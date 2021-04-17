Visit the new DW website

Game of Thrones

"Game of Thrones" is an American fantasy television series. It was created by David Benioff and D.B.Weiss, and is based on the novels by George R. R. Martin, the first of which is called "A Game of Thrones."

Broadcast in the United States by HBO, "Game of Thrones" has enjoyed enormous success since its release in 2011. The series has received not only numerous awards, but also criticism for its use of violence and nudity. Set on the fictional continents Westeros and Essos, it tells the story of a civil war among noble houses for control of the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms, attempts by the deposed ruling dynasty to reclaim it, and threats posed by the fierce peoples of the icy North. Much of the content is derived from European history.

Game of Thrones - Bran Arya und Sansa Stark

11 unforgettable moments from 'Game of Thrones' 17.04.2021

"Game of Thrones" hit our TV screens 10 years ago, becoming one of the most popular fantasy sagas of all time. The following scenes remain seared in our memories. Warning: spoiler alert!
©/MAXPPP - CHENGDU, CHINA - MAY 25: Lin Qi, Chairman and CEO of Yoozoo Games Co., Ltd, speaks during a meeting on May 25, 2018 in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China. (Photo by Zhang Zhi/Red Star News/VCG)

What next for Yoozoo after CEO Lin's shock death? 28.12.2020

The death by suspected poisoning of Lin Qi, the billionaire founder of Chinese video game company Yoozoo, is a real-life Game Of Thrones thriller and leaves many questions unanswered.

Actress Diana Rigg sits on a sette at the Hilton Hotel, London, there she was promoting the new film 'The Assassination Bureau'. |

British actress Diana Rigg dies at 82 10.09.2020

The renowned actress was diagnosed with cancer in March and passed away in her sleep, according to her daughter. Rigg was prolific both on stage and on the big screen, playing anything from Lady MacBeth to an Avenger.
A general view of a statue erected after Turkish TV series 'Dirilis: Ertugrul', in Lahore, Pakistan June 19, 2020. Picture taken June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Ertugrul: 'Muslim Game of Thrones' grips Pakistani viewers 02.07.2020

A Turkish drama has become all the rage as millions are glued to the screen amid the pandemic. The show received widespread criticism for not only its violent, nationalist content, but also for historical inaccuracies.
FILE PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden (L-R) all speak simultaneously at the ninth Democratic 2020 U.S. Presidential candidates debate at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake -/File Photo

The stars backing democratic presidential candidates 02.03.2020

From pop superstar Ariana Grande to "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin, many celebrities have voiced their support for Democrats hoping to become the presidential nominee.

191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 13.12.2019 13.12.2019

On this week's show: A decisive victory for Boris Johnson - Deadly conditions for migrants in Bosnia as winter sets in - Women take over the reins of power in Finland - Italian families open their homes to migrants - Progress in talks on Ukraine conflict - Luring Greece's talent back home - Game of Thrones boosts tourism in Northern Ireland
29.01.2016 People walk along the Dark Hedges tree tunnel, which was featured in the TV series Game of Thrones, near Ballymoney in County Antrim, Northern Ireland, on January 29, 2016. / AFP / PAUL FAITH (Photo credit should read PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images) Copyright: Getty Images/AFP/P. Faith

Inside Europe: 'Set-jetters' a boon for Northern Ireland 13.12.2019

Set-jetters are tourists who travel the world visiting the places where their favorite TV and movies were filmed. Their numbers are increasing, and countries seeking to reinvent themselves are trying to attract them. In Northern Ireland - known for decades of sectarian violence - set-jetters have boosted the country's economy. Joanna Kakissis reports from Belfast.

