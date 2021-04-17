"Game of Thrones" is an American fantasy television series. It was created by David Benioff and D.B.Weiss, and is based on the novels by George R. R. Martin, the first of which is called "A Game of Thrones."

Broadcast in the United States by HBO, "Game of Thrones" has enjoyed enormous success since its release in 2011. The series has received not only numerous awards, but also criticism for its use of violence and nudity. Set on the fictional continents Westeros and Essos, it tells the story of a civil war among noble houses for control of the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms, attempts by the deposed ruling dynasty to reclaim it, and threats posed by the fierce peoples of the icy North. Much of the content is derived from European history.