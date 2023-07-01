  1. Skip to content
Elon Musk applies temporary limits on reading Twitter posts

26 minutes ago

Twitter owner Elon Musk announced new restrictions for verified and unverified users in a bid to address "data scraping & system manipulation."

https://p.dw.com/p/4TJL6
DW News "Breaking"

Elon Musk is temporarily limiting the number of tweets people can read.

Musk, who is the CTO of Twitter, said Saturday the move was to address "extreme levels of data scrapping & system manipulation."

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted that verified accounts would be able to read 6000 tweets a day and unverified accounts would be able to read 600 tweets a day.

The announcement comes after users reported they were met with error messages that read "Cannot retreive tweets." 

Thousands said they were unable to access the social media site, website Downdetector, which tracks internet disruptions, reported.

rm/wd

A grafitti on a smashed windowpane says "Justice pour Nahel," as a person takes a photograph of it
Live

France riots: Macron postpones Germany trip amid unrest

Conflicts4 hours ago
