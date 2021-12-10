 ′House of the Dragon′ starts streaming this weekend | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 19.08.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

'House of the Dragon' starts streaming this weekend

After what for many was a disappointing finale of the "Game of Thrones" saga, fans can now hope for a bloodbath-filled prequel to the original series based on George R.R. Martin's novels.

Series poster House of the Dragon

'House of the Dragon' starts streaming on August 21

The Targaryens are platinum blonde, and most of them are quite crazy. The "mad king" Aerys was a constant reference in the "Game of Thrones" (GoT) series, being the father of Daenerys Targaryen, one of the main characters, who descends into madness at the end.

The multiple award-winning TV saga had its last season in 2019. Its much-awaited finale proved disappointing for many fans, who thought the ending fell far short of expectations. Now however, there seems to be some consolation in sight, because the "House of the Dragon," (HotD), which starts this Sunday, narrates the history of the Targaryen dynasty.

Three centuries before the story of GoT begins, the Targaryens held the Iron Throne and power over the seven kingdoms of the fictitious continent of Westeros. 

At the time, King Viserys, one of the sane Targaryens, a level-headed and kind-hearted regent, took an unpopular decision following a dramatic twist of fate. He declared his daughter Rhaenyra as his successor to the throne, despite a number of potential male successors and the fact that the kingdom had never had a woman ruler in its history.

Paddy Considine has acted in many films including The Bourne Ultimatum and Peaky Blinders

Paddy Considine plays the role of King Viserys

Added to the mix is Viserys' diabolical brother, Daemon, who was up to no good and whose existence proved what became a dictum in Westeros: When a Targaryen is born, the gods throw a coin to decide whether the newborn will be crazy or not.

A civil war ensued after the struggle for power in the House of Targaryen, replete with swords and fiery dragons, proclaiming the end of the clan and its dragons. Or not quite in the "Game of Thrones," Daenerys Targaryen was gifted three dragon eggs on her wedding.

A familiar setting

GoT fans will feel at home in the "House of the Dragon," with its characteristic bloodbaths and surprising twists. In HotD, just as in GoT, the Iron Throne sits in the Great Hall of the Red Keep in King's Landing; the courtiers sit at the massive stone table, making crucial decisions and conjuring devious plots.

This time, it's not Dubrovnik, Croatia, that provides the backdrop to the story, but rather Cornwall and Derbyshire in England, as well as Caceres, Spain, the fortress of Monsanto in Portugal and Los Angeles.

Martin is the co-producer of HoT. He also worked with scriptwriter Ryan Condal on the new series. Miguel Sapochnik, a GoT veteran, directed the episodes.

Matt Smith

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen sits on the Iron Throne

A bevy of good actors

The series also boasts reputed actors, some of whom will be known to series junkies. Matt Smith, the title figure in "Doctor Who," plays Daemon Targaryen. He played the role of the young Prince Philip in the Netflix series, "The Crown," based on the British royal family.

The key figure of Rhaenyra is played by Emma D'Arcy. The 30-year-old considers herself non-binary and has appeared in the British miniseries "Wanderlust" and the streaming comedy series "Truth Seekers."

Rhaenyra: Queen of the seven kingdoms?

George R.R. Martin is satisfied with the cast. "I've seen all ten episodes now (albeit in rough cuts), and I love what I've seen," he wrote on his website,  saying the "cast and crew have done some magnificent work."

A scene from House of the Dragon

Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith from a scene in 'House of the Dragon'

"Hot D is all I hoped it would be; dark, powerful, visceral, disturbing, stunning to look at, peopled with complex and very human characters brought to life by some truly amazing actors," he added.

Apart from humans, 17 dragons make their appearance, spewing their deadly fire on the command of "Dracarys." Thus, the civil war, which determines the plot of "House of the Dragon," goes down in Westeros' history as a "Dance with Dragons," the name of Martin's fifth novel in the original "Song of Ice and Fire" series that provided the basis for "The Game of Thrones."

"House of the Dragon" starts streaming on August 21 on HBO and HBO Max. In Germany, viewers can watch the first episode on the night of August 22 on Sky and WOW tv.

This article was adapted from German by Manasi Gopalakrishnan.

