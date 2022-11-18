  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
COP27: Everything you need to know
War in Ukraine
Film still The Magic Flute, boy in a library holds a small flute .
Jack Wolfe stars as Tim Walker / Prince Tamino in 'The Magic Flute'Image: TOBIS Film/Luis Zeno Kuhn
FilmGermany

Mozart's 'Magic Flute' goes Hollywood

Julia Hitz
29 minutes ago

Produced by star director Roland Emmerich, the film version of Mozart's opera classic "The Magic Flute" aims for an international audience. Settings a la Harry Potter, opera stars and a diverse cast might be the ticket.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JjKz

Who would have thought that German Hollywood director Roland Emmerich — famous for action blockbusters like "Independence Day" and "Godzilla" — has a secret passion for "The Magic Flute"?

 "I think it's the most brilliant opera ever written," the director said at the film's German premiere in Munich on November 7.

He is not the only one. For generations, tributes have been paid to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's playful opera.

Men and women stand arm in arm on a red carpet, in evening dress.
The cast on the night of the premiere in MunichImage: Ronny Heine/Geisler-Fotopress/picture alliance

"The Magic Flute" fills opera houses all over the world. The characters are colorful, the story is dramatic and the Mozartian-style arias are both artful and catchy. It is surprising that such a successful tale has never before been turned into a film, in particular in an era when fantasy stories from "Harry Potter" to "Game of Thrones" are booming.

Director Florian Sigl made it his task, actively supported by star director Roland Emmerich, who produced the film. The filmmakers believe in the story's appeal. People all over the world know "The Magic Flute," says Emmerich, adding that it is important to build on well-known brands and stories.

Debut film

"The Magic Flute" is Sigl's debut film. He studied bassoon at the music conservatory in Munich, but dropped out to become a successful commercial filmmaker — quite an unusual career in the German film industry.

Florian Sigl.
Director Florian SiglImage: Privat

Sigl's first film had a budget in the double-digit millions of euros, a cast of young stars from England and America, and opera stars from all over the world. That was unusual by German standards, but business as usual for Emmerich.

It was certainly a stroke of luck for the young director, who was able to think in terms of an international market for "The Magic Flute," which is billed as a pre-Christmas family film. And the chances that more than one family member already knows or likes the opera are good, even outside Germany.

Back in Mozart's time, "The Magic Flute" was considered popular music. Since its premiere in 1791, the opera has delighted a wide variety of generations, has been translated into several languages and is one of the most frequently performed operas in the world.

Film still The Magic Flute, Tamino, Pamina und Sarastro , a young man stands beside a woman in a long white robe wearing a crown, and a man in a red robe.
Tamino, Pamina und Sarastro Image: TOBIS Film/Luis Zeno Kuhn

'No substitute for a live performance'

"The film aims to get people interested in Mozart's opera," Sigl said on opening night, adding that it can, however, "never be a substitute for a live performance." The catchy arias are sung by opera stars including French-Mexican tenor Rolando Villazon, US bass singer Morris Robinson as Prince Sarastro, and French soprano Sabine Devieilhe as the iconic Queen of the Night.

Film still, The Magic Flute, a woman with a wide black collar and and a black headdress.
The iconic Queen of the Night Image: TOBIS Film/Luis Zeno Kuhn

According to Emmerich, distribution rights to the film have been sold worldwide, probably also due to the fact that people all over the world know the film's opera stars.

And Mozart's arias are familiar even to many people who have never seen the opera — if not the lyrics, at least the music.

A magical adventure

US actor F. Murray Abraham, renowned for his Oscar-winning role in the 1984 Mozart biopic "Amadeus," in which he played conductor Antonio Salieri, also appears In "The Magic Flute." The 83-year-old plays a music boarding school director.

