Mozart's 'Magic Flute' goes Hollywood

Produced by star director Roland Emmerich, the film version of Mozart's opera classic "The Magic Flute" aims for an international audience. Settings a la Harry Potter, opera stars and a diverse cast might be the ticket.

Who would have thought that German Hollywood director Roland Emmerich — famous for action blockbusters like "Independence Day" and "Godzilla" — has a secret passion for "The Magic Flute"?

"I think it's the most brilliant opera ever written," the director said at the film's German premiere in Munich on November 7.

He is not the only one. For generations, tributes have been paid to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's playful opera.

The cast on the night of the premiere in Munich Image: Ronny Heine/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance

"The Magic Flute" fills opera houses all over the world. The characters are colorful, the story is dramatic and the Mozartian-style arias are both artful and catchy. It is surprising that such a successful tale has never before been turned into a film, in particular in an era when fantasy stories from "Harry Potter" to "Game of Thrones" are booming.

Director Florian Sigl made it his task, actively supported by star director Roland Emmerich, who produced the film. The filmmakers believe in the story's appeal. People all over the world know "The Magic Flute," says Emmerich, adding that it is important to build on well-known brands and stories.

Debut film

"The Magic Flute" is Sigl's debut film. He studied bassoon at the music conservatory in Munich, but dropped out to become a successful commercial filmmaker — quite an unusual career in the German film industry.

Director Florian Sigl Image: Privat

Sigl's first film had a budget in the double-digit millions of euros, a cast of young stars from England and America, and opera stars from all over the world. That was unusual by German standards, but business as usual for Emmerich.

It was certainly a stroke of luck for the young director, who was able to think in terms of an international market for "The Magic Flute," which is billed as a pre-Christmas family film. And the chances that more than one family member already knows or likes the opera are good, even outside Germany.

Back in Mozart's time, "The Magic Flute" was considered popular music. Since its premiere in 1791, the opera has delighted a wide variety of generations, has been translated into several languages and is one of the most frequently performed operas in the world.

Tamino, Pamina und Sarastro Image: TOBIS Film/Luis Zeno Kuhn

'No substitute for a live performance'

"The film aims to get people interested in Mozart's opera," Sigl said on opening night, adding that it can, however, "never be a substitute for a live performance." The catchy arias are sung by opera stars including French-Mexican tenor Rolando Villazon, US bass singer Morris Robinson as Prince Sarastro, and French soprano Sabine Devieilhe as the iconic Queen of the Night.

The iconic Queen of the Night Image: TOBIS Film/Luis Zeno Kuhn

According to Emmerich, distribution rights to the film have been sold worldwide, probably also due to the fact that people all over the world know the film's opera stars.

And Mozart's arias are familiar even to many people who have never seen the opera — if not the lyrics, at least the music.

A magical adventure

US actor F. Murray Abraham, renowned for his Oscar-winning role in the 1984 Mozart biopic "Amadeus," in which he played conductor Antonio Salieri, also appears In "The Magic Flute." The 83-year-old plays a music boarding school director.

F. Murray Abraham in his role as headmaster at the boarding school Image: TOBIS Film/Luis Zeno Kuhn

Meanwhile, 26-year-old British Jack Wolfe, known to moviegoers from "Pinocchio" and "The Snow Queen," plays the lead role in "The Magic Flute."

The new student at the school, the hero is drawn into the world of "The Magic Flute" by means of a magical passageway. In that world, he is Prince Tamino, meant to rescue Pamina, the Queen of the Night's daughter. By his side he finds Papageno, played by Iwan Rheon, whom fans might recognize as the creep Ramsay Bolton from "Game of Thrones."

Mystery and fantasy

The story is set in a Bavarian castle reminiscent of Harry Potter's school of wizardry, Hogwarts, as are the boarders' school uniforms. Sigl's film is a family-friendly coming-of-age story, romance included.

As for fantasy elements, the director didn't have to look far, they are part of the original story: Prince Tamino goes through three trials so he can free Princess Pamina from Sarastro's clutches, all with the help of a magic flute, while his friend Papageno plays a magic glockenspiel. Tamino and Pamina finally end up together.

Papageno and the magical glockenspiel Image: TOBIS Film/Luis Zeno Kuhn

The opera offers various levels of interpretation; it is considered a fantastic fairy tale, a farcical folk play and a secret declaration of love to the ideals of the Freemasons. Both Mozart and the author of "The Magic Flute," Emanuel Schikaneder, belonged to that secret society, which saw itself as an ethical alliance with the ideals of freedom, equality, brotherhood, tolerance and humanity.

Multi-layered source material, solidly packaged

Mozart's "The Magic Flute" is one of the most famous classical works for a reason. The film can be seen as a homage to the opera. The director's great respect is obvious. The film version may not match the opera's strokes of genius and complexity, but it is beautifully staged and entertaining.

This article was originally written in German.