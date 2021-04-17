Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
"Game of Thrones" is an American fantasy television series. It was created by David Benioff and D.B.Weiss, and is based on the novels by George R. R. Martin, the first of which is called "A Game of Thrones."
Broadcast in the United States by HBO, "Game of Thrones" has enjoyed enormous success since its release in 2011. The series has received not only numerous awards, but also criticism for its use of violence and nudity. Set on the fictional continents Westeros and Essos, it tells the story of a civil war among noble houses for control of the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms, attempts by the deposed ruling dynasty to reclaim it, and threats posed by the fierce peoples of the icy North. Much of the content is derived from European history.
On this week's show: A decisive victory for Boris Johnson - Deadly conditions for migrants in Bosnia as winter sets in - Women take over the reins of power in Finland - Italian families open their homes to migrants - Progress in talks on Ukraine conflict - Luring Greece's talent back home - Game of Thrones boosts tourism in Northern Ireland
Set-jetters are tourists who travel the world visiting the places where their favorite TV and movies were filmed. Their numbers are increasing, and countries seeking to reinvent themselves are trying to attract them. In Northern Ireland - known for decades of sectarian violence - set-jetters have boosted the country's economy. Joanna Kakissis reports from Belfast.