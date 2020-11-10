Roland Emmerich, born in Stuttgart in 1955, is a German director, screenwriter and producer. Most of his blockbuster productions are catastrophe films like "Godzilla" (1998) and "Independence Day" (1996).

Inspired by "Stars Wars," Roland Emmerich went into film after dabbling art. His breakthrough came with his 1984 student film for his studies at the University of Television and Film Munich, "The Noah's Ark Principle." His Hollywood debzut came with "Universal Soldier" (1992), starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Emmerich has made a name for himself with high-budget productions featuring elaborate special effects. Some of his most successful films include "Stargate," "Independence Day," and "The Day After Tomorrow." Emmerich actively campaigns for the LGBT community and against global warming.