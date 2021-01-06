Kanye West is an American rapper, musician, singer and music producer, who also works as a fashion designer. He also uses the pseudonym Yeezy.

Kanye West was born in 1977 in Atlanta and grew up in Chicago. He first became known as a successful music producing, working with stars like Jay Z and Alicia Keys. He debuted with his own album in 2004, and has since released a total of seven albums. With 21 Grammys under his belt, he's considered one of the bestselling musicians of all time. Named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, Kanye West is a key figure in fashion and has worked with labels such as Nike and Louis Vuitton. Kanye West is married to celebrity Kim Kardashian.