  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Niger
FIFA World Cup
SocietyUnited States of America

Musk offers funds to users who got in trouble over X posts

1 hour ago

After renaming Twitter, the X owner has promised to "fund [the] legal bill" of users who were treated unfairly by their employers over their posts. Musk also promised to stream his cage fight with Meta's Mark Zuckerberg.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UpXR
The logo for X, formerly known as Twitter, seen on a smartphone screen and an image of owner Elon Musk's face in the background.
Elon Musk rebranded Twitter as X last monthImage: Angga Budhiyanto/ZUMA Wire/IMAGO

Elon Musk has promised his social media company X — formerly known as Twitter— will provide monetary legal aid to users who face blowback from their employers over controversial posts on the platform.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," he wrote on the site. "No limit. Please let us know."

"And we won't just sue, it will be extremely loud and we will go after the boards of directors of the companies too," the tycoon added later.

However, it was unclear if X could afford paying large legal bills for many users, as advertising income has collapsed since Musk bought the platform last October.

Musk paid $44 billion (€39.9 billion) for the company. Last month, he said the platform's cash flow remains negative because of a nearly 50% drop in advertising revenue and a heavy debt load. An upturn in advertising that had been expected in June failed to materialize.

Users fired, banned from the network

Many users, including celebrities and others in the public eye, have found themselves in trouble over their actions on the platform.

They include comedian and actress Roseanne Barr who in 2018 wrote a racially offensive post about a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama and was dismissed from her newly revived sitcom

In the UK, researcher Maya Forestater was fired in 2019 for posting her views on gender and transgender issues on her Twitter account. She later sued and won an employment tribunal for wrongful dismissal.

Rapper and designer Kanye West was suspended last year amid a series of antisemitic statements. This included West posting an image that appeared to show a swastika interlaced with a Star of David. The rapper's behavior prompted German sportswear giant Adidas to end their business partnership. His X account has since been reinstated.

Audience for X reaches 'new high'

Despite its revenue woes, Musk says that monthly users of X reached a "new high" last month at over 540 million.

The billionaire has vowed to make X a bastion of free speech, but critics have accused the platform of rolling back moderation policies that helped remove hateful and offensive content.

Twitter under Musk: Threat to activists worldwide?

Twitter changed its name to X and unveiled a new logo, weeks after rival Meta Platforms — the owner of Facebook and Instagram — launched a competing platform called Threads.

Musk says his fight with Zuckerberg would be streamed live

Amid intense competition between the social media giants, Musk in late June challenged Mark Zuckerberg to a cage fight.

Whether or not the pair make it to the ring has yet to be seen, but the banter has gained worldwide attention.

Musk, however, insisted Sunday the fight would be streamed on his social media site.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X," he wrote in a post on the platform. "All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

Zuckerberg is actually trained in mixed martial arts, and he posted about completing his first jiu-jitsu tournament earlier this year.

The 39-year-old Zuckerberg regularly trains with martial arts coaches. In turn, the 52-year-old Musk claimed on Sunday that he now brings weights with him to work and lifts during the day because he doesn't have time to work out.

mm/dj (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Autorin J K Rowling

Cancel culture war inflamed by letter on 'open debate' signed by J. K. Rowling

Cancel culture war inflamed by letter on 'open debate' signed by J. K. Rowling

The publication of a letter in Harper's Magazine signed by 150 world-renowned academics, writers and artists to further free speech has amped up social media outrage after it was signed by "canceled" J. K. Rowling.
CultureJuly 8, 2020
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People stand next to an emergency vehicle with a destroyed building burning in the background

Ukraine updates: Russia launches dozens of missiles, drones

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protesters in the capital of Niger, Niamey

Niger coup: Where to now for European diplomacy?

Niger coup: Where to now for European diplomacy?

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

An Indian woman working in a rice field

Rice market in turmoil as India curtails exports

Rice market in turmoil as India curtails exports

Food Security3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Employees work on the production line at Changhe Suzuki Automobile in Jiujiang, China.

Electric cars: Chinese carmakers are outpacing German giants

Electric cars: Chinese carmakers are outpacing German giants

Business1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

A brown bear roams in the wilderness in Slovakia.

Bear attacks shake up election season in Slovakia

Bear attacks shake up election season in Slovakia

Politics9 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protesters gesticulating

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

Gaza Strip: Heat fuels frustration over living conditions

PoliticsAugust 4, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Australien FIFA Frauen-Weltmeisterschaft 2023 Schweden gegen den USA im Melbourne

World Cup: US and Rapinoe out at hands of Sweden's Musovic

World Cup: US and Rapinoe out at hands of Sweden's Musovic

Sports6 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

external

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

Ecuador: Could oil drilling in the Amazon rainforest end?

BusinessAugust 5, 202301:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage