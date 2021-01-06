Visit the new DW website

Kanye West

Kanye West is an American rapper, musician, singer and music producer, who also works as a fashion designer. He also uses the pseudonym Yeezy.

Kanye West was born in 1977 in Atlanta and grew up in Chicago. He first became known as a successful music producing, working with stars like Jay Z and Alicia Keys. He debuted with his own album in 2004, and has since released a total of seven albums. With 21 Grammys under his belt, he's considered one of the bestselling musicians of all time. Named by Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, Kanye West is a key figure in fashion and has worked with labels such as Nike and Louis Vuitton. Kanye West is married to celebrity Kim Kardashian.

ARCHIV - TV-Sternchen Kim Kardashian und Rapper Kanye West (Foto vom 3.05.2012) haben einen ungewöhnlichen Namen für ihre Tochter ausgesucht. Das wenige Tage alte Baby soll North West heißen, berichten mehrere US-Medien. Das Promi-Portal «TMZ.com» beruft sich auf die offizielle Geburtsurkunde. Die Eltern hätten schon vor Monaten überlegt, ihr Kind nach einer Himmelsrichtung («Nordwesten») zu benennen, schreibt das Portal. Foto: Hubert Boesl/dpa (zu dpa-Leute-Meldung vom 21.06.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at breaking point? 'Kimye's' highs and lows 06.01.2021

As one of entertainment's most prominent couples seek marriage counselling amidst swirling rumors of an imminent divorce, we revisit the celebrity duo's marital struggles — and political differences.
BU-Vorschlag: Road to Victory Ich denke, auf die Zerrissenheit des Landes, hier grafisch umgesetzt, muss in der BU nicht nochmal hingewiesen werden. Für die Bildquellenangabe: Bernd Pohlenz 2020 (inspired by Edward Hopper)

Stars and artists comment on the US election 04.11.2020

The world waits for the next US President to be announced — not always patiently. Celebrities, writers, musicians and actors share their first reactions online.
FILE - This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter says it will provide more information about political ads on its service, including who is funding them and how they are targeted. The move follows similar steps by Facebook and the introduction of a bill that seeks to bring more transparency to online political ads in an attempt to lessen the influence of Russia and other foreign entities on U.S. elections. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) |

Twitter says hack on high-profile accounts result of 'phone spear-phishing' attack 31.07.2020

Hackers called Twitter employees on the phone and tricked them into giving away private information like passwords. The fraudsters accessed 130 well-known accounts earlier in July, including Elon Musk's and Kanye West's.
19.07.2020, USA, North Charleston: US-Rapper Kanye West tritt bei der ersten Veranstaltung seit Bekanntgabe seiner Präsidentschaftskandidatur auf. West sorgte mit kontroversen und teils verwirrenden Aussagen für Aufmerksamkeit. Er brach im Verlauf der Veranstaltung in Tränen aus, als er erzählte, sein Vater habe seine Mutter dazu bringen wollen, ihn abzutreiben. Foto: Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP /dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Kanye West launches presidential bid with chaotic rally 20.07.2020

US rapper Kanye West has held his first election rally in an unlikely campaign to challenge Donald Trump. His rambling speech included thoughts on abortion and criticism of abolitionist Harriet Tubman.
LAS VEGAS, NV - August 26, 2017: ***HOUSE COVERAGE*** Sean 'Diddy' Combs AKA Puff Daddy hosts a Pre-Fight Party at REHAB Pool Party at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las vegas, NV on august 26, 2017. Credit: Erik Kabik Photography/ MediaPunch |

An artist by any other name... 01.10.2018

Many musicians take on a stage name at the start of their career; some even switch their names over the years. There are a few reasons why: changing religion, an argument with the record company or pure boredom.
MAVRIXPHOTO.COM Kanye West performs at the Cochella music festival in 2006. Byline and/or web usage link must read MAVRIXPHOTO.COM Failure to byline correctly will incur double the agreed fee. Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Kanye West questions amendment that ended slavery 01.10.2018

The US rapper who now calls himself Ye repeated his support for President Donald Trump during his performance on Saturday Night Live. He also posted controversial tweets calling for the abolition of the 13th amendment.

