When the moon goes rogue

"We're saving the moon and with it the earth," says astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) in the trailer for "Moonfall." On their space trip, Harper and his two comrades-in-arms — former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) and conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) — realize how pressed for time they are. More so since the moon is not what people have always thought it to be.