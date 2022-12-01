EU warns Elon Musk to strengthen Twitter safety controls

Breton and Musk held a video call to discuss Twitter's preparedness for the EU's Digital Services Act, which is due to take effect next year.
The law requires tech companies to increase check for content that might promote terrorism, child sexual abuse, hate speech and commercial scams.
Breton welcomed Musk's statements of intent to prepare Twitter for the new legislation, but said the platform needed to take concrete steps.
"I am pleased to hear that he has read it carefully and considers it as a sensible approach to implement on a worldwide basis," the EU commissioner said.
"But let's also be clear that there is still huge work ahead, as Twitter will have to implement transparent user policies, significantly reinforce content moderation and protect freedom of speech, tackle disinformation with resolve, and limit targeted advertising."
In the call, Musk agreed to let the European Commission carry out a "stress test" at Twitter's headquarters early next year.
The aim would be to help the platform comply with the new rules ahead of schedule and prepare for an "extensive independent audit" as required by the new EU law.
Violations could lead to fines matching as much as 6% of a company's annual global revenue and could even trigger a ban on operating in the EU.
Big changes since takeover
Musk had sought to fashion himself as a champion of free speech even before his $44-billion (€42.2-billion) takeover of Twitter. Many of his supporters accuse the previous leadership of Twitter of censorship.