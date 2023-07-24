  1. Skip to content
Twitter: Elon Musk rebrands platform to 'X'

26 minutes ago

Elon Musk has replaced Twitter's blue bird logo with a white X and launched a major rebranding of the social media giant.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UJ5c
An X and a blue bird
Elon Musk had already named Twitter's parent company the X Corporation after taking over as CEOImage: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto/picture alliance

Social media giant Twitter received a makeover Monday morning, with a new logo replacing the blue bird for an X as part of a wider rebranding that was announced Sunday by CEO Elon Musk

"And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," Musk wrote on his account Sunday. Musk on Sunday also changed his profile picture to the company's new logo, a white X on a black background, and changed his 

Musk said the logo was "minimalist art deco" and that "X.com" would now lead to twitter.com. 

Why X? 

Before acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in a messy takeover in October 2022, Musk had said buying the company was part of speeding up his ambition to create an "everything app" he calls "X."

After buying Twitter, Musk named the parent company X Corporation. The billionaire's rocket development company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, is commonly known as SpaceX. Musk also founded PayPal in 1999 as a startup called X.com.

Musk said tweets will now be called "x's," in response to a tweet Sunday asking what tweets will be called under "X."

Twitter under Musk: Threat to activists worldwide?

wmr/fb (AP, Reuters, AFP)