Scene Still from Game of Thrones (Season 1) 2011 Los Angeles CA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xHelenxSloanex 31753_013 Scene quiet from Game of Throne Season 1 2011 Los Angeles Approx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright xHelenxSloanex 31753_013

'Game of Thrones' prequel series confirmed 30.10.2019

HBO has announced a new prequel series to Game of Thrones. The new show is to be titled House of the Dragon.
Emilia Clarke as Dany and Drogon in the last season of Game of Thrones. (Helen Sloan/HBO/TNS) Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Game of Thrones wins top award at Emmys 23.09.2019

HBO's "Game of Thrones" won its fourth award for best series, while the network racked up the most trophies. "Fleabag" was the surprise of the night, winning best series, actress, director and writing in comedy.
04.08.2017., Dubrovnik, Croatia - Thousands of tourists come to Dubrovnik because of the popular series Game of Thrones that was filmed in Dubrovnik. A tourist guide explains to fans how was shot a scene in which the main actress walked naked in the episode The way of the shame on the Jesuit stairs. Photo: Zeljko Lukunic/PIXSELL |

Game of Thrones draws tourists to Dubrovnik 03.05.2019

Games of Thrones fans are flocking to the Croatian city of Dubrovnik to check out the locations where the popular series was shot. But not everyone is happy about the tourism boom.

This photo provided by HBO shows Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a scene from HBO's Game of Thrones. The final season premieres on Sunday. (Helen Sloan/Courtesy of HBO via AP) |

Who will survive 'Game of Thrones'? 14.04.2019

In a show known for killing off characters, the chances of survival are pretty grim. But students at a German university say female characters have a much higher chance than men at making it through the final season.
Game of Thrones-Drehorte in Nordirland The Dark Hedges_The Kingsroad

'Game of Thrones': Magical film locations in Northern Ireland 12.04.2019

The filming locations of "Game of Thrones" in Northern Ireland have become true pilgrimage sites for fans of the cult series. As the final season starts, we'll take you to the "real" Westeros.
HANDOUT - 03.04.2019, ---: Kit Harington als Jon Schnee und Emilia Clarke Daenerys Targaryen in einer Folge der achten Staffel der Serie «Games of Thrones» (GoT, undatierte Filmszene). In der Nacht zum 15. April soll die erste Folge der Staffel in Deutschland bei Sky abrufbar sein. (zu dpa «Game of Thrones»-Finale: Wer gewinnt das Spiel um den Thron?) Foto: Sky/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den Film und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

New 'Game of Thrones' actor Marc Rissmann talks about the final season 11.04.2019

German actor Marc Rissmann is making his entrance in the final season of "Game of Thrones." As commander of the Golden Company, he'll play an important role. DW's Euromaxx host Max Merrill met up with him in Berlin.
### ACHTUNG! Nur zur AKTUELLEN Berichterstattung über die 6. Staffel von GOT verwenden!!! ### Game of Thrones, Staffel 6 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau als Jaime Lannister und Lena Headey als Cersei Lannister. Foto: Helen Sloan/HBO © Helen Sloan/HBO

Intrigue, sex and dragons in 'Game of Thrones' 10.04.2019

Lannisters against the Starks, Baratheons versus Targaryens. Never heard these names before? If you want to catch up on "Game of Thrones" before the final season begins, here's a high-speed, spoiler-filled review.
HANDOUT - 03.04.2019, ---: Kit Harington als Jon Schnee und Emilia Clarke Daenerys Targaryen in einer Folge der achten Staffel der Serie «Games of Thrones» (GoT, undatierte Filmszene). In der Nacht zum 15. April soll die erste Folge der Staffel in Deutschland bei Sky abrufbar sein. (zu dpa «Game of Thrones»-Finale: Wer gewinnt das Spiel um den Thron?) Foto: Sky/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit einer Berichterstattung über den Film und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Game of Thrones' worst war criminals ranked by Red Cross 09.04.2019

Game of Thrones is no stranger to violence, but which character has committed the most war crimes so far? The Australian Red Cross analyzed every episode ahead of the final season — and their answer might surprise fans.
Scene Still from Game of Thrones (Season 1) 2011 Los Angeles CA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xHelenxSloanex 31753_013 Scene quiet from Game of Throne Season 1 2011 Los Angeles Approx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright xHelenxSloanex 31753_013

As Game of Thrones teaser drops, 'Unseen Westeros' revealed in Berlin 14.01.2019

The final season of Game of Thrones will begin streaming around the world on April 14. But desperate fans can first check out the work of the show's Emmy-winning artists at a new exhibition, "Unseen Westeros."