MAVRIXPHOTO.COM Kanye West performs at the Cochella music festival in 2006. Byline and/or web usage link must read MAVRIXPHOTO.COM Failure to byline correctly will incur double the agreed fee. Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Kanye West calls slavery a 'choice' 02.05.2018

During an interview with TMZ, US rapper Kanye West said 400 years of slavery "sounds like a choice." After outrage ensued, the artist took to Twitter to try and explain himself.
14.09.2017 +++ Der Soulsänger Sampha aus London erhält am 14.09.2017 in London für sein Debütalbum «Process» den renommierten Mercury Prize. Die mit 25 000 Pfund (rund 28 000 Euro) dotierte Auszeichnung ist eine der wichtigsten für Musiker in Großbritannien und Irland. Foto: David Jensen/PA Wire/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

British soul singer Sampha wins Mercury Prize 15.09.2017

The London musician Sampha won the prestigious Mercury Prize for his debut studio album "Process," beating international sensations such as Ed Sheeran or The xx.
Melania Trump, right, looks on as her husband President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters during a New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) |

Trump's team promises 'soft sensuality' for Inauguration Day 11.01.2017

Donald Trump is a big celebrity himself, but he's having a hard time finding stars for his inauguration. His team is now planning a "poetic" event - but the brash-styled president-elect still strives for star approval.
15.10.2016 +++ NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Beyonce performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1015 on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations 06.12.2016

The Grammys, the top music honors in the US, announced its nominees for 2017. Adele, Kanye West, Beyoncé and Chance the Rapper are just a few of the artists whose work received recognition.
28.08.2016 NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kanye West performs onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/M. Loccisano

Kanye West hospitalized after erratic behavior 22.11.2016

Kanye West has reportedly been sent to a Los Angeles hospital over concerns for his "medical welfare." The rapper canceled 21 tour dates after ending two concerts early to give long monologues about politics.
Kim Kardashian arrives at a luxury shop in Paris, Wednesday, May 21, 2014. The gates of the Chateau de Versailles, once the digs of Louis XIV, will be thrown open to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their guests for a private evening this week ahead of their marriage (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon)

Kim Kardashian robbed in Paris 03.10.2016

Two masked men had entered her Parisian residence and held her up at gunpoint. The Armenian-American celebrity was "badly shaken but physically unharmed," said her publicist.

Bildunterschrift:LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 25: Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the Tao Nightclub at The Venetian Las Vegas to celebrate her 34th birthday on October 25, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian robbed at gunpoint in Paris 03.10.2016

US television personality Kim Kardashian has been held at gunpoint by armed masked men dressed as police officers. Her husband, rapper Kanye West, left his set early in New York, citing a "family emergency."
Thema: Kanye West Merchandise Ort: Berlin, 19.08.2016 Foto: Mikko Stübner / DW Fotos unseres DW-Reporters Mikko Stübner, der war für Kultur Online bei der Eröffnung des neuen Shops von Musiker Kanye West in Berlin war. Bitte alle Fotos einstellen. Ethan aus Australien ist glücklich Copyright: DW/M. Stübner

Berliners wait in line all night to buy Kanye West shirts 22.08.2016

Berliners can now purchase Kanye West's streetwear in their own city. DW's Mikko Stübner-Lankuttis found out why so many people waited all night to be the first inside the new pop-up store.
Recording artist Kanye West performs onstage at the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival at MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 18, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Getty Images/C.Polk

Will Kanye West become an Ikea designer? 03.08.2016

The famous rapper wants to expand as a designer and called on Ikea to allow him to create furniture. The company seems reluctant to collaborate - but still plays with the idea of releasing something "Yeezy" to assemble.
Jürgen Teller at his exhibition Enjoy your Life at Bundeskunsthalle, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/ O.Berg

How absurdity can reveal the essence: Juergen Teller's photography 13.06.2016

Fashion photography without clothes, stars in unflattering poses: Photographer Juergen Teller explores the contradictions between art and commerce. An exhibition in Bonn also features his latest series.
