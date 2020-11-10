Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Roland Emmerich

Roland Emmerich, born in Stuttgart in 1955, is a German director, screenwriter and producer. Most of his blockbuster productions are catastrophe films like "Godzilla" (1998) and "Independence Day" (1996).

Inspired by "Stars Wars," Roland Emmerich went into film after dabbling art. His breakthrough came with his 1984 student film for his studies at the University of Television and Film Munich, "The Noah's Ark Principle." His Hollywood debzut came with "Universal Soldier" (1992), starring Jean-Claude Van Damme. Emmerich has made a name for himself with high-budget productions featuring elaborate special effects. Some of his most successful films include "Stargate," "Independence Day," and "The Day After Tomorrow." Emmerich actively campaigns for the LGBT community and against global warming.

November 5, 2019, Los Angeles, California, USA: ROLAND EMMERICH attends the premiere of Midway at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY - ZUMAs247 20191105zmps247181 Copyright: xCharliexSteffensx

Aliens, amphibians and action: German director Roland Emmerich turns 65 10.11.2020

The German-born film director of "Independence Day" is known as the "master of disaster," but Roland Emmerich has also addressed gay rights in "Stonewall."
Godzilla stapft durch New York - Szene aus der Neuverfilmung von Godzilla, dem neuen Hollywood-Film von Roland Emmerich. Der 315 Millionen Mark teure Streifen, der mit dem gleichnamigen Film von Inoshiro Honda von 1954 nur wenig gemeinsam hat, spielte in den USA in den ersten zwei Wochen bereits die Hälfte der Produktionssumme ein. Der Großteil der Kosten floß in die Animationstechnik, mit der Emmerich sein Publikum schon mit dem 1996er Kinohit Independence Day begeisterte. Unter dem Motto Size matters verbreitet die virtuelle Godzilla - ein durch Atomtests auf Wolkenkratzergröße mutiertes Leguanweibchen, das aus Sorge um seine Brut Amok läuft - Angst und Schrecken, bis tapfere Menschen die Welt vor seiner Zerstörungswut retten.

Ready for action: A selection of Roland Emmerich films 10.11.2020

Stuttgart native Roland Emmerich has taken on the world with his action Hollywood mega-blockbusters. "Moonfall" is his most recent movie project, with a 2022 projected release date. The director turns 65 on November 10.
This image released by Lionsgate shows Nick Jonas in a scene from Midway. (Reiner Bajo/Lionsgate via AP) |

A game of Battleship: Roland Emmerich's new film, 'Midway' 06.11.2019

The 1942 Battle of Midway as a bombastic war movie: Director Roland Emmerich once again offers up crash-boom-bang. "Midway" is a digital spectacle about an analog-era war.
DW Sendung Euromaxx EMXD_17.03.2017_Emmerich.JPG (© DW) Stichwort: Emmerich

Master of disaster - Roland Emmerich 18.03.2017

Director and producer Roland Emmerich is famous for films like Independence Day and is one of the few Germans to have made it big in Hollywood. He's just received the prestigious Carl Laemmle lifetime achievement award.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx- Lifestyle Europe 18.03.2017

There are few Germans in Hollywood who are as famous as Roland Emmerich - now he's won a lifetime achievement award. German rockers Rammstein are setting cinemas on fire. And Cate Blanchett has conquered the art world.

Der Regisseur Roland Emmerich steht am 15.03.2017 im Literaturhaus in Stuttgart (Baden-Württemberg) neben einem Plakat für den Laemmle Produzentenpreis. Am 17.03.2017 wird Roland Emmerich in Laupheim, der Geburtstadt des Filmpioniers Carl Laemmle, mit dem Laemmle-Preis ausgezeichnet. (zu dpa: Hollywoodflair in Oberschwaben - Laupheim punktet mit Roland Emmerich vom 16.03.2017) Foto: Bernd Weißbrod/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

A new German film producer's award goes to Roland Emmerich 17.03.2017

A German prize recognizing the work of film producers is named after Carl Laemmle, who established Hollywood by founding Universal Studios. The first award goes to Hollywood-renowned director Roland Emmerich.
Ausstellung zum Film”Metropolis” von Regisseur Fritz Lang. The Complete METROPOLIS 21.1.-25.4.2010 Hauptmotiv der Ausstellung „The Complete Metropolis“ Maschinen-Maria (Brigitte Helm), Quelle: Cinémathèque française - Iconothèque Datum: 13.01.2010