  • People walk along a road lined with curving beech trees in Northern Ireland.

    'Game of Thrones' filming locations around the world

    Northern Ireland

    Northern Ireland is an essential location for "Game of Thrones." It's the setting for both North of Westeros and the Iron Island. One favorite location remains the Dark Hedges (pictured), which is the road from King's Landing in the series. Now, Northern Ireland is also home to the first Game of Thrones studio tour, allowing fans a immerse themselves in the world of the popular TV series.

  • An areal view of the city of Dubrovnik in Croatia.

    'Game of Thrones' filming locations around the world

    Croatia

    With its charming old town, the Croatian city of Dubrovnik is known as one of the most beautiful cities in the Balkans. It was an essential film location for "Game of Thrones" as King's Landing, the seat of kings in Westeros and the hotspot for intrigue and secrets in the series. GOT fans who travel to Dubrovnik here can also book tours of other filming locations nearby.

  • A landscape with small rivers in Thingvellir National Park.

    'Game of Thrones' filming locations around the world

    Iceland

    Iceland's harsh climate has created the setting for the northern locations in "Game of Thrones," particularly the icy realm North of the Wall, where Wildlings and White Walkers roam. The island is made up of wide spaces, snow covered mountains and volcanic landscapes. The UNESCO World Heritage Site Thingvellir National Park (pictured) served as the location for Arya's journey through mid-Westeros.

  • Buildings in Aït-Ben-Haddou, Morocco.

    'Game of Thrones' filming locations around the world

    Morocco

    From Iceland to the blistering heat of Morocco, the "Game of Thrones" film crew was used to extreme weather. Aït-Ben-Haddou, Morocco, became two cities: Pentos, where the character Daenerys lives before marrying, and Yunkai, where she frees the city's slaves. Aït-Ben-Haddou has long attracted filmmakers and was featured in movies like "Gladiator," "Lawrence of Arabia" and "The Mummy."

  • A tourist takes a photo of the Azure Window rock arch on Malta.

    'Game of Thrones' filming locations around the world

    Malta

    Daenerys and Drogo's wedding wasn't filmed in Morocco, but rather on Malta. The setting was the Azure Window, a 50-metre high limestone rock arch located on the island of Gozo, which unfortunately collapsed during a storm in 2017. Apart from "Game of Thrones," this former natural attraction was in films such as "Clash of the Titans" and "The Count of Monte Cristo."

  • The lush gardens of Alcázar de Sevilla.

    'Game of Thrones' filming locations around the world

    Spain

    Spain became an important location in the fifth season of the series. In Sevilla, the Alcázar de Sevilla (pictured) is transformed into the Water Gardens of Dorne, and Osuna's bullring shines as the Arena of Meereen. Both locations are popular tourist attractions in the Andalusian city. Other "Game of Thrones" locations in Spain include Almería, Peñiscola and Girona.

  • An aerial view of Doune Castle in Scotland.

    'Game of Thrones' filming locations around the world

    Scotland

    Doune Castle (aka Winterfell) where the pilot episode was shot, is the only "Game of Thrones" filming location in Scotland. The medieval castle was originally built in the thirteenth century and can be seen in several other films such as "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


DW recommends

Who will survive 'Game of Thrones'?

In a show known for killing off characters, the chances of survival are pretty grim. But students at a German university say female characters have a much higher chance than men at making it through the final season.  

Related content

Elijah Wood als Hobbit Frodo in einer Szene aus dem Kinofilm Der Herr der Ringe - Die Gefährten nach der Vorlage von J.R.R. Tolkien. Herr der Ringe ist der «dunkle Lord» Sauron, der das Fantasie-Reich Mittelerde unterwerfen will. Dies kann nur verhindert werden, wenn der mächtigste aller Zauberringe, der «Eine Ring», in dem Feuer vernichtet wird, in dem er geschmiedet wurde. Diese gefährliche Aufgabe fällt dem Hobbit Frodo, einem kleinen Wichtel, zu. Der aufwändigste Kinofilm aller Zeiten startet am 19. Dezember in den deutschen Kinos.

'Lord of the Rings' film turns 20 10.12.2021

J.R.R. Tolkien's saga was long considered "unfilmable." But then director Peter Jackson came along, and made film history with his "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.