclava and in which he made antisemitic comments.
He also tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David before Twitter suspended his account on Friday.
His account's suspension was confirmed by Twitter CEO, Elon Musk as he replied to an unflattering picture of himself that was posted by Ye.
Jones questioned the rapper's support for Hitler and Nazism, to which West gave a long-winded answer about what he called the Nazi leader's "good" qualities and concluded with "I like Hitler."
"Every human being has value to bring to the table, especially Hitler," the Spanish EFE news agency quoted West as saying.
The rapper also at another point in the interview denied that Hitler's Nazi Germany killed 6 million Jews, describing it as "factually incorrect." In Germany, such statements denying the Holocaust are illegal.
The remarks triggered widespread outrage and resulted in his accounts on Twitter and Instagram being restricted.
The Republican Jewish Coalition strongly condemned West's latest statements as "a horrific cesspool of dangerous, bigoted Jew hatred."
"Given his praise of Hitler, it can't be overstated that Kanye West is a vile, repellent bigot who has targeted the Jewish community with threats and Nazi-style defamation," the coalition said in a Thursday statement on its website.
It called on conservatives who had previously embraced West to treat him as a "pariah."