Film still, The Magic Flute, F. Murray Abraham, man holds a short sick, elaborate painting hangs on the wall behind him.
F. Murray Abraham in his role as headmaster at the boarding schoolImage: TOBIS Film/Luis Zeno Kuhn

Meanwhile, 26-year-old British Jack Wolfe, known to moviegoers from "Pinocchio" and "The Snow Queen," plays the lead role in "The Magic Flute."

The new student at the school, the hero is drawn into the world of "The Magic Flute" by means of a magical passageway. In that world, he is Prince Tamino, meant to rescue Pamina, the Queen of the Night's daughter. By his side he finds Papageno, played by Iwan Rheon, whom fans might recognize as the creep Ramsay Bolton from "Game of Thrones." 

Mystery and fantasy

The story is set in a Bavarian castle reminiscent of Harry Potter's school of wizardry, Hogwarts, as are the boarders' school uniforms. Sigl's film is a family-friendly coming-of-age story, romance included.

As for fantasy elements, the director didn't have to look far, they are part of the original story: Prince Tamino goes through three trials so he can free Princess Pamina from Sarastro's clutches, all with the help of a magic flute, while his friend Papageno plays a magic glockenspiel. Tamino and Pamina finally end up together.

Film still The Magic Flute, a young woman and a young man watch a man who holds a glockenspiel instrument in his hand.
Papageno and the magical glockenspielImage: TOBIS Film/Luis Zeno Kuhn

The opera offers various levels of interpretation; it is considered a fantastic fairy tale, a farcical folk play and a secret declaration of love to the ideals of the Freemasons. Both Mozart and the author of "The Magic Flute," Emanuel Schikaneder, belonged to that secret society, which saw itself as an ethical alliance with the ideals of freedom, equality, brotherhood, tolerance and humanity.

Multi-layered source material, solidly packaged

Mozart's "The Magic Flute" is one of the most famous classical works for a reason. The film can be seen as a homage to the opera. The director's great respect is obvious. The film version may not match the opera's strokes of genius and complexity, but it is beautifully staged and entertaining.

 

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

A deliling fresco painted by Italian painter Giovanni Battista Tiepolo in the 1750s

100 years of the Mozart festival in Würzburg

100 years of the Mozart festival in Würzburg

In this very first edition of DW Festival Concert, we embark on a trip to the Mozart festival at Würzburg’s magnificent Baroque palace with Cristina Burack.
MusicOctober 5, 2021
Mozart Night at Rheingau Musik Festival 2022

Mozart: the eternal mystery

Mozart: the eternal mystery

When the simple is difficult, Mozart is often involved: We accompany musicians who explore the unfathomable question of what makes his music so special - and why it fits so well with the Rheingau Musik Festival.
MusicAugust 22, 202209:01 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A evening view over apartment blocks in Kyiv, with very few lights turned on

Ukraine updates: Airstrikes leave millions without power

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Armed German men wear blue berets and light-hued camouflage in a desert environment

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Germany deliberates pulling out of UN's Mali mission

Politics18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A protester holds a pink umbrella with signs hanging from it and writing in Thai

Thailand: What happened to monarchy protest movement?

Thailand: What happened to monarchy protest movement?

Rule of Law21 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Masked border police officer leans into the window of a car where a masked woman sits

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

Schengen states extend border checks, ignoring EU court

PoliticsNovember 17, 2022
More from Germany

Europe

An S300 air defense missile system during the final stage of the Keys to the Sky competition among AD missile units at Ashuluk Firing Range as part of the 2016 Army Games

Soviet-era anti-aircraft system that misfired on Poland

Soviet-era anti-aircraft system that misfired on Poland

Conflicts19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Al-Khalifa stadium in Doha

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

World Cup deaths: How and why do inaccurate figures spread?

Media22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Moon in the night sky

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

Artemis I launch paves way for moon settlement

ScienceNovember 16, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Fußball Brasilien vs. Ghana Freundschaftsspiel

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

World Cup: Is Brazil's federation holding the team back?

Soccer2 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage