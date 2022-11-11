  1. Skip to content
The face of tech mogul Elon Musk is visible along with Twitter's logo
Elon Musk warned of Twitter's financial woes just two weeks after he bough t it for $44 billionImage: Adrien Fillon/ZUMA Press Wire/picture alliance
BusinessUnited States of America

Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as executives quit

29 minutes ago

Tesla tycoon Elon Mush says Twitter is bleeding $4 million every day and that it could face the threat of bankruptcy. Meanwhile, key security executives resigned from the platform — drawing a warning from US regulators.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JMaQ

A threat of bankruptcy, an exodus of key executives, and a warning from the US regulator for consumer protection marked a chaotic day at Twitter under Elon Musk's new leadership.

In an email calling for his first "all-hands" meeting, the billionaire warned employees that Twitter would not survive for long if they didn't find new ways to make money.

"Sorry that this is my first email to the whole company, but there is no way to sugarcoat the message. Without significant subscription revenue, there is a good chance Twitter will not survive the upcoming economic downturn," Musk said. 

According to a Bloomberg report, Musk told his employees that he could not rule out bankruptcy only two weeks after he bought the social media company for $44 billion (€43.2 billion). 

What's been happening at Twitter?

Some of Twitter's advertisers — its main source of revenue — have stayed away from the company since Musk took over, driving down revenue.

Meanwhile, new features such as an $8 subscription for the coveted blue tick and a grey official badge for high-profile accounts, have run into problems.

The subscription model led to an increase in fake accounts posing as known figures such as James LeBron and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Musk scrapped the grey badge almost immediately. 

The social media platform is losing $4 million every day, Musk told employees. 

Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, SpaceX and now Twitter, at a conference
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has fired 50% of the company's workforceImage: Mike Blake/REUTERS

The social media giant is currently $13 billion in debt, which demands a $1.2 billion interest payment in the next 12 months. That is higher than Twitter's most recent cash flow of $1.1 billion, according to financial documents, as of June 30. 

DW Business - America

Exodus from senior positions

After Musk reportedly laid off 50% of Twitter's 7,000 employees this week, higher-up executives in vital roles have left of their own volition.

Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of trust and safety resigned via Slack, just a day after defending Musk's content moderation policies to advertisers. The string of exits includes Twitter's Chief Privacy Officer Damien Keiran and Chief Information Security Officer Lea Kissner. The latter tweeted her decision on Thursday. 

Robin Wheeler, a key executive who connected Twitter to advertisers and was seen as one of Musk's biggest supporters in the company, was initially reported to have left. However, she later tweeted that she was staying.

Warning from regulator

Twitter is once again in the crosshairs of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) — a regulator whose key role is to protect customers. In a statement on Thursday, the body said it was "tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern" and that "No CEO or company is above the law."

It further pointed out that companies must follow the regulator's consent decrees or risk steps to ensure compliance. The FTC has not announced an official investigation into Twitter's recent moves yet.

In May, Twitter paid $150 million for violating an agreement with the FTC which requires it to ensure user privacy protection and provide more information on security. It is not clear if Musk has been disclosing information about Twitter's new features to the FTC. 

Former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos raised similar concerns in a tweet. "There is a serious risk of a breach with drastically reduced staff," he wrote.

Musk reportedly denied any decree violation in an internal letter cited by the AP news agency.

mk/rc (AP, AFP, Reuters)

A Ukrainian servicewoman fires a large weapon, which spurts out flames

Ukraine battles for Kherson, gateway to Crimea

Conflicts12 hours ago
Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa and William Ruto in Nairobi

Kenya and South Africa sign visa-free travel deal

Kenya and South Africa sign visa-free travel deal

Politics8 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Security guards stand outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations

ASEAN summit: Is the bloc as we know it finished?

ASEAN summit: Is the bloc as we know it finished?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activists are removed from the street by the police during a demonstration.

Should 'radical' climate activism be penalized?

Should 'radical' climate activism be penalized?

PoliticsNovember 9, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

A German autobahn full of cars and trucks at sunset

EU proposes tighter rules for last combustion engine cars

EU proposes tighter rules for last combustion engine cars

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Palestinian in a wheelchair stands in front of an Israeli vehicle during protests

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Israel: Palestinians worried about Netanyahu's comeback

Politics14 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A Trump supporter holds a 'Thou Shalt Not Steal the Vote' sign during the 'Stop the Steal' rally

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

Midterm election: How did 2020 US election deniers perform?

PoliticsNovember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

A polling station workers holds up a ballot while talking to a woman in Nicaragua

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

Nicaragua: Ortega's rivals decry local vote clampdown

PoliticsNovember 7, 2022
More from Latin America