Top 10 German Sci-fi Films 06.03.2017

A new edition of KINO Favorites: The best German science fiction from directors like Roland Emmerich and Tom Tykwer.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 05.03.2017 06.03.2017

A new edition of KINO Favorites: The best German science fiction from directors like Roland Emmerich and Tom Tykwer.
Ausstellung zum Film”Metropolis” von Regisseur Fritz Lang. The Complete METROPOLIS 21.1.-25.4.2010 Hauptmotiv der Ausstellung „The Complete Metropolis“ Maschinen-Maria (Brigitte Helm), Quelle: Cinémathèque française - Iconothèque Datum: 13.01.2010

Top 10 German Sci-fi Films 05.12.2016

KINO Favorites - Our pick of the best German sci-fi films include movies from Roland Emmerich and Tom Tykwer. Dystopian visions, futuristic fairytales and, hands down, the coolest sci-fi dance scene in movie history.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 04.12 2016 05.12.2016

A new edition of KINO Favorites: The best German science fiction from directors like Roland Emmerich and Tom Tykwer.
***ACHTUNG: Nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung und nicht mehr nach dem 13.10.2016 benutzen!*** HANDOUT - Eine undatierte Szene aus dem Film «Independence Day 2: Wiederkehr» von Roland Emmerich. Der Film kommt am 14.07.06.2016 in die deutschen Kinos und wird am 09.06.2016 in Berlin vorgestellt. Foto: Twentieth Century Fox/dpa (ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zu redaktionellen Zwecken in Verbindung mit der Berichterstattung über den genannten Film und nur bei Urhebernennung Foto: Twentieth Century Fox/dp» bis 13.10.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | © picture-alliance/dpa/picture-alliance/Twentieth Century Fox

Summer Flicks: Worth Avoiding 15.08.2016

This summer, cinema lovers have been bombarded by blockbusters. Independence Day: Resurgence, directed by Roland Emmerich, presents an especially irksome story of alien invasion.
***ACHTUNG: Nur zur aktuellen Berichterstattung und nicht mehr nach dem 13.10.2016 benutzen!*** HANDOUT - Eine undatierte Szene aus dem Film «Independence Day 2: Wiederkehr» von Roland Emmerich. Der Film kommt am 14.07.06.2016 in die deutschen Kinos und wird am 09.06.2016 in Berlin vorgestellt. Foto: Twentieth Century Fox/dpa (ACHTUNG: Verwendung nur zu redaktionellen Zwecken in Verbindung mit der Berichterstattung über den genannten Film und nur bei Urhebernennung Foto: Twentieth Century Fox/dp» bis 13.10.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | © picture-alliance/dpa/picture-alliance/Twentieth Century Fox

Return of the Aliens on Independence Day 05.07.2016

20 years after they first attacked earth, the aliens are back! Hollywood director Roland Emmerich revisits Independence Day and tells KINO why he finds the end of the earth as we know it such a giggle.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 02.07.2016 05.07.2016

KINO says goodbye to German actor Götz George, bids welcome to "Toni Erdmann" and looks forward to "Independence Day: Resurgence" - the return of the aliens.
20.06.2016 Director Roland Emmerich arrives at the premiere of his film Independence Day: Resurgence in Hollywood, California U.S., June 20, 2016. (c) Reuters/D. Moloshok

Top-grossing blockbuster 'Independence Day' gets a sequel 21.06.2016

The aliens are back. But will "Independence Day: Resurgence," directed by German-born filmmaker Roland Emmerich, see as much success as its top-grossing predecessor from 20 years ago?
British television presenter Rachel Riley shows a virtual-reality headset called Gear VR during an unpacked event of Samsung ahead of the consumer electronic fair IFA in Berlin, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Virtual Reality: Kino in virtual worlds 01.02.2016

A quantum leap as radical as the invention of the talking picture: KINO features a critical essay about the aesthetics of virtual reality on the big screen. We meet specialists in Stuttgart, Los Angeles and Berlin.
01.2012 DW Kino eng

KINO - The Movie Magazine | 30.01.2016 01.02.2016

Virtual reality on the big screen: for filmmaking, it’s a revolution on the scale of talking pictures. KINO travels to virtual worlds and visits visual effects specialists in Stuttgart, Berlin and Los Angeles.
Show more articles